Mom’s New Boyfriend Crosses The Line, Gets Pepper-Sprayed By Teen He Walked In On

Mom’s New Boyfriend Crosses The Line, Gets Pepper-Sprayed By Teen He Walked In OnInterview With Expert
In a perfect world, we would never have to worry about encountering anyone dangerous. But sadly, that’s just not the reality we live in. And if it makes you feel safer to know a bit of self-defense or to carry around pepper spray in your purse, more power to you!
Most of us who take these precautions do so for the peace of mind, without ever actually intending to use our weapons or skills. But one woman recently decided to defend herself against her mother’s boyfriend after he entered her room unannounced. Below, you’ll find the full story that she posted on Reddit, as well as a conversation with Dr. Maryann Amirshahi, Medical Director at the National Capital Poison Center.
This woman was less than thrilled when her mom invited her boyfriend to move in with them
So when he barged in on her changing, she didn’t hesitate to retaliate
It’s important for teens to be given space and privacy
Seeing your parents enter into new relationships can often be difficult. Even as an adult, you may still feel like a child to your mother or father, and it can be challenging trying to squeeze a new person into your relationship. They might not have as much time for you, and they might start prioritizing their partner over you. Plus, if you don’t like the person your parent is dating, it’s easy to become bitter and frustrated.
In this particular story, it sounds like the mother’s boyfriend did not respect the boundaries set by his partner’s daughters. It can be strange enough to have an adult man move into your home when you’re only a teen, but having him barge in on your bedroom can quickly feel like your privacy has been violated. Privacy is incredibly important to teenagers, and it is something they should all be entitled to, Verywell Family notes.
While it can raise red flags if your teens are too secretive, allowing them space and privacy is a great way for parents to build trust with their kids. As they are going through puberty and developing, teens should have the freedom to explore and develop their own interests, have the choice to keep their bodies private from their family members and be allowed to build confidence without having their parents constantly looking over their shoulders.
“The active ingredient in pepper spray is capsaicin, which is contained in many of the peppers that we eat, such as jalapeños”
On the other hand, when teens aren’t allowed space and privacy, it can lead to frustration and bitterness. It can also encourage kids to lash out or intentionally start keeping secrets from their parents. And, of course, it can escalate to situations such as this one. To learn more about pepper spray, we reached out to Dr. Maryann Amirshahi, Medical Director at the National Capital Poison Center. Dr. Amirshahi was kind enough to have a chat with Bored Panda and explain what exactly pepper spray is.
“Pepper spray is what we call a lacrimator, or something that increases tear production. Lacrimators have been used for over a century. The intent of using a lacrimator is to temporarily disable someone without causing significant harm,” Dr. Amirshahi explained. “They have been used in combat, for crowd control, and on a smaller scale for personal protection. Pepper spray is just one type of lacrimator.”
“The active ingredient in pepper spray is capsaicin, which is contained in many of the peppers that we eat, such as jalapeños,” the expert continued. “Capsaicin is also found in arthritis creams and was what was in the chip that was part of the popular ‘One Chip Challenge.’ The most common effects that occur in patients exposed to pepper spray is irritation of the eyes and mucous membranes (the mouth and nose). You can also get skin irritation.”
“One of the best ways to describe how it may make you feel is if you have ever cut a hot pepper and touched your face before you washed your hands,” Dr. Amirshahi says. “Some people might experience trouble breathing, particularly if they have asthma or other lung problems. Rarely, people have more severe reactions to pepper spray, particularly if they are exposed to a large amount, but this is much less common.”
“Pepper spray is only meant to be used to help you get out of a scenario where your safety is truly at risk”
We also asked Dr. Amirshahi how she feels about individuals having pepper spray on them, and she shared that she actually carries some around herself. “I have worked in the emergency department for many years, and I find myself walking to the parking lot alone at 2 in the morning regularly,” she explained. “Pepper spray is only meant to be used to help you get out of a scenario where your safety is truly at risk. If you are going to carry pepper spray, it is important to know how to use it, so that you do not harm yourself or someone else unintentionally.”
