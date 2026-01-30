“Justice Was Served”: Guy Traps Neighbor’s Car Under Snow After Repeated Illegal Parking

ADVERTISEMENT

Everyone hopes they’ll live in a peaceful neighborhood with kind folks staying next door, but the reality actually might be quite different. Sometimes people end up with selfish neighbors who are only concerned with their needs and don’t care what they have to do to get their way.

That’s what one man kept facing because of the folks next door’s son, who kept putting his car in a no-parking zone, thereby blocking his driveway. Eventually, the guy couldn’t take it anymore and made use of a snowstorm to get his petty revenge.

More info: Reddit

It can be tough to deal with rude neighbors, especially when they don’t realize the error of their ways

Man in red jacket snowing neighbours illegally parked car on a residential street during winter snowfall.

Image credits: irrmago / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The poster explained that his neighbor’s kid kept parking his car in an illegal spot that blocked the end of his driveway

Text excerpt from a discussion about snowing neighbours illegally parked car blocking a driveway on a no parking street.

Snowing neighbors struggle to clear snow around illegally parked car blocking the plow on a snowy residential street.

Snowing on neighbour’s illegally parked car with a shovel in a snowy residential street during winter.

Green car covered in snow, snowing neighbours illegally parked car partially buried in a residential area during winter.

Image credits: yuryzap / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Even when their city got 20 inches of snow, the kid next door blocked the poster’s driveway, which also led to his side of the street not getting plowed

Snowing neighbors' illegally parked car covered in snow from driveway snow blowing and street plowing efforts.

Snowing neighbors illegally parked car by piling snow on drivers and passengers side near the sidewalk and plow area.

Child shoveling snow while neighbors deal with snowing illegally parked car blocking the way.

Man clearing snow with a snow blower next to a snow-covered illegally parked car on a residential street.

Image credits: Sergey Platonov / Pexels (not the actual photo)

When the poster went out to snow blow the area around his home, he accidentally sent a bunch of it flying on the kid’s car, and then decided to add some more

Neighbor snowing on illegally parked car during a winter storm, causing tension over blocked access and parking violations.

Text stating a person’s indifference toward snowing neighbours’ illegally parked car due to poor relationship.

Image credits: Upset_Car_5609

Eventually, the boy next door had to shovel his car out, and his mom issued empty threats about taking action against the poster

The poster clearly didn’t have much of a bond with his neighbors because, as he mentioned, they didn’t seem to care about his convenience and were only doing things that benefited them. This was especially true of their son, who kept putting his car in a no-parking zone that also blocked the OP’s driveway.

Although this might just seem like a petty nuisance, lawyers actually advise collecting evidence of illegal parking and reporting it to the local police. This is because nobody is allowed to obstruct your driveway, and if they continue to do so, it makes them liable to get their car towed by the authorities.

Before actually taking any legal action, the poster had decided to bring up the issue calmly to his neighbors, as he thought that they’d listen to him and change their ways. Unfortunately, they didn’t seem to care about how much their illegal parking was inconveniencing him, and kept doing it over and over again.

In cases like this, where having a straightforward discussion with one’s neighbors doesn’t seem to work, experts advise documenting the problems as soon as possible. If they are regularly trespassing or causing problems, all of this evidence can help build a case against them, and strict action can be taken.

Man using a snowblower to clear snow in a driveway near a neighbours illegally parked car during winter.

Image credits: lu55 / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The problem with having bad neighbors is that sometimes you might want to treat them the same way they’ve been treating you, and play petty. That’s probably why the OP decided to inconvenience the neighbor’s kid when he was clearing snow from his driveway after a heavy storm.

By the end of his snow-clearing session, he had managed to cover the boy’s car from the driver’s side, which would make it difficult for him to even get in. Later on, the kid even had to get a shovel to try and free his car, and was shocked when the poster refused to help by lending his snow blower.

It might seem like a very small act of revenge on the part of the OP, but it’s important to understand that by law, drivers aren’t allowed to operate their vehicles if there’s even a little bit of snow on their windshields. This means that the neighbor’s son would have to clear every inch of it from off his car before he could safely and legally use it.

That’s exactly why the woman from next door got mad at the poster for causing such problems for her son. She even threatened to get him to pay for damages to the car, but became scared when the OP said he’d get the cops involved, as she knew that her son was actually in the wrong for illegal parking.

What do you think about the man’s petty revenge on his neighbors, and do you think he could have done anything more to teach them a lesson? Do share your thoughts and opinions down below.

Folks sided with the poster and felt that he was completely justified in covering the boy’s car with snow because of his repeated disrespect

Screenshot of an online discussion about snowing on neighbours’ illegally parked car and towing policies in small towns.

Comments discussing snowing neighbors’ illegally parked car with ideas on hosing snow to create ice as a prank.

Comment discussing snowing on a neighbour's illegally parked car and consequences of parking in no parking areas.

Comment suggesting calling Boston non-emergency to report neighbours illegally parking car during snowing conditions.

Comment criticizing snowing neighbours illegally parked car during a heavy blizzard, causing blocked exit from property.

Snow falling on a street with a car illegally parked, neighbors reacting to the snowing situation.

Comment discussing respect for rules and the hardship caused by a neighbour snowing an illegally parked car.

Comment explaining snow parking rules preventing neighbours from illegally parking car during snowstorm for efficient plowing.