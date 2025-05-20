Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“That Torso Would Stop Traffic”: Sophie Turner Sends Fans Into A Frenzy With Muscular Snaps
Sophie Turner flexing her muscular arms while wearing sunglasses and a red checkered bikini top by the pool.
News

“That Torso Would Stop Traffic”: Sophie Turner Sends Fans Into A Frenzy With Muscular Snaps

Sophie Turner, known for her role as Sansa Stark in HBO’s Game of Thrones, set social media ablaze after sharing a set of striking bikini photos from singer Taura Lamb’s bachelorette party in which she flaunted a sculpted six-pack and defined biceps.

“You look absolutely shredded,” one of her fans wrote in the since-deleted post’s comment section. “I want to live on Tori Island forever. But our girl’s gotta go get hitched,” Turner captioned the upload.

Highlights
  • Sophie Turner showcased a sculpted six-pack and defined biceps in bikini photos from Taura Lamb's bachelorette party..
  • Turner's chiseled physique sparked rumors she’s preparing for the iconic Lara Croft role in Amazon’s upcoming Tomb Raider reboot.
  • Despite speculation, Tomb Raider faces potential cancellation amid unfinished scripts and the departure of key Amazon executives.

Photos from the same getaway show Turner in a turquoise two-piece and sequin wrap, laughing among friends Grace McGovern, Holly Willems, and Nadia Sofia Parkes.

The post comes amid speculation of Turner stepping into the role of Lara Croft in Amazon’s upcoming Tomb Raider series, and rumors surrounding its potential cancellation.

    Sophie Turner surprised fans with sculpted physique amid rumors of her role in Amazon’s Tomb Raider being uncertain

    Sophie Turner smiling indoors, wearing a light turtleneck, showcasing muscular snaps in a warm, elegant setting.

    Image credits: sophiet

    While the deal is not yet officially closed, Variety and Deadline confirmed in late 2024 that Turner is expected to play the iconic adventurer in a new reboot penned and executive produced by Fleabag creator and Indiana Jones’ co-star Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

    Sophie Turner with blonde hair and natural makeup, sending fans into frenzy with muscular snaps.

    Image credits: sophiet

    Last month anonymous sources claimed that the series was “more or less d*ad,” due to creative and financial issues. Other reports connected the alleged cancellation to the departure of Jennifer Salke, former head of Amazon MGM Studios who was instrumental in pushing the project forward.

    Sophie Turner posing in a black blazer and leather pants, showcasing muscular snaps and a confident look indoors.

    Image credits: sophiet

    While Amazon hasn’t officially confirmed the cancellation of the project, reports also stated that scripts have still not been finished, putting the new Tomb Raider in “development hell.”

    Given the franchise’s history—with Angelina Jolie and Alicia Vikander both portraying Croft in past installments—there’s pressure to deliver both physical intensity and emotional complexity, and fans would be excused to assume Turner’s chiseled physique was part of her preparing for the role.

    The actress is entering a new stage in her personal and professional life after her high-profile divorce from singer Joe Jonas

    Sophie Turner by poolside flexing muscles in sunglasses and red check bikini top, showing off muscular snaps and toned physique.

    Image credits: sophieturnerbr

    The photo also comes during a time of personal reinvention following her high-profile divorce from Joe Jonas. Since finalizing the split in September 2023, Turner has reportedly embraced a new lease on life—embarking on healing trips and diving into motherhood.

    Fan comment praising Sophie Turner’s muscular snaps and fitness, highlighting her readiness for action roles and stunts.

    Screenshot of a social media comment reading I could see her in the role accompanied by thinking and smiling emojis.

    Sophie Turner showing off muscular physique in stylish outfit, sending fans into frenzy with powerful snaps.

    Sophie Turner posing confidently in muscular snaps that have fans excited and buzzing on social media platforms

    She shares two daughters, 4-year-old Willa, and 2-year-old Delphine, with Jonas, and has publicly expressed her desire to keep their lives as private as possible. 

    “I try not to be a mother in the public eye as much as possible,” she said during a 2024 podcast appearance.

    “I’m unhappy with the way everything played out, especially when it comes to my children,” she told British Vogue in May 2024. “They’re the victims in all of this. But I think we’re doing the best we can.”

