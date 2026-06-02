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I love hanging out with my sister and doing crazy things together. Unfortunately, she lives in a different country, so we only meet twice a year. We still have occasional tiffs over the call, but it’s never serious, and we are back to normal in a jiffy.

Speaking of siblings and fights, this woman was upset when her elder sister gave away the ticket she had gifted her. The worst part was that she gave it to a self-centered friend whom the woman couldn’t tolerate. Read on to find out how the hurt lady wriggled out of the situation!

More info: Reddit

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Sibling bonds are really special, but some people mess them all up by doing the stupidest things

Image credits: szilagyipp / Magnific (not the actual photo)

The poster got their favorite band’s concert tickets for herself and her elder sister, who ended up giving hers away to her toxic friend

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Image credits: benzoix / Magnific (not the actual photo)

The poster was very hurt as this friend was extremely self-centered, and due to a past experience, she couldn’t even tolerate her

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Image credits: prostooleh / Magnific (not the actual photo)

Eventually, the poster ended up selling the tickets, told the friend that she wouldn’t be taking her out, and even blocked the woman

Image credits: GreedyFriends

She also confronted her sister for hurting her, told her she needed a break, and refused to stay in touch with her for at least 3 weeks

In today’s story, the original poster (OP) narrates how she had a conflict with her elder sister (Karol). They had always been concert buddies, so she got them tickets for a band they loved. However, she soon learned that Karol had given her ticket to her friend (Missy), and OP was upset. She was extremely hurt and couldn’t believe that her sister did this to her.

The truth about Missy was that she was very greedy and self-centered. She had also ruined OP’s friend’s birthday party by bringing her baby there and making it all about herself. Ever since then, the poster had told Karol that she never wanted to see Missy. That’s why she was surprised when she got a text from her asking about the details of the concert.

Well, OP was confused about how to handle the situation, but she soon gave a savage update. She ended up selling those tickets and bought different ones to enjoy with her boyfriend. Then she told her sister she needed the money for bills and confronted her. Apparently, Missy accused her of not being a good aunt to her baby, so she gave her the ticket and agreed to babysit.

OP told her that she was hurt, would never go to concerts with her, and also needed a 3-week break from her. Moreover, the poster also texted Missy that she would not be taking her to the concert as she didn’t like her. For netizens who felt she was harsh toward Missy, OP shared details about how she had ruined her friend’s birthday. That’s when they lost sympathy for her.

Image credits: gzorgz / Magnific (not the actual photo)

When OP heard that Karol gave the tickets to Missy, she felt betrayed. Experts emphasize that when the betrayal comes from a family member, especially a parent or sibling, it can be particularly damaging because these are our earliest attachment relationships. Moreover, family betrayals often involve complex conflicts over loyalty. No wonder OP felt so hurt and upset about it.

Also, it must have been a double-edged sword as she gave it to someone that her sister couldn’t stand. Research highlights that if attention-seeking behaviors stem from low self-esteem, jealousy, loneliness, or a psychiatric condition, they can become extreme or dramatic. Additionally, when it’s severe, it can push people away, strain relationships, or ruin them altogether.

Well, it just shows why the poster didn’t want to be around Missy. OP was also praised for how she handled her sister and drew a line. Studies stress that boundaries help determine what is and is not okay in a relationship. Besides, they are absolutely essential for protecting our well-being and rebuilding trust. I guess Karol will think twice before pulling something like this again.

Well, I really hope she learned her lesson, and the two were able to make it work over Christmas. After all, family is precious, and nothing can replace a sibling bond, which I think is really necessary in life. Am I right, or am I right? Also, if you were in the poster’s shoes, how would you have handled the situation? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

Folks online applauded the poster for setting up boundaries, but a few felt that she was too harsh on the friend, despite everything