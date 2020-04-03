In light of the recent events regarding the coronavirus pandemic, a lot of people are speculating whether the crisis has been dealt with well enough, what could have been done better, and so on. People are taking to social media to share their own experiences and also to discuss what measures the governments of their countries have taken.

Despite international health organizations’ global efforts to help countries in need deal with the crisis equally as well as advanced countries, it appears that some of them are still far ahead from us mortals.

Turns out, South Korea found a simple yet genius way to prevent people in quarantine leaving home to shop for essentials

An Imgur user who goes by the nickname Uvzxkwq recently shared photos of the care package the South Korean government provided him with on his second day of quarantine. The package contained not only hygiene essentials such as face masks and hand sanitizer but fresh produce as well as a precautionary measure to ensure people in quarantine don’t leave home to shop for essentials.

They are giving out care packages to people who are quarantined to avoid exposure to confirmed cases

Reddit user TheMemeChurch is currently in a similar situation and agreed to elaborate a bit more on the situation: “Currently in Korea and had some limited contact with a confirmed case. I was immediately notified by my local government office and tested the next day. Thank God it came back negative, but they still advised that I self-quarantine for 14 days.

I got a call from a dedicated case officer today that will check in on me twice a day every day during my quarantine. Mentioned they would drop off some supplies later that day which I thought would be some hand sanitizer and a box of tissues. Boy, was I wrong! There was also a lot of included literature about best practices and emergency government income for those that can’t work and aren’t getting paid. It scaled up to about 1500USD for a family of five which as a supplement is pretty helpful.”

The package contains hygiene supplies such as hand sanitizer and masks that the world is currently lacking, as well as some fresh produce

“Honestly, the way this whole situation was handled was so efficient, professional and actually a bit calming. It gives me hope that Korea can somewhat cope with this virus (as well as one can hope) with their aggressive testing compared to most other countries,” they said.

They also made sure to include quarantine garbage disposal instructions

Along with the goods, there were instructions for garbage disposal, so that potentially infected people wouldn’t spread the virus even more. “Garbage disposal instructions for people without COVID-19 symptoms: After filling up the garbage disposal bag provided, please keep it and use the anti-virus spray to disinfect the bag (at least once a day). Only fill up 75% of the bag, tie it tightly and use the spray to disinfect it. You should keep the bag until the end of quarantine and call the number provided and they will dispose of it for you.

Instructions for when you’re showing symptoms of the virus: do the same as #1 and after filling up the bag, please contact the number provided.

Instructions for people who were diagnosed with COVID-19: do the same as #1 and call the number provided.”

Along with the letter expressing care for people’s well being

They also roughly translated the letter that was attached to the package: “For people who are currently suffering from the Corona-19 virus, we send our regards and sympathy. We (the food ministry?) is sending this “environment-friendly health package” constructed with environment-friendly crops. We hope this helps you get energy for your daily routine. Furthermore, we hope you get well soon to return to your daily life. You can do it! Fight it! Go South Korea!”

Exposed people also get a dedicated case officer that will check in on them twice a day every day during their quarantine

