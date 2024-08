Claire Douglas, DIY and home interiors blogger, tells Bored Panda that for your home to feel good, it has to be personalized to the owner’s taste and tailored to suit their lifestyle. “Getting the color palette right makes a huge difference, and the 60:30:10 rule is a great place to start.

To achieve a cohesive flow throughout your home, use the same palette of colors but in varying proportions using this ratio, and each space will feel unique yet connected to the others.”