The expert also noted that pepper spray is relatively safe as far as chemicals go, as the ingredient is in some of the foods we eat. “In fact, other chemicals that were used as lacrimators in the past were more toxic, and pepper spray actually replaced them as a safer alternative,” Dr. Amirshahi added. “If you want something that does not contain chemicals at all, there are products out there that flash and make loud noises that are available for personal safety.”
But as with anything else, it’s important to use pepper spray wisely. “Be sure to keep it out of the reach of children, as they can accidentally spray it on themselves or someone else,” Dr. Amirshahi says. “If you do end up having to spray it, wash your hands after you get to safety. If you get sprayed accidentally, you should wash yourself off. If you get pepper spray in your eyes, run them under water for 10-15 minutes. Be sure to remove and discard your contacts if you wear them. Remove any contaminated clothing and jewelry and wash them. Get to a well ventilated space. Expert help is always available from poison control by phone or online.”
We would love to hear your thoughts on this situation in the comments below, pandas. Then, if you’re interested in checking out another Bored Panda article, you can find one discussing safety tips right here!
Some readers assured the woman that her self-defense was justified
Others, however, called her out for overreacting
The point is, she set up boundaries and he ignored them. She told him not to do her laundry he repeatedly ignored it. Also, if you're a 40-something-year-old man who lives with his partner, you don't walk into her 18-year-old daughter's room unannounced and without knocking. You just don't. Again, everyone who ways YTA should touch grass.
Touch grass or check themselves cuz I get the feeling they are all Dales
Sorry but I'm old. What do you mean by Dales? I know Chads as being muscular chunkheads that don't exist.
They are talking about the Dale in the post. Just people who would want to do what Dale did.
Thanks, I came here to post something similar - she set clear boundaries and he did not respect them. Additionally she shouldn't HAVE to tell him to knock if the door is closed that's basic common courtesy. WTF at the people who called her out for not saying "don't just barge in when my door is closed". Teenage girls should have locks on their doors even if mom has a key. I did that for my daughters. The man clearly doesn't respect the daughters so he shouldn't be trying to force parent them.
My dad used to do this s**t. I learned to get dressed with my foot folding the door shut. He acted like it was a game, but he was a pervert. He spent most of his time trying to make me watch him masturbate. Like in the car - he's driving, I'm in the front passenger seat, and he unzips and starts playing with his favorite toy. I was 12. I wish I'd had pepper spray.
This comment is hidden. Click here to view.
dude your perspective is so askew you are in another world. Dude lives without a job, to compensate for that he does chores, like washing clothes. This is most likely imposed by the wife, or even if not, it's a chore. She assaulted him, with a weapon, in HIS home, cause even if she doesn't like it, it is his home. She keeps saying creepy, yet the "creepy" behaviour is *checks notes* doing laundry...
Doing laundry that she intentionally keeps separate from the rest of the family's and she has asked him not to do. He doesn't respect boundaries, and that's a problem.
He has to go into her room to get the laundry she's asked then told him repeatedly not to wash. Also he's a boyfriend, not a spouse so it's Op's MOM'S house, not his; quite frankly it's more OP's house than his by comparison.
“Which I have asked him repeatedly not to touch” - she has told him not to touch HER laundry. She is allowed to ask that. He has repeatedly violated her boundaries. It’s not “HIS home”, it’s also home to OP and her sister. Or are you so desperate to defend a fellow dïck-wielder (apologies, assumed your gender via your username of “marcelo”) that you think this guy’s behavior is reasonable?
oh honey, leave your assuptions at the door, just cause we share a gender doesn't mean i will desperate to defend him, just seeing holes in the story, like in yours, which, the mother being on his side might imply she ask him to do the laundry, and that would apply to0 hers, or you know, that sexists comment you just made based solely on what? my gender? mmh, weird. Are you defending her because you believe in her or just cause you share her gender? Doesn't feel nice to have an oopinion invalited because a aseless assumption made by an AH online, does it? Ah, and since we are making baseless assumptions, please show me where it says that a rational response to someone washing your clothes after you asked them not is pepper spraying them? Cause last time I checked, that is a fellony, and weirdly enough in civilized countries we don't treat fellonies as appropiate responses to disconfort
He definitely should have knocked, however the reaction seems over the top. Especially because she has not written what is actually creeping her out with this guy.
