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Silo Season 3 Cast Guide: Every New And Returning Character
Rebecca Ferguson as Juliette Nichols, staring intently in a dark Silo scene. Silo Season 3 cast character.
Entertainment, Movies & tv

Silo Season 3 Cast Guide: Every New And Returning Character

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pratik.handore Pratik Handore BoredPanda staff
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Silo season 3 is finally here, expanding the hit sci-fi mystery beyond the underground bunkers and into the shocking origins of humanity’s survival. 

Premiering on Apple TV on July 3, 2026, the new season follows Juliette Nichols‘ fight to survive while introducing a parallel story set in the “Before Times,” revealing how the silo system first came to exist. As a result, the new season features an expanded ensemble, joined by new series regulars, alongside several familiar faces

Highlights
  • Meet the returning and new faces driving Silo season 3's biggest mysteries.
  • Discover who's joining Juliette as the story expands beyond the underground.
  • Here’s the complete cast bringing season 3's dual timeline to life.

Here’s the complete cast of Silo season 3, along with the characters shaping its biggest chapter yet.

RELATED:

    Silo season 3: Returning main cast

    Rebecca Ferguson as Juliette Nichols

    A woman with intense gaze, part of the Silo Season 3 cast, standing in a dimly lit, industrial setting.

    Image credits: Apple TV

    Juliette is an engineer who finds herself at the center of a massive political conspiracy that can unravel the truth behind the silos.In the previous season, Juliette ventured outside the silo and ultimately found herself trapped inside Silo 17 after surviving the hazardous environment.

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    When season 3 picks up, Juliette is dealing with memory loss as she once again searches for answers about the true nature of silos. Ferguson is best known for playing Ilsa Faust in the Mission: Impossible films and Lady Jessica in the Dune franchise.

    Common as Robert Sims

    A bald man with a beard, a returning character in the Silo Season 3 cast, wearing a leather jacket.

    Image credits: Apple TV

    Initially, the head of Judicial Security, Robert, becomes increasingly influential within the silo’s power structure. In season 3, he rises to the position of a judge, acting as a reformer to gain the people’s trust. 

    Common rose to fame as a rapper, but the Grammy-winning musician later transitioned to acting. His past credits include hit shows such as The Chi and Never Have I Ever. He also appeared as Cassian in John Wick: Chapter 2.

    Steve Zahn as Jimmy Conroy/Solo

    A man with long hair and a beard, a new character for Silo Season 3, looking worried in a cluttered room.

    Image credits: Apple TV

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    Introduced in season 2, Solo is the long-isolated survivor of the rebellion in Silo 17 who becomes an important ally to Juliette. He possesses vital knowledge about surviving outside the silo and the environmental hazards surrounding it.

    Zahn is known for roles on shows such as Modern Family, Mad Dogs, and Treme. He played Mark Mossbacher in season 1 of The White Lotus and Jake Hudson in Chad Powers.

    Alexandria Riley as Camille Sims

    A woman with dark hair, a returning character in the Silo Season 3 cast, stands in a futuristic, sterile chamber.

    Image credits: Apple TV

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    Camille is Robert’s wife, a former Raider who slowly gains political influence in season 2. She is also one of the few individuals with ties to the mysterious Algorithm. 

    By the start of season 3, she is actively misleading Juliette about her past escape and suppressing her memories with pills.

    The Welsh actress rose to prominence with her performance as Natalie Tucker in The Tuckers. Viewers might also recognize her as Detective Culver from the hit Netflix series Baby Reindeer.

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    The rest of the returning main cast

    Two characters, part of the Silo Season 3 cast, in a control room, looking intently at something off-screen.

    Image credits: Apple TV

    • Harriet Walter as Martha Walker, a reclusive repair expert who becomes Juliette’s emotional anchor. 
    • Avi Nash as Lukas Kyle, a curious IT analyst who discovers The Algorithm.
    • Rick Gomez as Patrick Kennedy, a former black market expert and relic smuggler.
    • Chinaza Uche as Paul Billings, the chief deputy dealing with a secret tremor condition.
    • Shane McRae as Knox, an influential rebellion leader from the lower levels.
    • Remmie Milner as Shirley Campbell, Juliette’s engineer friend who joins Knox’s efforts.

