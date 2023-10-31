ADVERTISEMENT

There might be certain issues, mistakes, or potential improvements that go unnoticed by many. Yet someone who recognizes them might quite on the contrary be determined to correct them no matter the cost of their time and energy.

And they might be right if we think about someone like Ignaz Semmelweis discovering that by disinfecting their hands healthcare workers could drastically reduce the incidence of infection in obstetrical clinics. Yet it might be something smaller, for example pointing out the fact that bees have six legs rather than four! These Redditors shared things they refuse to let go, answering one Redditor’s question: “What is the smallest hill you’ll die on?”

#1

41 Of The Smallest Hills People Are Prepared To Die On, As Shared By People Online Burgers should be wider not taller, if you need to put a skewer through it its no longer a burger its a keebab.

Granttrees , Ilya Mashkov Report

#2

41 Of The Smallest Hills People Are Prepared To Die On, As Shared By People Online If you’re going to serve room temp bread at a restaurant, don’t serve me ice cold butter. Warm one of the two things up

JustSomeAudioGuy , Valeria Boltneva Report

#3

41 Of The Smallest Hills People Are Prepared To Die On, As Shared By People Online Im with the boomers on this one, f**k your QR code. Bring me a paper menu

broski0403 , jona Report

#4

41 Of The Smallest Hills People Are Prepared To Die On, As Shared By People Online Utensils need to be at the END of a buffet.

So many places put them at the beginning of a buffet. You don't know what utensils you'll need yet and then you have to carry them around the whole time. Madness.

doobie3101 , Jarek Ceborski Report

#5

41 Of The Smallest Hills People Are Prepared To Die On, As Shared By People Online Burgers come WITH fries. Stop trying to charge me an extra $7 for 1/4 of a potato’s worth of shoestring fries that get cold before they even reach the plate just because you put truffle oil or some other b******t on them.

burgher89 , Valeria Boltneva Report

#6

41 Of The Smallest Hills People Are Prepared To Die On, As Shared By People Online Leaving time left on a communal microwave means you're a bad person.

Robo_Joe , Erik Mclean Report

#7

41 Of The Smallest Hills People Are Prepared To Die On, As Shared By People Online Social media has been one of the most damaging things to ever happen to our societies mental health.

Misterpewpie , Lisa Fotios Report

#8

41 Of The Smallest Hills People Are Prepared To Die On, As Shared By People Online Halloween decorations that are animal skeletons shouldn't have ears! Ears aren't bone!

qatest , Tima Miroshnichenko Report

#9

41 Of The Smallest Hills People Are Prepared To Die On, As Shared By People Online Everyday and every day are different. And not interchangeable.


“An everyday walk in the park” vs “I walk in the park every day.”

DonettaLocklear , Liza Summer Report

#10

41 Of The Smallest Hills People Are Prepared To Die On, As Shared By People Online If someone is behind me, I will always throw my arm back and hold the door. The amount of times people just let it shut in my face has me irate.

291000610478021 , cottonbro studio Report

#11

41 Of The Smallest Hills People Are Prepared To Die On, As Shared By People Online It's "I couldn't care less", not "I could care less"! If you could care less then you care!

Shibes2 , Andrea Piacquadio Report

#12

41 Of The Smallest Hills People Are Prepared To Die On, As Shared By People Online If you are on the highway and you try to move over two lanes to sneak into a packed exit right before the guard rail, you have already missed your f*****g turn. Go to the next exit and turn around or try another route.

Before anyone brings it up, no, I am not talking about merging. I am talking about seeing a long line of people waiting to get off an exit, and you breaking the law by crossing solid lines to cut in because you couldn't be f****d to read the signs for the last two miles telling you which lane you need to be in for your exit.

Hodauldtr , Peng LIU Report

#13

41 Of The Smallest Hills People Are Prepared To Die On, As Shared By People Online You can't use "exponential" to describe every large increase, especially if you're only looking at two data points.

phantomtofu , Isaac Smith Report

kristiflanigan avatar
LizzieBoredom
LizzieBoredom
Community Member
37 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Unless you're describing the population of Ireland because that's always Dublin.

#14

41 Of The Smallest Hills People Are Prepared To Die On, As Shared By People Online Its okay not to tip at Starbucks.

Quiverjones , Dom J Report

infinitus avatar
InfiniteZeek
InfiniteZeek
Community Member
53 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You should not have to tip anywhere. It is not my responsibility to subsidize your own staff's life, and you will not guilt trip me into it.

#15

41 Of The Smallest Hills People Are Prepared To Die On, As Shared By People Online Every single time someone posts a picture or article about Istanbul, I comment "not Constantinople." I will usually get downvoted to hell for it, but I think it's hilarious. So I'll die on that hill.

Spodson , Selim Çetin Report

#16

41 Of The Smallest Hills People Are Prepared To Die On, As Shared By People Online Actual physical push buttons are way better than sensor buttons. (Like the xbox 360 sensor buttons)

Jusin1997 , FOX Report

#17

41 Of The Smallest Hills People Are Prepared To Die On, As Shared By People Online I never need a receipt bigger than 3 inches

Pennsyltuckey54 , Karolina Grabowska Report

#18

41 Of The Smallest Hills People Are Prepared To Die On, As Shared By People Online Typing Like This Will Make Me Stop Respecting You Instantly.

