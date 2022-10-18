Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“I Would Make Them Wear Gloves To Eat It”: Wing Joint Owner Develops A Savage Hot Sauce Recipe To Shut Down Cocky Customers
30points
Food3 hours ago

“I Would Make Them Wear Gloves To Eat It”: Wing Joint Owner Develops A Savage Hot Sauce Recipe To Shut Down Cocky Customers

Rokas Laurinavičius and
Justinas Keturka

This is a story about those folks who see Gordon Ramsay swearing on ‘Hot Ones’ and think “Pfff. What a weakling.” Or rather, the person who’s putting them into place.

Reddit user 19NotMe73 submitted a story to the platform’s ‘Malicious Compliance‘ community. In it, they describe how they got sick and tired of their fast food restaurant customers who take an overly macho stance, insulting the heat of the sauces.

So 19NotMe73 developed a special recipe and strategy for how to shut down their ego. Continue scrolling to read all about it!

Image credits: Scott Eckersley (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Christian Wiediger (not the actual photo)





Image credits: 19NotMe73

People absolutely loved that the cocky jerks got what they deserved








Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Rokas Laurinavičius
Rokas Laurinavičius
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 235 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

Read more »
Justinas Keturka
Justinas Keturka
Author, BoredPanda staff

Justin is a photo editor at Bored Panda. He was fascinated with visual arts and arts in general for as long as he can remember. He was obsessed with playing and making music in his teens. After finishing high school, he took a gap year to work odd jobs and try to figure out what he wanted to do next. Finally, around 2016, he started learning how to use Photoshop and hasn't stopped since. He started working as a visual advertisement producer in 2017 and worked there for almost two years. In his spare time, he creates graphic collages and even had his first artwork exhibition at "Devilstone".

Read more »
Show All Contributors
Popular on Bored Panda
Write comments
POST
POST
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda