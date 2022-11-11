Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Boss Told This Employee He Couldn’t Take A Smoke Break Because He Doesn’t Smoke, So He Brought A Pack Of Sparklers To Work
31points
People4 hours ago

Liucija Adomaite and
Viktorija Ošikaitė

A smoke break is something that can easily divide employees, especially the ones that don’t smoke. This story from the Malicious Compliance subreddit sheds a light on how companies decide who gets to use their quick break and who doesn’t, and just how little it sometimes makes sense.

“I first started working at 17 as a housekeeper cleaning condos in downtown Toronto,” the Redditor KhajiitKennedy wrote.

While at work, he made friends with the security guards and started hanging out with them. “They were all smokers and I noticed that they were taking small breaks so if I happened to be near them when they were taking a smoke break I would hang out with them,” the author explained.

However, it soon turned out that KhajiitKennedy was not allowed to simply take his quick break like the fellow smoker colleagues. So he came up with a maliciously compliant idea to get around it.

Boss didn’t let this employee to go on a smoke break with fellow workers because he didn’t smoke so he pulled a maliciously compliant move

Image credits: Geri Tech (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Mudassir Ali (not the actual photo)

Image credits: KhajiitKennedy

More people shared their own experiences in the comments

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Liucija Adomaite is a creative mind with years of experience in copywriting. She has a dynamic set of experiences from advertising, academia, and journalism. This time, she has set out on a journey to investigate the ways in which we communicate ideas on a large scale. Her current mission is to find a magic formula for how to make ideas, news, and other such things spread like a virus.

Viktorija Ošikaitė
Viktorija Ošikaitė
Author, BoredPanda staff

Viktorija is a photo editor at Bored Panda with BA in Fine Arts and Printmaking. Before joining Bored Panda she worked as a freelance illustrator and kids summer camp counselor. In her spare time, she enjoys film photography and playing hide and seek with her cat.

Tams21
Tams21
Community Member
15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I had this for a couple of jobs and it always infuriated me. A smoke break is still a break and if they're going to make allowances to take extra (paid) breaks, it should be the same for everyone.

0
0points
