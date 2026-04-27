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Everyone has one broke friend who always seems to be flitting from one paycheck to the next and never has anything saved up. It can be great to help them out once in a while, but if you suddenly learn that they’re secretly rich, it might destroy your faith in them.

This is what happened to a woman who realized that her “broke” sister, who always accepted handouts from people, was actually debt-free and sitting on a cushy nest egg. This left the woman devastated, and she wondered whether to expose her sister to their family.

More info: Reddit

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Sometimes, people might end up getting manipulated by even their closest family members, which can be difficult to come to terms with

Image credits: lgolubovystock / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The poster explained that for years, her sister and brother-in-law kept complaining that they were broke, and everyone in their lives just accepted that as a fact

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Image credits: gpointstudio / Freepik (not the actual photo)

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The poster’s parents also kept helping their other daughter out with her expenses, like her wedding, honeymoon, and all the furniture in her house

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Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Eventually, the poster got to know that the couple actually didn’t have any debts and had saved up a big amount of money for their retirement, despite claiming they were broke

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When the poster confronted her sister, she was shocked by the other woman’s nonchalant attitude and felt bad that she and her parents had been taken advantage of

As the OP shared, ever since her younger sister graduated from college, she had said she was broke. This seemed to be a common experience of both her and her husband, who never had enough money to go around, which is why they kept complaining about not being able to shop or do other things.

According to research, around 43% of Americans have to rely on credit cards or loans to tide them over most of the time, and a quarter of the population has no savings at all. This just goes to show that many people are living paycheck to paycheck and struggling just to make ends meet.

Since the poster’s sister and her husband were always broke, their family kept helping out with funds and other expenses. The woman’s parents covered her taxes, car repairs, wedding, honeymoon, and furniture for her rental. That’s why she and her partner were able to take a back seat from spending to focus on their finances.

It can definitely be tough to see a loved one struggling with money, which is why many people try to help them out as much as they can. Professionals also explain that family members might see it as their duty to financially support broke relatives, regardless of whether they actually need the money.

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Image credits: alidrian / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Since the poster had always lived under the assumption that her sister and brother-in-law were broke, she was shocked when the other woman revealed that they actually had a lot of money. They had no debts and had accumulated a comfortable savings and retirement fund by simply relying on others to bail them out.

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When the OP confronted her sister about her constant lying, the lady explained that she and her husband budgeted very strictly, and when they crossed the limits they set, they didn’t spend a cent more. That’s why they kept telling people they had no money, even as they accumulated so much wealth.

It can be quite painful for people to find out that their family members have been lying to them about how much money they have or how much they need. It is especially harmful if they use their falsehoods to financially manipulate their loved ones, as this can lead to feelings of resentment and anger.

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This is exactly how the OP was feeling, and she couldn’t believe that her sibling, whom she cared about so deeply, could keep such a big secret from her. She also realized that the couple had been taking advantage of her and her parents for quite some time, so she wondered whether to expose her sister to their mom and dad.

What do you think would be the right thing for the woman to do in this situation? We’d love to hear your honest thoughts on the matter.

Folks were shocked by the sister’s lies, and urged the woman to tell her parents the truth immediately

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