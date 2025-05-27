ADVERTISEMENT

In these economically uncertain times, it’s a good idea to reevaluate your budget and see where you could potentially cut back. That way, you save more cash and can have a bigger emergency fund. However, advice on the internet is a bit of a double-edged sword: some of it can genuinely help you, while other financial hacks can harm your wallet.

In a no-nonsense thread on AskReddit, thrifty and economically savvy internet users shared the things that can actually make people lose more money, instead of helping them save more like they thought. We’ve collected the most egregiously deceptive examples below, so scroll down to check them out. Don’t forget to take notes so you don’t fall into the same pitfalls as others.

#1

Woman at gas station filling car with fuel, illustrating common money-saving habits that may end up costing more. Driving across town to save 3 cents a gallon on gas.

will_write_for_tacos Report

Mike F
Mike F
Mike F
Community Member
1 hour ago

Personally, I shop but I try to find the cheapest fuel I can find between home and my destination. I'm not going 10 miles to save a couple of cents.

    #2

    Person browsing jeans on a rack, illustrating money saving mistakes that end up costing more in the long run. Buying really cheap stuff. I’m not saying you have to buy top of the line but at least get something semi quality so you don’t have to constantly replace it.

    SillySub2001 , Kateryna Hliznitsova / Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #3

    TurboTax office building exterior with trees and landscaping, illustrating common money-saving mistakes that end up costing more. People with basic tax returns paying hundreds of dollars for TurboTax to "maximize" their return.

    Cheap-Tig , Coolcaesar / Wikipedia (not the actual photo) Report

    The golden rule of personal finance is to earn more than you spend and to spend less than you earn. No matter the size of your bank account, investment portfolio, zip code, or what tax bracket you’re in, if you spend more money than you bring in, eventually, you’ll run out of funds and you’ll take on debt.

    So, you need to make sure that you’re being smart with both your income and savings, as well as your spending.

    Broadly speaking, you have two main strategies available to you. The first is to spend less by cutting back on things that aren’t essential, like services or memberships you don’t really use or dining out instead of cooking at home.

    The second is to earn more, by asking for a raise, getting promoted, applying to work at a better company, upskilling, taking on a side hustle or second job, etc.

    #4

    “Sales”, oddly enough

    I read something like “Something at 30% off seems like a good deal until you realise you were convinced to spend 70% more than you normally planned”

    Small thing but it made me more aware of my spending habits and Jfc how much fomo engineering there is.

    ValBravora048 Report

    Snazzy Smurf
    Snazzy Smurf
    Snazzy Smurf
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago

    "Black Friday" sales are not always the best. Certain products have better prices during their season. For instance, TVs have better deals near the Superbowl, plus there are more brands to choose from.

    #5

    Fast food.

    Yeah, it's fast and it's food but at what cost?

    tushadume Report

    #6

    Person using calculator on bills and documents, illustrating common money saving mistakes that end up costing more. Not working overtime or trying to stay below a certain income threshold because of taxes. They don't understand how taxes work.

    volkerbaII , Oleg Ivanov / Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Mike F
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    That's a personal decision, one has to weigh the added income against quality of life.

    Among some of the main ways to save more money, HSBC recommends:

    1. Planning a budget;
    2. Reducing your grocery spending at the supermarket and looking for discounts;
    3. Cutting fuel costs;
    4. Canceling unnecessary subscriptions;
    5. Reviewing your debt;
    6. Looking into tax relief and benefits that you may be entitled to.
    #7

    Woman repairing a bike in a workshop, illustrating common money-saving mistakes that can end up costing more. Avoiding doing maintaince on things.
    Sure it's cheaper today, and it'll probably all be fine tomorrow, but sooner or later its gonna bite ya.

    New_Line4049 , Natalia Blauth / Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Snazzy Smurf
    Snazzy Smurf
    Snazzy Smurf
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago

    Cars and central AC units are two of the most expensive things to not keep regular maintenance schedules on. However, one can only do what their financial means allow them to.

