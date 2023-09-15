My name is David and I spend every clear night out under the stars with my telescope taking long exposure photographs of deep space objects.

These are my latest images that I've captured. I think it is amazing what we can see from our own backyards even in highly polluted areas! Whenever the conditions are right, I take my gear outside to create new stills and then share them with others on my Instagram profile. You can also find more of my photographs in my previous post on Bored Panda.

More info: astrodavido.com | Instagram

#1

M109 - The Vacuum Cleaner Galaxy

A photograph of M109 - The Vacuum Cleaner Galaxy

6points
David Joyce
#2

Ngc4565 - The Needle Galaxy

A photograph of Ngc4565 - The Needle Galaxy

6points
David Joyce
#3

M16 - The Eagle Nebula

A photograph of M16 - The Eagle Nebula

5points
David Joyce
#4

Ic 405 - The Flaming Star Nebula

A photograph of Ic 405 - The Flaming Star Nebula

5points
David Joyce
#5

M1 - The Crab Nebula

A photograph of M1 - The Crab Nebula

5points
David Joyce
#6

M13 - The Hercules Cluster

A photograph of M13 - The Hercules Cluster

5points
David Joyce
#7

M45 - The Pleiades

A photograph of M45 - The Pleiades

5points
David Joyce
#8

M51 - The Whirlpool Galaxy

A photograph of M51 - The Whirlpool Galaxy

5points
David Joyce
#9

M101 - The Pinwheel Galaxy

A photograph of M101 - The Pinwheel Galaxy

5points
David Joyce
#10

Ngc2359 - Thor's Helmet Nebula

A photograph of NGC2359 - Thor's Helmet Nebula

5points
David Joyce
#11

Sh2-132 - The Lion Nebula

A photograph of Sh2-132 - The Lion Nebula

3points
David Joyce
#12

M27 - The Dumbbell Nebula

A photograph of M27 - The Dumbbell Nebula

3points
David Joyce
#13

Ngc281 - The Pac-Man Nebula

A photograph of Ngc281 - The Pac-Man Nebula

3points
David Joyce
#14

Ngc2903

A photograph of Ngc2903

3points
David Joyce
#15

Ngc4725 And Ngc4712

A photograph of Ngc4725 and Ngc4712

3points
David Joyce
#16

Ic5146 - The Cocoon Nebula

A photograph of Ic5146 - The Cocoon Nebula

2points
David Joyce
#17

Ngc6888 - The Crescent Nebula

A photograph of Ngc6888 - The Crescent Nebula

2points
David Joyce
#18

Jones-Emberson 1 (Pk 164+31.1) - The Headphone Nebula

A photograph of the Headphone Nebula

2points
David Joyce
#19

Ngc 7380 - The Wizard Nebula

A photograph of Ngc 7380 - The Wizard Nebula

1point
David Joyce
#20

Albireo - A Double Star

A photograph of Albireo - A Double Star

1point
David Joyce
#21

Ic410 And Ic417 - The Tadpoles Nebula And The Spider Nebula

A photograph of Ic410 and Ic417

1point
David Joyce
#22

Ngc6946 - The Fireworks Galaxy

A photograph of Ngc6946 - The Fireworks Galaxy

1point
David Joyce
