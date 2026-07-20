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How often do you think about design? We tend to notice it the most when it elicits a strong reaction. For example, if you absolutely hate the way the building across the street from your apartment looks, you might curse the designer every day. Or if you love the way the park in your neighborhood is laid out, you might praise the designer at every chance you get.

Unfortunately, it’s quite rare to encounter a brilliant or inspiring design. So when you do, you have to appreciate it! We took a trip to the Good Design subreddit and compiled a list of their most satisfying posts below. From innovative design choices to practical yet beautiful pieces, these photos might regulate your nervous system. Enjoy scrolling through, and be sure to upvote the ones that make you feel at peace!

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#1

Bed Sheet Has "Long Side" And "Short Side" Labels

A hand holding up a white fitted sheet with labels for Short Side and Long Side, demonstrating useful design.

tyw7 Report

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    #2

    In Norway You Get A Small Amount Of Money For Recycling Bottles/Cans

    A creative Pant Parkering sign with holes for bottles and hooks for bags, demonstrating useful design.

    They’re often collected by poor people, homeless etc. I made “bottle parking” (pant parkering), a simple way to leave bottles so people don't have to search through the trash to collect them.

    1Jakey Report

    14points
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    #3

    1000% Better Than A Hole In Your Door!

    A dark green door with a built-in pet door, a useful design, through which a cat is exiting.

    I wish you could do this to pre-existing doors.

    FunSushi-638 Report

    13points
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    lillymemail avatar
    Lukas (f​u​ck/tra​ns​pho​b​es)
    Lukas (f​u​ck/tra​ns​pho​b​es)
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The cat will constantly be running into regular doors lol

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    #4

    Light Switches That Indicate What They Switch On

    Three light switches with etched icons: stairs, a chandelier, and a lantern, showing useful design.

    FunSushi-638 Report

    11points
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    #5

    Smart Exist Sign Placement

    A hotel hallway with two illuminated red EXIT signs, one high on the wall and one lower, ensuring visibility. This useful design is great for safety.

    One of the hotel we stayed at recently when we were on vacation in Connecticut had exit signs both higher up on wall like you normally see, as well as down low. Makes sense when you think about since in the event of a fire, you might need to crawl out if there is a lot of smoke. Also has the benefit of being closer to eye level for kids, even when there isn't an emergency. Picture is from second floor where we were staying, but they even had the high and low signs on the first floor (and I assume the other floors above where we were too).

    Mandela_Effect_2016 Report

    11points
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    wagnerdiego1 avatar
    Wagner
    Wagner
    Community Member
    59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Go Left to Cease to Exist

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    #6

    Love The Design For The Spine Of These Books

    A collection of books titled The Decline & Fall of the Roman Empire, showcasing a clever, useful design of decaying columns.

    Remi_Fruitella Report

    11points
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    #7

    I Love How Practical This Is!

    A clever book-shaped stand with a hidden drawer holding eyeglasses on a wooden table, an example of useful design.

    It is so cute and I feel like it would be fairly simple to make too. Good diy gift idea.

    FunSushi-638 Report

    10points
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    romanarendt avatar
    Roman Arendt
    Roman Arendt
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm pretty sure this is not "fairly simple", at least not if you want to saw the wood yourself (angles that have to perfectly fit).

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    #8

    Cat Ladders, Amersfoort And Soon Amsterdam, Netherlands

    A tall white stand covered in numerous used 'Healthcare VISITOR' stickers, an example of useful design for disposal.

    There are lots of canals in the Netherlands, many with smooth sides. Cats (and other animals) are at high risk of drowning in such an environment, and residents of Amersfoort have installed a few hundred cat stairs or "kattentrappen". Now Amsterdam has decided to do the same thing.

    PM_ME_COOKIERECIPES Report

    10points
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    njp avatar
    NJ P
    NJ P
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    How about just for humans to get. I was in Amsterdam and didn't see any ladders on the canals.

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    0points
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    #9

    This Is How The Ruins Are Displayed In Serbia

    An overlay of a castle drawing on a glass panel in front of castle ruins, demonstrating useful designers perspective.

    KenDrakebot Report

    10points
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    #10

    Among The GA People In Ghana , The Coffins Are Designed To Reflect The Deceased Person's Career,personality Or Something He Loved Dearly

    Men carrying a giant fish sculpture through a street, an example of something useful from designers innovation.

    AccomplishedWatch834 Report

    9points
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    robynhill avatar
    Robyn Hill
    Robyn Hill
    Community Member
    58 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    IIRC, they’re also status symbols and can be extremely expensive!