    #8

    Woman holding credit card and smiling, illustrating common money saving mistakes that end up costing more Carrying a balance on a credit card to build credit. You don’t need to carry a balance to build credit.

    semi-anon-in-Oly , Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #9

    Bright yellow sale sign on a store window reflecting a city street scene highlighting money saving mistakes. Buying stuff just because it's on sale.

    Were you going to buy it at full price?

    No? Then it's not savings, it's an expenditure.

    zeptillian , Markus Spiske / Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Snazzy Smurf
    Snazzy Smurf
    Snazzy Smurf
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago

    This does not apply to shoes. There is nothing like a really good shoe sale.

    Meanwhile, Barclays suggests challenging yourself to spend more. For example, you could aim to save more money over the next year by saving one cent on the first day, two cents on the third day, etc.

    Or you could try a ‘no spend’ weekend once a month where you focus on free activities. For instance, you could go to museums, do movie nights, play board games, and go on long walks instead of paying for entertainment. Meanwhile, instead of dining out or buying more groceries, you could use up all the leftover food left at home from the week.

    #10

    Close-up of hands using a Makita power drill, illustrating common mistakes that cost more money when trying to save. DIY repairs without proper knowledge and skipping regular maintenance.

    Analyst-rehmat , Theme Photos / Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #11

    Dentist using a microscope and dental tools to treat a patient, highlighting money-saving mistakes that cost more. Skipping the dentist.

    haragoshi , Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Brian Droste
    Brian Droste
    Brian Droste
    Community Member
    56 minutes ago

    Taking care of your teeth and you shouldn't have to go to the dentist all that often.

    #12

    Close-up of a car tire on a blurred road, illustrating things people do to save money that actually cost more. Cheaping out on tires or shoes/boots. You’ll pay dearly if you use them a lot.

    Swampybritches , Frank Albrecht / Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Mike F
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Why am I looking at a tire when the reference is to shoes?

    What are your best savings tips that genuinely work, dear Pandas? On the flip side, what are some pieces of financial advice that you’ve heard that are beyond delulu and can actually be bad for someone’s budget?

    We genuinely can’t wait to hear your thoughts on this. If you have a spare moment, feel free to share your tips and hacks in the comments at the bottom of this post.
    #13

    Clothing sale sign showing discounted price in a store, illustrating common money-saving mistakes that cost more. Buying things at a sale price without knowing the average price. Stores artificially inflate prices so that they can lower them and advertise something as being ‘on sale’.

    overlying_idea , Muhammad Dawamul Mughni / Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #14

    Man in glasses reviewing bills with calculator on table, illustrating money saving mistakes that end up costing more Buy now pay later/debt for anything that isn't an appreciating asset or generates cash flow. Like a burrito, refrigerator, phone, wedding etc. I interned at a BNPL firm and I'm telling you all from firsthand experience it's a scam.

    Double-Discount9217 , Mohamed hamdi / Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Mike F
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    This is hooey. Most people just can't pony up the money required to pay for a major appliance without taking a huge chunk out of their savings. Most folks just don't have enough put aside to replace a furnace or boiler system.

    #15

    Car owner fueling vehicle at gas pump, illustrating common money saving habits that can end up costing more. 91 octane gas if the auto doesn't need it.

    Secret_End_wmdm69m , Dawn McDonald / Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #16

    Colorful lottery balls with numbers inside a transparent machine illustrating money saving mistakes that cost more. Lotteries/gambling, people convince themselves they will be 'winners' but few are.

    Heavy_Direction1547 , dylan nolte / Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #17

    For rent sign in a window, illustrating common money-saving mistakes that actually end up costing more. Rent to own is such a scam and so many people do it.

    thedean246 , Aaron Sousa / Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #18

    Woman driving a luxury car, illustrating common money saving mistakes that actually end up costing more over time. My in laws would drive all over town chasing grocery sales. Milk is cheaper here, chicken on sale here, bread is buy one get one at this store etc.

    Even if you don’t make additional impulse buys at each store… who the f**k wants to waste that much time, energy, gas and mental bandwidth on groceries?

    It was like a weird obsession and was exhausting just hearing about. Like… pick a f*****g store and be done with it. Change it weekly if you want to. But ffs, going to 5 different stores to meal plan is bonkers.

    BabyNOwhatIsYouDoin , Spencer Davis / Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Brian Droste
    Brian Droste
    Brian Droste
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago

    I had a older couple did that manynyears ago. I ask them how long it took them to get there groceries. I believe it was four hours and they didn't live in a very big town either.

    #19

    Person walking in a mall carrying multiple shopping bags illustrating things people do to save money that end up costing more. Shopping based on monthly payments rather than total cost (discounted to present value). Most common with cars and houses.

    Pravin_LOL , Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #20

    Special deal sign in a mall with shoppers walking by, illustrating money-saving mistakes that cost more. The "buy one get one half off or with discount" type of deals. Anything that incentivizes you to buy more by tacking it on as a bonus if you get it.

    If you're buying in bulk or such intentionally then it's a good deal. But if you just came in for one box of lets say cookies for $5 and it had one of these deals. So you buy a second box too because its discounted and says if you buy two it will cost $8, as opposed to $10. So you get it thinking you're saving money.

    Instead what you just spent was $3 more than you had to on a second box you didn't even come in for.

    And it repeats throughout the whole store. It's everywhere, especially in food. The flashy colored tickets, the bold letters, emphasis on how much you save, all to bait people to buy more things than they actually need.

    Though it depends on what your actual goals and needs are. It might genuinely save you some and be good, but you could also be getting ripped off.

    Rubysage3 , Artem Beliaikin / Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Brian Droste
    Brian Droste
    Brian Droste
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago

    Yep. I never fall for those deals. Now if I see amdeal where it says buy one, get a,second free. I will take that deal.

    #21

    Blue illuminated personal banking sign on a brick building highlighting saving money strategies that cost more. As a tax accountant, not maintaining a separate bank account for your small business.

    The fees for the account will end up being less every year than what you get charged for the additional work of trying to disaggregate your personal expenses from your business expenses in the bank statements alone.

    AnnualSalary9424 , Jonathan Cooper / Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #22

    Person using calculator and pencil to analyze financial documents, illustrating common money saving mistakes that cost more. Telling the healthcare marketplace you only make 30k a year when you actually make 70k+.

    marvelousmunchkin , Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #23

    Buying cheaply made or disposable things over and over, throwing them away; instead of buying well-made things just once or twice which can last for decades or a lifetime. .

    alwaysboopthesnoot Report

    #24

    Feeding your pets cheap a*s pet food.

    Sure, your cat (for example) may happily eat that $18 15lb bag of corn-based kibble every day...but you're gonna be paying a lot more in vet bills when their kidneys fail because of it than you would have paid over time for higher quality food.

    Lady_Irish Report

    #25

    Close-up of a person woodworking, surrounded by flying wood chips illustrating money-saving efforts that cost more. If you're an art/crafts person, seeing something you want and thinking, "I can just make it myself and it'll cost me a lot less." That is the devil whispering sweet lies directly into the tender ear of your hubris. If you don't already have nearly all of the necessary supplies on hand, it *will* cost you more to make it yourself.

    kardiasteria , Austin Ramsey / Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #26

    Storage unit facility with red doors, illustrating common money saving mistakes that end up costing more. Renting a storage unit.

    El_Grande_Americano , JOSHUA COLEMAN / Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #27

    Older woman and child shopping together, exploring frozen foods aisle illustrating money saving habits that cost more. Buying the cheaper and smaller packages of food at the grocery store.

