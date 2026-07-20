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How often do you think about design? We tend to notice it the most when it elicits a strong reaction. For example, if you absolutely hate the way the building across the street from your apartment looks, you might curse the designer every day. Or if you love the way the park in your neighborhood is laid out, you might praise the designer at every chance you get.

Unfortunately, it’s quite rare to encounter a brilliant or inspiring design. So when you do, you have to appreciate it! We took a trip to the Good Design subreddit and compiled a list of their most satisfying posts below. From innovative design choices to practical yet beautiful pieces, these photos might regulate your nervous system. Enjoy scrolling through, and be sure to upvote the ones that make you feel at peace!