If you read only what is told here, it seems a bit overreaction yes. But reading between the lines tells something more. At least I perceive the text in a way that the girl doesn't feel comfortable with the man at all. As a woman myself, I would probably want to wash my undies and bras myself rather than letting a little-known man do it, but she shows really strong reaction about all the laundries and that isn't something that comes out of thin air. And she feels unsafe in her own home and is protective of her sister too. On top of that he seemed to have crossed the boundaries several times, with the examples of laundries and coming in without knocking. And let's be honest, no-one dresses with pepper spray in hand unless they already expect something bad to possibly happen.
you mean that if you read between the lines of a skewed narrative where you only get one part of the story (the one from the aggressor), it seems that it is a justifiable action? Let's be honest, he should have knocked, but the reaction of the girl is so far from normal, it is out of this world. She keeps claiming he is creepy, and so many of you just take her word, but she provides not one shread of an explanation on how, why or when, she just states it. Yet from her, from her own tale we know she assaulted him with a weapon (Pepper spray is a weapon, and attacking someone is assault) and she threated to have him beat up. Him on the other hands has.... lets see, he has started a relationship with her mom (which OP is obviously contentious about), he has dared moved in with someone he is in a relationship, and worst of all, he does the laundry! The only thing he did that was wrong was entering a room without knocking (which is bad, but definetly not something that deserves an attack)
Yes, we don't hear the other side of the story, but we never do in these posts. He might be just simply trying to fit in in the girls' lifes and they are not liking it. But girls can be really self concious about themselves and their clothes, and the fact that he has done her laundry several times even if she forbade him probably feels severe invasion of privacy. And she even brought her hamper inside her room, in her safe space. So by barging in without knocking is invading the last safe zone this girl has. It might sound insignificant, but it's a really huge thing for a teenager. And this could not have been first time if she kept pepper spray at hand. Pepper spray itself might be an overstepped reaction (but I don't know much about them as they are forbidden here), but if a person feels their safety and privacy is invaded, they lash out in any way possible.
"she has not written what is actually creeping her out" -- I don't think this is a valid excuse at all. One doesn't have to make a detailed list of what is creepy about someone, in order to justify being creeped out by them. If someone feels creepy to you, you don't have to explain how or why.
This comment has been deleted.
Where the heck I suggested that the OP:s gut feeling is wrong? I was totally in OP:s side in this and tried to open up how she was probably feeling that her privacy was invaded and thus the pepper spray was a justified thing. I just mentioned that as we don't know the other side of the story, the man might not have had bad intentions, but he was still acting wrong.
You are beyond wrong. She told him not to come into her room, he did and she pepper sprayed him. Play silly games - win silly prizes. He also violated her boundary regarding the laundry. Do you not know the statistics regarding the incidents of females sexually assaulted my boyfriends of their mothers?!? Do some research. He is a danger to both girls and the older girl can't move out because she has to protect her younger sister. Girls are told to trust their "gut" when it comes to others and now you are saying "her gut is overreacting." You are wrong!
My dad used to do this s**t. I learned to get dressed with my foot folding the door shut. He acted like it was a game, but he was a pervert. He spent most of his time trying to make me watch him masturbate. Like in the car - he's driving, I'm in the front passenger seat, and he unzips and starts playing with his favorite toy. I was 12. I wish I'd had pepper spray.