    The price for the amount of food is often a lot higher. It’s better to buy the larger sized ones, and then maybe freeze some of it.

    Confidentium , Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #28

    A row of modern A-frame houses on a grassy hill under a cloudy blue sky, illustrating common money-saving mistakes. Time Shares.

    kamasushi , Steve F / Wikipedia (not the actual photo) Report

    #29

    Person loading clean plates into a dishwasher illustrating things people do to save money that cost them more. Took me a while to realize that using the dish washer saves me more money than washing dishes by hand.

    NumberCapital7000 , Daiga Ellaby / Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #30

    Cat lying on a radiator, illustrating common things people do to save money that actually end up costing more. Over the course of his life my father has change his home heating system numerous times. He went from electric board to electric furnace, then wood stove, then oil stove, back to wood stove and now propane stove. Every single time he tried to convince me he was saving 20% on his energy bill. It cost him so much money that he will never ‘’save’’ enough to pay for just one system.

    Marcono1980 , he gong / Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #31

    Map of central and southern United States highlighting states and cities, illustrating common money saving mistakes. Moving to a cheaper state.

    It doesnt save you money when your check is less or other things are insanely high.

    Choccimilkncookie , Hans Isaacson / Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #32

    Growing your own food. I garden because I enjoy it, but I’ve always been scared to calculate how much it actually cost for the garden boxes, soil, fertilizer and pest control (not to mention my time) to grow some cucumbers and peppers.

    YuriG58 Report

    Don Adams
    Don Adams
    Don Adams
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Read "the $64 Tomato". Great book by someone who did the math...

    #33

    Coupons. I knew somebody who drove all over the city so she could save money with coupons. The gas alone was probably more than she saved... let's not even get started about depreciation on the car.

    No_Difference8518 Report

    #34

    Smartphone displaying Amazon Prime free trial offer, illustrating common money-saving mistakes that cost more. Not paying annually for some subscriptions.

    burrito_foreskin , Marques Thomas / Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #35

    Person driving a car, illustrating common money-saving mistakes that often end up costing more in the long run. I've heard driving with the windows down consumes more gas than windows up with the AC running.

    TheUnknown285 , A. C. / Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Mike F
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    58 minutes ago

    Apparently at higher speeds having windows open does indeed use more fuel than running the ac.

    #36

    Cutting corners on professional equipment. A few years back I got a made in China arm for my microphone on Amazon. Cost about 1/4th what the German original did. About 9 months later one night it snapped, fell on my computer, and threw everything to the floor. A $100 item nearly cost me $4,000. I then bought the expensive German model and haven’t had any problems.

    VaughnFry Report

    #37

    A lot of price matching and shopping around ends up wasting more than it's worth.

    Also my dad read that you saved gas money going slower. So he once added an hour to his commute so that he could save gas.

    Even aside from the fact that that hour of his life was worth more than the 3 cents it saved him, he had to take a longer route to do it because you can't go under 60 on the interstate.

    thecooliestone Report

    #38

    Skipping maintenance on cars.

    AlternativePlane4736 Report

    #39

    Saving money (or, more accurately, spending less on certain things)


    Let me elaborate.... Actually, let Terry Pratchett elaborate:

    "The reason that the rich were so rich, Vimes reasoned, was because they managed to spend less money.

    Take boots, for example. He earned thirty-eight dollars a month plus allowances. A really good pair of leather boots cost fifty dollars. But an affordable pair of boots, which were sort of OK for a season or two and then leaked like hell when the cardboard gave out, cost about ten dollars. Those were the kind of boots Vimes always bought, and wore until the soles were so thin that he could tell where he was in Ankh-Morpork on a foggy night by the feel of the cobbles.

    But the thing was that good boots lasted for years and years. A man who could afford fifty dollars had a pair of boots that'd still be keeping his feet dry in ten years' time, while the poor man who could only afford cheap boots would have spent a hundred dollars on boots in the same time and would still have wet feet".

    Remote_Bumblebee2240 Report

    #40

    Meal kits like Hello Fresh... they cost as much as your grocery bill but you only get dinner and you still have to go to the grocery store to get other things.

    CulturalAtmosphere85 Report

    Green Tree
    Green Tree
    Green Tree
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago

    I had a subscription for a couple months when I was working long hours and wanted the convenience. It was definitely pricey but was a nice change of pace for a minute and I still make a couple of the recipes I really loved. I figured out that for some of the recipes I could double the veg in the recipe and therefore get 3 or 4 meals out of it instead of 2, which also helped with the calorie/fat/sodium numbers per serving. One could argue buying extra veg to put in a meal prep package defeats the purpose but it really wasn't that bad, like a $1 zucchini to get an extra meal for lunch the next day. I would do it again as a treat here and there but my partner couldn't get over the sticker shock and he is the better cook making more of our meals.

    #41

    Republicans.

    IntheOlympicMTs Report

    #42

    Some DIY home reno stuff you've never done before. Man I wish I had taken a summer job as a teen with a handyman to learn a bunch of that stuff.

    RK5000 Report

    #43

    Having any kind of car payment and getting a new car every year. I can understand if someone is really struggling and is living paycheck to paycheck but I have always bought my cars in full and keep them until they fall apart. I truly don’t understand why anyone would do anything other than that. It’s the biggest waste of money otherwise.

    valkyrie61212 Report

    #44

    Not reading labels on the shelf in stores or reading the information on the labels. It tells you what you’re paying by volume. The bigger box or bottle is not necessarily the cheapest and you can compare brands this way too. Also , the 2 for $ sales b1g1 sales. A little math and time is worth it in savings.

    Adventurous-Image875 Report

    #45

    Man wearing sunglasses and a cap holding a large chainsaw, illustrating costly money-saving mistakes concept. DOGE.

    Horror_Ad7540 , Gage Skidmore / Wikimedia (not the actual photo) Report

    #46

    Saving money in a savings account.

    UKBeardedWarrior Report

    Mike F
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago

    This is another that is just not a good representation. You need to have some cash around that you won't miss for 6 months to a year in order to take advantage of higher yield accounts. I have a few shekels put aside that I invest in 2 accounts. If something drastic happens and I need some money quickly, I can just tap one account (and lose the interest) rather than losing everything I have accumulated. But, there are not a whole lot of people who have that freedom.

    #47

    Deal sites. You’ll go broke saving money.

    Alternative-Bug72 Report

    #48

    Backyard chickens. Gardening. Canning. Making clothes.

    ReedKeenrage Report

    #49

    Monthly payments, i understand not everyone can come up with a large amount at once but things like example braces the monthly payment was cheap but in the end it turned out to be significantly more than paying it up front, i was the dumb one once i turned 18 all these places would say monthly payment options, i got excited then in the end i was like wait a d**n minute! Haha!

    Away-Elephant-4323 Report

    Brian Droste
    Brian Droste
    Brian Droste
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago (edited)

    Yes. Credit cards. You pay more on interest each month than the principal. That is why it takes so long to pay them off. Even if you double or match the interest, it stills will take years to pay off.

    #50

    The dollar store. You’re paying way more per item, but I understand their utility is to help get by when you can’t afford a full item or to buy in bulk. If you’re not paycheck to paycheck though, it doesn’t make sense to shop there.

    Hour-Newt-8391 Report

    Mike F
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago

    That's not true. Paper plates is a really good example, they cost 30% less at the "dollar store" than at the supermarket. Same for TP, toothpaste, etc. That person doesn't know what they're talking about.

    #51

    Anything that appreciates at less than the rate of inflation.

    bushinkaishodan Report

    #52

    Shopping at Costco.

    bluestat-t Report

    #53

    Avoiding getting into a higher tax bracket.

    firelock_ny Report