    New cast & characters for Silo season 3

    Ashley Zukerman as Daniel Keene

    A pensive man in a suit, a returning Silo Season 3 cast member, stands outdoors looking into the distance.

    Image credits: Apple TV

    Daniel is a U.S. congressman from Georgia who was introduced in the season 2 finale. At the start of season 3, he navigates a secret committee investigating a dirty strike on Iran that is implied to have ties to the creation of the silos.

    Zukerman played the lead role of Robert Langdon in the short-lived adaptation of Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol. He also appeared as Peter MacLeish in Designated Survivor

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    Jessica Henwick as Helen Drew

    Two Silo Season 3 cast members walk side-by-side, a man in a suit and a woman in a long coat, amidst greenery.

    Image credits: Apple TV

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    First appearing in the season 2 finale alongside Daniel, she is a journalist investigating the U.S. government’s ties to the dirty attack. Her relationship with Daniel and their search for answers form the core narrative of the “Before Times.”

    Henwick is best known for playing Nymeria Sand in Game of Thrones. She also portrayed Colleen Wing in Iron Fist.

    Jessica Brown Findlay as Charlotte Keene

    A female Silo Season 3 cast member in a pilot's jacket and cap looks surprised, standing on a city street.

    Image credits: Apple TV

    Charlotte is Daniel’s sister and a United States military pilot who was involved in the dirty strike. However, her mission goes horribly wrong, leaving her with a traumatic brain injury.

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    Findlay is famous for her role as Lady Sybil in Downton Abbey. She also voiced Lenore in the animated dark fantasy series Castlevania.

    Laura Innes as Senator Thurman

    A smiling female Silo Season 3 cast member in a green dress with an American flag in the background.

    Image credits: Apple TV

    She is the U.S. Senator running the secretive Iran Committee that Daniel wants to join in search of answers. Thurman is also implied to have ties to the silo project’s origins.

    Innes played Dr. Kerry Weaver on the medical drama series ER. Her other credits include The Event, Warehouse 13, and Mr. Mercedes.

    Other new additions for season 3

    Three Silo Season 3 cast members, two men and a woman, stand outdoors in a dimly lit, somber setting.

    Image credits: Apple TV

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    • Morven Christie as Anna Thurman, Senator Thurman’s daughter.
    • Colin Hanks as Per Stensen, the world’s richest man in the past timeline.
    • Reed Birney as Erskine, a member of the classified CAD-FAC project.
    • Matt Craven as Victor, another member of CAD-FAC.
    • Ned Dennehy as Ed Harwood, Silo 18’s head of mining.
    • Chris Fulton as Mike.

    Is Tim Robbins in Silo season 3?

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    A thoughtful male Silo Season 3 cast character wearing glasses, a grey suit, and a dark vest, looking directly at the camera.

    Image credits: Apple TV

    In the first two seasons, Robbins is credited as a main cast member, playing Bernard Holland, the strict IT head. He is an authoritative figure who understands The Algorithm and The Safeguard. 

    However, in the season 2 finale, he and Juliette find themselves locked in an incinerator. The third season premiere reveals the aftermath of the fiery cliffhanger, revealing Bernard’s fate.

    Spoilers ahead!

    Robbins does return for the third season, appearing in the first episode. While he survives the fire, Bernard is left gravely injured. 

    His right-hand man, Robert Sims, asphyxiates him and burns his body, seizing more control over the rigid power structure within the silo system.

    Given his character’s demise, Robbins’ future on the show remains uncertain. 

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    Silo is currently streaming on Apple TV.

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    Pratik Handore

    Pratik Handore

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Pratik is an entertainment journalist at Bored Panda and a Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic who has previously written for popular outlets like Fandomwire and Cinemaholic. As a pop-culture enthusiast and movie-buff who is chronically online, he enjoys creating viral content, from celebrity gossip, sensational news, and TikTok brainrot to the latest streaming hits.

    Read less »
    Pratik Handore

    Pratik Handore

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Pratik is an entertainment journalist at Bored Panda and a Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic who has previously written for popular outlets like Fandomwire and Cinemaholic. As a pop-culture enthusiast and movie-buff who is chronically online, he enjoys creating viral content, from celebrity gossip, sensational news, and TikTok brainrot to the latest streaming hits.

    Read less »
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