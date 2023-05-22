A digital art series that re-imagines various creatures as espionage-facilitating robots.

The history of drones took an especially weird turn in the 1970s when the CIA began fiddling around with a prototype for an eavesdropping robot called the insectothopter.

The insectothopter was one of their most secret projects during the Cold War. It was so secret that it wasn't even revealed until many years later. It was designed to look like a dragonfly and be used for surveillance purposes. The idea was to create a small device that could fly into enemy territory undetected and gather information without being noticed. The insectothopter was controlled remotely and was able to fly for short distances, but it was difficult to control and didn't always work as planned.

Despite these challenges, the insectothopter was a fascinating invention that inspired many other researchers to work on developing small flying robots for a variety of purposes.

More info: marcusbyrne.com