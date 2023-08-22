 Star Bites: More Celebrities And Their Culinary Loves | Bored Panda
Star Bites: More Celebrities And Their Culinary Loves
Takeaway House
Community member

Prepare yourself for another delicious instalment of our ‘Star Bites’ series! This time, we’re unveiling more delightful dishes that have captured the hearts of some of the globe’s most iconic figures.

Discover Elon Musk’s fondness for a classic BBQ, Margot Robbie’s passion for the indulgent Truffle Burger, and Ricky Gervais’ penchant for the rich flavours of Italian cuisine. Delve into Snoop Dogg’s luxurious preference for Wagyu Steak, Taylor Swift’s irresistible craving for Cookies, and Keanu Reeves’ sweet spot for Marshmallows.

With the magic of cutting-edge AI technology, we’ve crafted lifelike images of these celebrities savouring their favourite dishes, offering you a vivid and imaginative peek into their gastronomic worlds.

A special nod to Margot Robbie, who’s dazzled audiences as Barbie on the silver screen last month! Could it be that a Truffle Burger is her secret to maintaining that flawless Barbie figure? Stay with us to uncover more tantalising tidbits about your favourite celebrities and their food choices. Don’t forget to follow the series for more mouth-watering revelations and AI-enhanced visuals!

More info: youtube.com

Taylor Swift loves cookies

Elon Musk having a BBQ on Mars

Truffle Burger, Margot Robbie’s favorite food

Snoop Dogg cooking Wagyu steak

Ricky Gervais’ love for Italian food

