“That Torso Would Stop Traffic”: Sophie Turner Sends Fans Into A Frenzy With Muscular Snaps

ADVERTISEMENT

Sophie Turner, known for her role as Sansa Stark in HBO’s Game of Thrones, set social media ablaze after sharing a set of striking bikini photos from singer Taura Lamb’s bachelorette party in which she flaunted a sculpted six-pack and defined biceps.

“You look absolutely shredded,” one of her fans wrote in the since-deleted post’s comment section. “I want to live on Tori Island forever. But our girl’s gotta go get hitched,” Turner captioned the upload.

Highlights Sophie Turner showcased a sculpted six-pack and defined biceps in bikini photos from Taura Lamb's bachelorette party..

Turner's chiseled physique sparked rumors she’s preparing for the iconic Lara Croft role in Amazon’s upcoming Tomb Raider reboot.

Despite speculation, Tomb Raider faces potential cancellation amid unfinished scripts and the departure of key Amazon executives.

Photos from the same getaway show Turner in a turquoise two-piece and sequin wrap, laughing among friends Grace McGovern, Holly Willems, and Nadia Sofia Parkes.

The post comes amid speculation of Turner stepping into the role of Lara Croft in Amazon’s upcoming Tomb Raider series, and rumors surrounding its potential cancellation.

RELATED:

Sophie Turner surprised fans with sculpted physique amid rumors of her role in Amazon’s Tomb Raider being uncertain

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: sophiet

While the deal is not yet officially closed, Variety and Deadline confirmed in late 2024 that Turner is expected to play the iconic adventurer in a new reboot penned and executive produced by Fleabag creator and Indiana Jones’ co-star Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

Share icon

Image credits: sophiet

Last month anonymous sources claimed that the series was “more or less d*ad,” due to creative and financial issues. Other reports connected the alleged cancellation to the departure of Jennifer Salke, former head of Amazon MGM Studios who was instrumental in pushing the project forward.

Share icon

Image credits: sophiet

While Amazon hasn’t officially confirmed the cancellation of the project, reports also stated that scripts have still not been finished, putting the new Tomb Raider in “development hell.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Given the franchise’s history—with Angelina Jolie and Alicia Vikander both portraying Croft in past installments—there’s pressure to deliver both physical intensity and emotional complexity, and fans would be excused to assume Turner’s chiseled physique was part of her preparing for the role.

The actress is entering a new stage in her personal and professional life after her high-profile divorce from singer Joe Jonas

Share icon

Image credits: sophieturnerbr

ADVERTISEMENT

The photo also comes during a time of personal reinvention following her high-profile divorce from Joe Jonas. Since finalizing the split in September 2023, Turner has reportedly embraced a new lease on life—embarking on healing trips and diving into motherhood.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

She shares two daughters, 4-year-old Willa, and 2-year-old Delphine, with Jonas, and has publicly expressed her desire to keep their lives as private as possible.

“I try not to be a mother in the public eye as much as possible,” she said during a 2024 podcast appearance.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m unhappy with the way everything played out, especially when it comes to my children,” she told British Vogue in May 2024. “They’re the victims in all of this. But I think we’re doing the best we can.”

Share icon

Image credits: sophiet

Instead of gearing up for the allegedly scrapped Tomb Raider reboot, Turner has quietly wrapped filming The Dreadful, a gothic horror that reunites her with Game of Thrones co-star Kit Harington.

Story Kitchen, the producers behind the Tomb Raider project renewed their deal with Amazon last week

Share icon

Image credits: sophiet

Not all hope is lost for Tomb Raider fans, however, as news outlets reported last week that producer Story Kitchen just renewed its first-look deal with the studio.

ADVERTISEMENT

In their announcement, the company reaffirmed their involvement in the live-action Tomb Raider series and other gaming IP adaptations—suggesting the show may still be alive, at least on paper.

Share icon

Image credits: sophiet

ADVERTISEMENT

The production company—founded by Sonic the Hedgehog producer Dmitri M. Johnson—specializes in adapting video games and unconventional IP for the screen, and is currently attached to multiple high-profile projects, including Netflix’s Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft animated series.

Share icon

Image credits: sophiet

The cartoon sparked controversy among longtime fans of the videogame series for making several changes to Croft’s character, including toning down her more traditionally feminine traits in favor of a more “rugged” appearance.

ADVERTISEMENT

The show also made an effort to portray Lara Croft as bise*ual, an aspect of her character that wasn’t present in the original series of games.

Share icon

Image credits: sophiet

Given the show’s rumored behind-the-scenes turbulence, including unfinished scripts and the loss of key executive support within Amazon, it’s unclear if the show will move forward and in what manner.

But that didn’t stop fans from celebrating Turner’s physique as the sign of a new Lara Croft in the making.

“She looks awesome.” Fans took to social media to congratulate the actress on her physique

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon