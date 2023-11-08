Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Upstaging Her On Purpose”: Timing Of Adoption Reveal Causes Family Argument
“Upstaging Her On Purpose”: Timing Of Adoption Reveal Causes Family Argument

Timing is everything, but let’s face it, we have to make calls based on limited information all the time. The unfortunate result is that we can mistime things pretty quickly. And some folks are way too insistent that their thing takes priority over anything else.

A woman wondered if she was in the wrong for announcing her positive adoption news at the same dinner her sister wanted to reveal the venue for her wedding. A simple lack of communication turned into family drama, as the sister felt slighted that the revelation of where she would have her wedding didn’t take center stage.

Announcing a big life event at a family dinner seems like a fantastic idea

Image credits: Irina Iriser (not the actual image)

But one woman ended up having an argument with her sister when she shared her adoption news

Image credits: Rawpixel (not the actual image)

Image credits: PixieDustWink

Most readers sided with OP

But A Few Thought She Should Have Just Waited

OP later continued the discussion in the comments

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Justin is a writer at Bored Panda. He was born in the US but has spent most of his life in Europe. After graduating with a Bachelors of Arts Degree in Political Science from LCC International University in Lithuania, Justin has resided in Latvia, Austria and Georgia before returning to Lithuania. In his free time Justin enjoys hiking, journalism and cooking.

Author, BoredPanda staff

Dominyka is a Photo Editor at BoredPanda. She graduated from BA in Fashion design and has a specialty in photography. After all her studies, she decided to focus on the graphic design field. In her free time, she loves to paint on canvas or take pictures with her camera.