    2
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    #11

    Stairwell From 1963 Has Zero Corners For Dirt To Accumulate!

    A staircase with a wooden handrail, illustrating a well-executed and useful design for public spaces.

    This is a stairwell from the Physics building at Missouri University of Science and Technology. I was there yesterday and found myself really impressed with the thought put into the design of these stairs and the railing. These steps would be a breeze to sweep and mop as there is not one corner to be had!

    FunSushi-638 Report

    8points
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    davidpaterson avatar
    David Paterson
    David Paterson
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I love it when buildings have wall-floor junctions like these. Particularly hospitals where you don't want to know what can end up in corners.

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    #12

    This Bottle Cap Can Be Used To Cut The Seal

    A close-up of a bottle with an innovative cap design for easy opening, an instance of useful design.

    hiima0440 Report

    8points
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    njp avatar
    NJ P
    NJ P
    Community Member
    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I hate those seals that come with a finger-pull. 9/10 the pull breaks and I need a knife to cut it open.

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    #13

    Raised Cutting Board

    A kitchen knife and chopped green onions on a wooden cutting board with a plate underneath, highlighting useful design.

    [deleted] Report

    8points
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    #14

    The Ridges On This Thermometer You Can Rest Your Teeth Between Making It Easy To Hold Steady In Your Mouth

    A white and blue digital thermometer, a useful design, resting on a speckled countertop.

    OlleyatPurdue Report

    7points
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    #15

    Love That

    A Studio Ghibli DVD case featuring characters from My Neighbor Totoro, with a reflective DVD creating the illusion of a pond. A useful design for fans.

    Movie, 'My Neighbour Totoro.'

    laffxinchpoal Report

    7points
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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    Penn Station Has A Train Schedule Screen In Every Shop So That You Don’t Miss Your Train Or Have To Check Your Phone Every Minute

    A waiting area with modern design, featuring a digital display and comfortable seating, showing useful design.

    Smart_Safe2952 Report

    7points
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    #17

    Fixing Litter From ID Stickers

    Fixing Litter From ID Stickers

    My hospital requires all visitors to wear adhesive ID stickers. Predictably, every surface in the visitor parking garages had discarded stickers stuck all over. The hospital now puts up these "attractive" posters at the exits, as targets. The one in the first photo is new--there are NO stickers on it. The second photo is one that's been up for a day or two.

    SeniorScientist-2679 Report

    7points
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    #18

    My Fan Remote Has Glow In The Dark Buttons

    A minimalist black remote control with glowing green buttons for power, volume, and other functions, visible in the dark. This useful design makes using the remote easier at night.

    sebafudi Report

    6points
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    #19

    Sign On Bus Counting Down To Departure

    A double-decker bus in Leeds, UK, showing its destination and departure time, highlighting useful design.

    tyw7 Report

    6points
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    ceecee_2 avatar
    Cee Cee
    Cee Cee
    Community Member
    52 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    In some UK cities there are smart bus stops installed at hideous expense detailing bus arrivals. Do not believe them, they lie.

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    #20

    Design That Puts People, Animals And Nature First

    A park bench designed with a movable armrest, demonstrating useful design and understanding the assignment.

    GlitteringHotel8383 Report

    6points
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    davidpaterson avatar
    David Paterson
    David Paterson
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If this is plastic then it's more comfortable than wood and warmer than concrete.

    0
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    #21

    The Famous Spiral Stairs

    A happy man slides down a useful wooden staircase slide, showcasing designers creativity.

    selfawarefeline Report

    6points
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    #22

    I Built A Foot-Controlled Mouse, Is It A Good Design?

    A black touchpad with text Navi Fut and arrows indicating easy cursor pointing and integrated click function, a useful design.

    Hey everyone,
    After years of working on a computer, I started getting serious hand pain. One day I thought, why not try moving the cursor with my foot instead?
    So I started building a foot-controlled mouse. The first version was really rough, but after a few 3D prints and tweaks, it actually feels pretty natural and precise.
    Designing it was quite tricky, getting the tilt angle, feedback, and comfort right took way more trial and error than I expected.
    Curious what you think from a design point of view. Anything you’d do differently or explore further? And do you feel it could be useful?

    Pippopollone Report

    5points
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    #23

    Packaging Genius!

    A display of colorful bath sponges designed to look like Marilyn Monroe's hair, showcasing useful and creative design.

    It's just a normal shower loofah, but imagine the joy when buying it in this packaging.

