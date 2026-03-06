ADVERTISEMENT

I’m Özgün, a tattoo artist based in Istanbul, and I’ve been tattooing for about eight years. Recently, my girlfriend and I opened our own private studio, Atelier Dimora, where we focus on creating custom designs and helping people transform their ideas and personal stories into meaningful tattoos.

Through my work, I’ve noticed how powerful small tattoos can be. Minimal designs have taken the world by storm—they may look tiny, but the meanings they carry can be enormous. Some symbolize love, others mark important life moments, and some simply inspire their owners every time they glance at them. Even the smallest design can tell a powerful story.

More info: Instagram