    Sophie Turner wearing sunglasses and a blue bikini set, showing her muscular physique while reclining on a lounge chair.

    Image credits: sophiet

    Instead of gearing up for the allegedly scrapped Tomb Raider reboot, Turner has quietly wrapped filming The Dreadful, a gothic horror that reunites her with Game of Thrones co-star Kit Harington.

    Story Kitchen, the producers behind the Tomb Raider project renewed their deal with Amazon last week

    Sophie Turner sitting outdoors in a turquoise bikini and skirt, showing muscular physique and smiling with sunglasses and a cap.

    Image credits: sophiet

    Not all hope is lost for Tomb Raider fans, however, as news outlets reported last week that producer Story Kitchen just renewed its first-look deal with the studio. 

    In their announcement, the company reaffirmed their involvement in the live-action Tomb Raider series and other gaming IP adaptations—suggesting the show may still be alive, at least on paper.

    Sophie Turner posing in black leather outfit and sunglasses, showing off muscular snaps during nighttime photoshoot.

    Image credits: sophiet

    The production company—founded by Sonic the Hedgehog producer Dmitri M. Johnson—specializes in adapting video games and unconventional IP for the screen, and is currently attached to multiple high-profile projects, including Netflix’s Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft animated series.

    Sophie Turner posing indoors in a black outfit and heels, showcasing a stylish and muscular look in elegant surroundings.

    Image credits: sophiet

    The cartoon sparked controversy among longtime fans of the videogame series for making several changes to Croft’s character, including toning down her more traditionally feminine traits in favor of a more “rugged” appearance. 

    The show also made an effort to portray Lara Croft as bise*ual, an aspect of her character that wasn’t present in the original series of games.

    Sophie Turner posing with wavy blonde hair, smoky eye makeup, wearing elegant earrings and a black strap outfit.

    Image credits: sophiet

    Given the show’s rumored behind-the-scenes turbulence, including unfinished scripts and the loss of key executive support within Amazon, it’s unclear if the show will move forward and in what manner.

    But that didn’t stop fans from celebrating Turner’s physique as the sign of a new Lara Croft in the making.

    “She looks awesome.” Fans took to social media to congratulate the actress on her physique

    Sophie Turner posing confidently showcasing her muscular physique in stylish casual attire outdoors.

    Sophie Turner showing muscular physique in a casual outfit, sparking excitement among fans on social media.

    Text post by user musicnote95 saying I love a good divorce glow up, referencing Sophie Turner sends fans into frenzy muscular snaps.

    Sophie Turner showing off muscular physique in snaps, sending fans into frenzy with her strong and fit look.

    Text post with message: See? Leave the Jonas brothers and things get better, related to Sophie Turner Sends Fans Into Frenzy Muscular Snaps.

    Sophie Turner showing off muscular physique in gym selfie, sparking excitement among fans online.

    Sophie Turner shows off muscular physique in snaps, impressing fans with her toned and fit appearance.

    Sophie Turner showing off muscular physique in striking snaps, impressing fans with toned and fit body appearance.

    Sophie Turner showing muscular physique in snaps, sparking excitement among fans online.

    Sophie Turner showing off muscular physique in casual outfit, sending fans into frenzy with impressive snaps.

    Screenshot of a social media post referencing Sophie Turner and her muscular snaps, with a humorous comment.

    Sophie Turner showing off her muscular arms in snaps that send fans into a frenzy and inspire workout motivation.

    Sophie Turner showing off her muscular physique in stylish casual wear, capturing fans' attention with strong snaps.

    Sophie Turner posing confidently in muscular snaps, showcasing strength and style that excite her fans online.

    Sophie Turner showing off muscular physique in casual outfit, sending fans into frenzy with striking snaps.

    Sophie Turner showing off her muscular physique in stylish snaps, inspiring fans with her strong and confident look.

    Sophie Turner posing confidently showing muscular physique, sending fans into frenzy with powerful snaps.

    Screenshot of a social media post with the caption about fitness goals, related to Sophie Turner muscular snaps.

    Comment highlighting muscle as the new body trend in 2026, emphasizing thick and muscular styles over skinny.

    Comment about the rise of being muscular as a new trend linked to hard work and wealth, sparking happy reactions.

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Read less »
    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
