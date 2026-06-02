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Sometimes, all it takes is a single panel to deliver the perfect joke. Joe Lennon creates clever cartoons that capture everyday situations, awkward social interactions, and life's absurdities, turning them into moments of pure comedy. Using a simple visual style and a sharp sense of humor, Joe proves that you don't need multiple pages, or even multiple panels, to leave a lasting impression.

Some of you may already be familiar with the cartoonist from our previous posts, but for those discovering his work for the first time, Lennon is known for finding humor in the weird, unexpected, and often relatable moments that most people overlook. His one-panel comics combine witty observations, clever wordplay, and surprising twists that can make readers laugh within seconds.

We've gathered some of Lennon's latest comics for you to enjoy. Scroll down to see the one-panel cartoons from the series, and don't forget to tell us which one made you laugh the most.

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This post may include affiliate links.

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These One-Panel Comics Prove Joe Lennon Can Turn Even The Most Random Thought Into A Joke (66 New Pics)

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    These One-Panel Comics Prove Joe Lennon Can Turn Even The Most Random Thought Into A Joke (66 New Pics)

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    etcetera5 avatar
    43Duckies
    43Duckies
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    LOL, Creedance Clearwater Revival. That was "Classic Rock" by the mid-1980s; I guess this cartoonist is catering to an older audience!

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    etcetera5 avatar
    43Duckies
    43Duckies
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    OH MY GOD, THEY FAILED TO CENSOR THE "B" WORD! *faints*

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    43Duckies
    43Duckies
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    TBF, no one *actually* is asking for given names like "Dix" to be replaced just because they sound like another gender-specific word. But I wouldn't be surprised if some trans-phobes believe this cartoon to be literally what "woke" people want.

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