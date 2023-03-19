My name is David and I am obsessed with all things space and astronomy-related. In 2021, I decided to get my first decent telescope to be able to study space up close. Soon enough, I realized that the light pollution in my area is bad enough to limit what was visible through the telescope severely. This time I had to invest even more in a dedicated astronomy camera to be able to see more.

Now, I am able to capture multiple galaxies, nebulae, star clusters, and planets. These are some of the best photos I have been able to take using it for about a year. I am very proud of the result I was able to get. I think it is amazing what we can see from our own backyards even in highly polluted areas! Whenever the sky is clear and conditions are right, I take my gear outside to create new stills and then share them with others on my Instagram profile.

More info: Instagram | astrodavido.com