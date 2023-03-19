My name is David and I am obsessed with all things space and astronomy-related. In 2021, I decided to get my first decent telescope to be able to study space up close. Soon enough, I realized that the light pollution in my area is bad enough to limit what was visible through the telescope severely. This time I had to invest even more in a dedicated astronomy camera to be able to see more.

Now, I am able to capture multiple galaxies, nebulae, star clusters, and planets. These are some of the best photos I have been able to take using it for about a year. I am very proud of the result I was able to get. I think it is amazing what we can see from our own backyards even in highly polluted areas! Whenever the sky is clear and conditions are right, I take my gear outside to create new stills and then share them with others on my Instagram profile.

Ngc7000 - The North America Nebula

The Cygnus Wall

M31 - The Andromeda Galaxy

Ic434 - The Horsehead Nebula

Ngc 7380 - The Wizard Nebula

Ic 1805 - The Heart Nebula

M42 - The Orion Nebula

Ic 1805 - The Heart Nebula

Ngc281 - The Pacman Nebula

Ngc 7635 - The Bubble Nebula

Ngc1499 - The California Nebula

Ngc 7380 - The Wizard Nebula

Sh2-132 - The Lion Nebula

M81 - Bode’s Galaxy

M45 - The Pleiades

M51 - The Whirlpool Galaxy

Sh2-173 - Phantom Of The Opera Nebula

Ic405 - The Flaming Star Nebula

M16 - The Eagle Nebula

Ngc 6888 - The Crescent Nebula

The Cygnus Loop - A 4

Ic 1396 - The Elephant Trunk Nebula

Ic63 & Ic59 - The Ghost Of Cassiopeia

Sh2-86ngc 6823

Sh2-129 The Flying Bat Nebula & Ou4 - The Squid Nebula

Saturn

Ngc1952 - The Crab Nebula

M106 - The Splendid Galaxy

M20 - The Trifid Nebula

M33 - The Triangulum Galaxy

C/2022 E3 (Ztf) - Comet

Ngc2244 - The Skull Nebula/Rosette Nebula

M17 - The Omega Nebula Aka The Swan Nebula

Ic 1318sadr - The Butterfly Nebula And Region Surrounding Sadr In Cygnus

Caldwell 33ngc 6992 - The East Veil Nebula

Ngc 7023 - The Iris Nebula

Ic 1848 - The Soul Nebula

Ngc 2244 - The Rosette Nebula

Dwb 111 - The Propeller Nebula

M13 - The Hercules Globular Cluster