    FunSushi-638 Report

    5points
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    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I've also seen tissue boxes with Marilyn on them and the tissues are her skirt.

    1
    1point
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    #24

    A Wall Of Plants To Cover A Big & Ugly Airconditioning Unit (Canada)

    A vibrant vertical garden with various plants and flowers against a brick building, highlighting useful design.

    sparki_black Report

    5points
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    #25

    A Teeter-Totter Cooperation Bench In Einbeck, Germany By Martin Binder

    A split image of people on a seesaw bench, highlighting useful designers who created a fun outdoor seating.

    Difficult, but not impossible, to enjoy without cooperating and socializing with others. Pretty sure the guy all in white is the artist.
    Located at the Garten der Generationen, in the Stiftsgarten in Einbeck.

    PM_ME_COOKIERECIPES Report

    5points
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    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Looks like it could be dangerous for some people. Or if a bunch of teenagers got on it.

    1
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    #26

    Bottom Of Swiss Bottle Is The Montain Where The Walter Comes From

    A hand holding a Valais water bottle with a mountain design molded into the bottom, a useful design detail.

    Eating_a_guitare Report

    4points
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    brianleahy avatar
    Beady El
    Beady El
    Community Member
    Premium     30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I was wondering where Walter came from…

    0
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    #27

    Trail Map On The Ski Lift So You Can Plan Out Your Course Before Getting Off. And You Dont Have To Worry About Dropping A Paper Map Or Your Phone

    A first-person view from a ski lift, showing a ski resort map on the safety bar and snowy slopes and pine trees in the background. This useful design helps skiers navigate.

    Miguelaa04 Report

    4points
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    #28

    The USB And Aux Port In My Moms Car Glows At Night So You Can Plug Them In Without Much Hassle

    A before-and-after image of a car charging port; the left side is dirty, and the right side shows glowing red lights. This useful design makes it easy to find ports in the dark.

    Diaz_Cora4356 Report

    4points
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    #29

    Every Country Stressing About Homeless People, Meanwhile Poland With Double Side Benches:

    A unique wooden bench design in a cobbled square, showcasing useful design.

    nerdquadrat Report

    4points
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    #30

    Urban Alcove In Hamburg

    A green urban bench with integrated planters, showing useful designers and their functional and aesthetic street furniture.

    Public bench that invites for gathering, shields people from traffic and is habitat of a number of plants.
    Located in Hamburg Altona, Germany

    Joxaha Report

    4points
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    #31

    Some Busses In Bristol Shows The Temperature And Time

    Bus interior with an electronic display, showing designers understanding the assignment for public transport.

    tyw7 Report

    3points
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    #32

    A Coffee-Table That Transforms Into A Bowling Lane

    A small wooden ramp leading into a calm body of water from a grassy bank, demonstrating useful design for animals.

    Effective_Pumpkin_ Report

    3points
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    #33

    This “Cracks Open” Building In Denver

    Architectural design with wavy balconies and greenery, showcasing useful designers innovation in a modern building.

    Specialist-Boot58 Report

    3points
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    #34

    This Google Meet Interaction Caught My Eye

    A pop-up notification on a screen saying Your mic is off, with a button to turn it on, a useful design reminder.

    I like how this prompt interrupts just enough to demand attention without being annoying.
    It’s a strong example of using contrast and timing instead of color or animation to communicate urgency.

    Subject_Fee_2071 Report

    2points
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    #35

    The Ski Map Of Sölden Shows The Width Of Slopes For Easier Navigation

    A detailed ski resort map of Sölden, Ötztal, showing various slopes and lifts, a useful design for navigation.

    Blockster_cz Report

    1point
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    #36

    At Restroom Somewhere In Japan

    Abstract concrete faces on a wall, an example of designers creating something useful.

    Top-Word-1234 Report

    1point
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    elladinedesisles avatar
    Elladine DesIsles
    Elladine DesIsles
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Thankfully, this is just a sculptural mural. Not intended to be, um, aimed at. No plumbing connections. Just art.

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    #37

    Logitech Software Installer Has A Different Shade Of "Corpo Color" So It Doesn't Blend Into The Download Website In The Background

    A screenshot of a computer screen showing Logitech Options software installing, indicating useful design for device customization.

    szanda Report

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    #38

    What Men Need

    TVs mounted above urinals, a useful design for entertainment while using public restrooms.

    StrangeShip7908 Report

    0points
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    davidpaterson avatar
    David Paterson
    David Paterson
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Shudder. It's bad enough in aircraft.

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