Sisters’ Hilarious Confessions To Late Mom Win The Internet

Losing a loved one is one of life’s greatest tragedies. Navigating the dark and treacherous journey of grief feels like a never-ending nightmare. How does one move on without their smile, their advice, their warm hugs? Everyone has a different experience: some of us grieve in private, while others turn their pain into something wonderful that serves as a beacon of hope for those who have also felt the pain of loss. Like sisters Sara and Katie, who recorded a hilarious TikTok video, confessing all the things they’ve done since their mom passed away, touching the hearts of millions of people.

These sisters posted a hilarious video, confessing all the things they’ve done since their mom passed away

“So, our mom died a little over a year ago, and these are some of the things that we’d like to confess to her that have happened since she died,” Sara said in the TikTok video they made in honor of November’s Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month, the same cancer that took their mom away from them.

“Number one, we didn’t know that we had to file your taxes.”

“Nope,” added Katie, and the sisters burst into hysterical laughter, perhaps imagining their mom scolding them for that.

“I didn’t know that I needed to get my own car insurance. I drove an uninsured car for 7 months and then suspended your license plates — and mine. So I couldn’t drive either car,” they couldn’t stop laughing.

An embarrassed Sara added: “We know you had the same license plate for years, so R.I.P. to ‘AZK’ or whatever the numbers were.”

“And to you, mom,” Katie interrupted, sending both sisters into another laughing fit.

Over a year ago, Sara and Katie lost their mother to pancreatic cancer. To honor Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month, they decided to come clean about their antics

“I got the stomach virus, so I had to miss Megan’s baby shower,” Sara revealed another confession. Because Sara was ill, Katie had to take on all the responsibilities of hosting their older sister’s baby shower.

“Megan was a good sport though,” she praised her sister. “Sorry about that.”

Katie also had something to confess. She could barely contain herself, recalling the time she attended a charity event.

“I tried to do a charity walk for cancer and I couldn’t finish it. And I think I broke my foot.” Hopefully, Katie’s foot is fully healed by now!

Then Sara remembered another thing she wanted her late mom to know.

“By the way, I didn’t cry at your funeral, it’s not because I did not care but ’cause I was so pregnant that if I cried, I would have thrown up.”

“Number one, we didn’t know that we had to file your taxes,” the sisters said while laughing

Since then, the video has gone viral, helping thousands of grieving people

The sisters ended the video with a cheeky hint, “Loads more to come. We’ll continue to disappoint you as time goes on.”

Despite their antics and mishaps while navigating adult life, their mom would surely be proud seeing two beautiful young women finding a way to deal with such tragedy, leaning on each other for support. The sisters were able to find, perhaps, a little bit of bittersweet joy and a way to remember their funny, feisty mom.

“We called her ‘Crazy Karen’ because she always had a comeback and she loved to poke fun at herself,” Sara shared an insight about her mom in an interview. She would surely appreciate the way her daughters are carrying on her legacy.

“We lost our dad when we were little, so it was us girls against the world,” Katie Riggins recalled their childhood. “When something bad happened, Karen would say, ‘Let’s laugh about it and keep it moving.’ Our family motto was, ‘We are women, hear us roar.’”

Single mother Karen (affectionately nicknamed Kare) was everything to her girls. She taught them “manly” jobs such as moving the lawn, shoveling snow, whilst nurturing their girly side with intricate hairstyles and fun trips to the mall. She was their world, and her loss was difficult. Luckily, Karen had enough time to pass on her sense of humor and strength onto her girls, who now continue spreading joy to others.

Their hilarious video went viral with 22.1M views, touching the hearts of millions, helping them to see a different perspective on grief. It is hard to laugh in the midst of the darkness, but our loved ones would definitely want to see us smiling and remembering happy moments together. One of the commenters wrote: “As a mom, this is what I would want for you. Laughter in lieu of tears. She would like this more.”

Another joked: “Your mom’s like ‘Lord, send me back, NOW.'”

Grief is a long, hard journey. Sometimes you have no choice but to laugh and carry on

“We’ll always grieve our mom, and we believe this is how she’d want us to cope,” Sara pondered.

Katie added: “There’s no right or wrong way to grieve. People may feel judged to laugh during grief but it doesn’t mean you aren’t sad or don’t miss that person … we have to navigate this with humor because we have no other choice.”

Death is a taboo topic that makes people uncomfortable. Grief is a pain that never really ends; it just shrinks and finds a home in the most sacred corner of one’s heart, reminding about its existence every time a particular song comes on the radio or we get a whiff of a familiar perfume.

Hopefully, this rib-tickling video has helped someone today, perhaps inspiring them to write their own confessions. “Dear loved one, I still cannot parallel park.”

How do you deal with grief?

Watch the full video here

People in the comments loved their confessions and shared some of their own