Major_Koala , Christin Hume Report

#19

41 Of The Smallest Hills People Are Prepared To Die On, As Shared By People Online Talking on speaker phone in public is not necessary

Few-Transportation- , Karolina Grabowska Report

#20

41 Of The Smallest Hills People Are Prepared To Die On, As Shared By People Online It is not impolite to correct someone who is spreading misinformation, regardless of whether they’re lying or just plain incorrect.

1NegativePerson , Christina Morillo Report

luke-branwen avatar
Luke Branwen
Luke Branwen
Community Member
4 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Also nobody should be obligated to "respect the opinions" of bigots and generally hateful people. "Trans women are predatory men" is not an opinion. "Illegal immigrants should be put to detention camps" is not an opinion.

#21

41 Of The Smallest Hills People Are Prepared To Die On, As Shared By People Online Cut the god damn tails off my shrimp before putting it in pasta, I don’t care what the French say.

Jakeini33 , Dana Tentis Report

#22

41 Of The Smallest Hills People Are Prepared To Die On, As Shared By People Online There/their/they're, your/you're.

theservman , Polina Tankilevitch Report

#23

F**k daylight savings time

HandyMan131 Report

#24

If the automatic door does not open fast enough for me not to break stride, it is broken!

milesamsterdam Report

#25

41 Of The Smallest Hills People Are Prepared To Die On, As Shared By People Online “Two piece” dresses are not dresses.

susiemay01 , Loannes Marc Report

#26

41 Of The Smallest Hills People Are Prepared To Die On, As Shared By People Online Tipping for carryout is the biggest scam in restaurant history.

frattboy69 , Christian Dubovan Report

#27

41 Of The Smallest Hills People Are Prepared To Die On, As Shared By People Online Don't force me to download your f*****g app.

Went to Chipotle, at 6pm. They told me they weren't accepting anything but online orders. This had happened to me once during covid due to supply issues so I asked if they were low on food. They said no. I asked if they were short staffed or something. They said no. So I said "you're telling me you can't give me the food that is literally sitting in between us, by giving you this money that is literally in my hand unless I have a smart phone and make an account and type my order in?" They said that's correct. So yeah, for absolutely no reason besides wanting to sell my data probably, they're willing to lose customers.

Another time I went into a Firehouse Subs that has had open dine in for over a year since covid died down. The employees looked at me like I was crazy or trespassing when I walked in. One girl was like "hi?" I said "hi..." She said "are you here for an online pickup?" I said "no, I'd like to order and eat my food here, your dining room is open right?" She said "oh...ok.." Dining room didn't have chairs on the tables or anything, it looked normal.

Why? How did we get here as a society?

Not-Clark-Kent , Mike Mozart Report

#28

41 Of The Smallest Hills People Are Prepared To Die On, As Shared By People Online (Able) People who don’t return their shopping carts are s****y people. 

dominationnation , Pixabay Report

#29

41 Of The Smallest Hills People Are Prepared To Die On, As Shared By People Online If I order a chicken sandwich and you give me two pieces of bread with chunks of chicken, a 1/4 cup of mustard and raisins in it I’m out. You’re dead to me, your cafe is dead to me. That is not a sandwich, it’s a disappointment.

awkwardlyherdingcats , Farhad Ibrahimzade Report

donnieb826 avatar
Donald
Donald
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Chicken, mustard and raisins? There has to be an agency to call to have that place shut down.

#30

41 Of The Smallest Hills People Are Prepared To Die On, As Shared By People Online How do people confuse lose with loose?

ParadiddlediddleSaaS , Brett Jordan Report

#31

41 Of The Smallest Hills People Are Prepared To Die On, As Shared By People Online A couple means 2, a few is more than 2. There is no debating this.

Colonel_Kook , Yan Krukau Report

infinitus avatar
InfiniteZeek
InfiniteZeek
Community Member
23 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And for those willing to debate; If I ask you if you would like a few pieces of m&ms, and you say sure, and I hand you 2, are we cool?

#32

Butter is superior to margarine.

CheekyCheesehead Report

#33

People need to stop bringing animals into the grocery store. No Brenda, your s**t-bull mix that lunges at everything isn't a service animal.

Ok_Concentrate_6887 Report

#34

Bees have 6 legs! (My school mascot is a bee, and every representation I see has only 4 legs.)

GrandPriapus Report

#35

I will consistently, persistently, and always use the Oxford F*****g Comma.

Hemenucha Report

infinitus avatar
InfiniteZeek
InfiniteZeek
Community Member
22 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

As you should, unless you intentionally mean to imply that the last 2 items on the list are joined/connected etc.

#36

If I had to pay for sauce I better have sauce in the bag.

cadff Report

#37

41 Of The Smallest Hills People Are Prepared To Die On, As Shared By People Online Toilet paper rolls over, not under.

AestheticCopacetic , Vlada Karpovich Report

#38

It's just 'PIN' not 'PIN Number'.

kubrickwith2brickss Report

#39

Baby Jesus should never wear a cross.

Like why? Its anachronistic. It's completely backwards and don't make no sense.

ProudExplorer4025 Report

#40

EXpresso is not a f*****g word

a_m42_ Report

luke-branwen avatar
Luke Branwen
Luke Branwen
Community Member
1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Idk if I remember correctly, but I've had a thing called "expresso tea" - it's a lemon tea which tastes vaguely of rum, but contains no alcohol.

#41

It's pronounced GIF

TemperatureTop246 Report

