Space From My Backyard: 22 New Images I Took With A Telescope
My name is David and I spend every clear night out under the stars with my telescope taking long exposure photographs of deep space objects.
These are my latest images that I've captured. I think it is amazing what we can see from our own backyards even in highly polluted areas! Whenever the conditions are right, I take my gear outside to create new stills and then share them with others on my Instagram profile. You can also find more of my photographs in my previous post on Bored Panda.
More info: astrodavido.com | Instagram
Amazing images, thanks for sharing. Do you have the original, high resolution versions? They would make for excellent desktop wallpapers.
Yes, most of these can be found on astrobin and the full resolution images can be downloaded there. https://www.astrobin.com/users/astro_davido/
Thanks!
it's ... woaw ! What equipment do you use?
Thanks! For most of these, I used a Celestron 8" Schmidt-Cassegrain telescope on a CGEM II mount with a ZWO ASI1600MM Pro camera. For narrowband data, I use Antlia 3nm filters. For a few of these images, I used my little Astro-Tech AT72EDII refractor on an AVX mount.
thank you for all the references. and continue to make us dream !
I used to enjoy the night sky until our local government introduced ultra bright white LED lights and installed MORE light units to replace the old sodium ones, the night sky has almost vanished in to a sea of light pollution......I hope that their own lights in their homes forever blow bulbs. David you work is amazing and is brilliant to see.
Ugh, I’m so sorry - unfortunately, light pollution isn’t a priority it seems. I’m in Bortle 6/7 skies so I understand. Have you checked into EAA before, its essentially live stacking images with the scope - nice alternative to visual astronomy while still getting out under the stars. Thanks for the kind words!
