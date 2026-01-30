“Justice Was Served”: Guy Traps Neighbor’s Car Under Snow After Repeated Illegal Parking
Everyone hopes they’ll live in a peaceful neighborhood with kind folks staying next door, but the reality actually might be quite different. Sometimes people end up with selfish neighbors who are only concerned with their needs and don’t care what they have to do to get their way.
That’s what one man kept facing because of the folks next door’s son, who kept putting his car in a no-parking zone, thereby blocking his driveway. Eventually, the guy couldn’t take it anymore and made use of a snowstorm to get his petty revenge.
It can be tough to deal with rude neighbors, especially when they don’t realize the error of their ways
Image credits: irrmago / Freepik (not the actual photo)
The poster explained that his neighbor’s kid kept parking his car in an illegal spot that blocked the end of his driveway
Image credits: yuryzap / Freepik (not the actual photo)
Even when their city got 20 inches of snow, the kid next door blocked the poster’s driveway, which also led to his side of the street not getting plowed
Image credits: Sergey Platonov / Pexels (not the actual photo)
When the poster went out to snow blow the area around his home, he accidentally sent a bunch of it flying on the kid’s car, and then decided to add some more
Image credits: Upset_Car_5609
Eventually, the boy next door had to shovel his car out, and his mom issued empty threats about taking action against the poster
The poster clearly didn’t have much of a bond with his neighbors because, as he mentioned, they didn’t seem to care about his convenience and were only doing things that benefited them. This was especially true of their son, who kept putting his car in a no-parking zone that also blocked the OP’s driveway.
Although this might just seem like a petty nuisance, lawyers actually advise collecting evidence of illegal parking and reporting it to the local police. This is because nobody is allowed to obstruct your driveway, and if they continue to do so, it makes them liable to get their car towed by the authorities.
Before actually taking any legal action, the poster had decided to bring up the issue calmly to his neighbors, as he thought that they’d listen to him and change their ways. Unfortunately, they didn’t seem to care about how much their illegal parking was inconveniencing him, and kept doing it over and over again.
In cases like this, where having a straightforward discussion with one’s neighbors doesn’t seem to work, experts advise documenting the problems as soon as possible. If they are regularly trespassing or causing problems, all of this evidence can help build a case against them, and strict action can be taken.
Image credits: lu55 / Freepik (not the actual photo)
The problem with having bad neighbors is that sometimes you might want to treat them the same way they’ve been treating you, and play petty. That’s probably why the OP decided to inconvenience the neighbor’s kid when he was clearing snow from his driveway after a heavy storm.
By the end of his snow-clearing session, he had managed to cover the boy’s car from the driver’s side, which would make it difficult for him to even get in. Later on, the kid even had to get a shovel to try and free his car, and was shocked when the poster refused to help by lending his snow blower.
It might seem like a very small act of revenge on the part of the OP, but it’s important to understand that by law, drivers aren’t allowed to operate their vehicles if there’s even a little bit of snow on their windshields. This means that the neighbor’s son would have to clear every inch of it from off his car before he could safely and legally use it.
That’s exactly why the woman from next door got mad at the poster for causing such problems for her son. She even threatened to get him to pay for damages to the car, but became scared when the OP said he’d get the cops involved, as she knew that her son was actually in the wrong for illegal parking.
What do you think about the man’s petty revenge on his neighbors, and do you think he could have done anything more to teach them a lesson? Do share your thoughts and opinions down below.
