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Silo Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Streaming Details
Rebecca Ferguson's character in Silo Season 3 with a determined expression, lit by a soft blue glow.
Entertainment, Movies & tv

Silo Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Streaming Details

pratik.handore Pratik Handore BoredPanda staff
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The acclaimed sci-fi series Silo is finally set to return after a lengthy hiatus, with season 3 premiering soon. The new season follows Juliette Nichols (Rebecca Ferguson) as she faces a new threat while struggling to recover memories lost in the explosive events of season 2. 

Based on Hugh Howey’s best-selling novel series of the same name, the dystopian drama’s third season promises more twists, revelations, and even higher stakes as the mystery surrounding the titular structure unravels. 

Here’s every major update about Silo season 3, including release date, cast, plot, and streaming details. 

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    Silo season 3 release date, time, and full schedule 

    Silo Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Streaming Details

    Image credits: Apple TV

    Silo season 3 is scheduled to release on July 3 at 12 am PT / 3 am ET. 

    Like its predecessors, the third season consists of 10 episodes, which will roll out weekly. Following its premiere, new episodes will drop every Friday, with the finale scheduled for September 4, 2026.

    Here’s the full episode release schedule for season 3.  

    • Episode 1: Who Are You? — July 3, 2026
    • Episode 2: It’s All Good — July 10, 2026
    • Episode 3: A Dark Web — July 17, 2026
    • Episode 4: Whatever You Do, Don’t Go Home — July 24, 2026
    • Episode 5: Memory — July 31, 2026
    • Episode 6: The Drive — August 7, 2026
    • Episode 7: Radio — August 14, 2026
    • Episode 8: Gray Goo — August 21, 2026
    • Episode 9: Farewell — August 28, 2026
    • Episode 10: Troy — September 4, 2026

    Where to stream Silo season 3?

    Silo Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Streaming Details

    Image credits: Apple TV

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    The third season will be available to stream exclusively on Apple TV. The sci-fi series is a part of the platform’s original content library and cannot be watched elsewhere. 

    A basic subscription to the service costs $12.99 per month, while the annual subscription is billed at $99.00. New subscribers can also take advantage of a 7-day free trial to watch the series.

    Silo season 3 cast and characters

    Silo Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Streaming Details

    Image credits: Apple TV

    Dune star Rebecca Ferguson plays the lead role of Juliette Nichols, an engineer who rises from the Silo’s lower levels while uncovering sinister secrets about the society she lives in. 

    Rapper Common returns as Robert Sims, the head of security who maintains strict order within the Silo, while The Shawshank Redemption star Tim Robbins reprises his role as Bernard Holland, the strict head of IT. 

    The rest of the returning main cast includes:

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    • Harriet Walter as Martha Walker, a reclusive electrical engineer
    • Avi Nash as Lukas Kyle, a curious IT analyst
    • Rick Gomez as Patrick Kennedy, a former relic smuggler
    • Chinaza Uche as Paul Billings, the newly assigned chief deputy
    • Shane McRae as Knox, the head of the Mechanical level
    • Remmie Milner as Shirley Campbell, Juliette’s engineer friend
    • Alexandria Riley as Camille Sims, Robert Sims’ wife

    After making their debuts in the season 2 finale, Jessica Henwick and Ashley Zukerman join the main cast, portraying Helen, an inquisitive journalist, and Daniel, a United States congressman, respectively. 

    Silo season 2 recap and season 3 plot 

    Silo Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Streaming Details

    Image credits: Apple TV

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    The second season ended with Juliette and Bernard trapped in an airlock, engulfed in flames as they came closer to uncovering the truth about a hidden pipeline. In a shocking closing twist, a 352-year-old flashback hints at a connection to Juliette’s past.

    An official synopsis for season 3 shared by Apple TV reads:

    Silo season 3 continues the saga of a dystopian society of 10,000 people living underground under mysterious circumstances, while revealing an origin story set centuries earlier. 

    In the present, Juliette Nichols survives her forced ‘cleaning’ but returns with memory loss as the silo recovers from rebellion and faces a dangerous new threat. 

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    Meanwhile, in the ‘Before Times,’ journalist Helen Drew and Congressman Daniel Keene uncover a conspiracy that pulls them into a chain of events with catastrophic, irreversible consequences.

    Where was Silo season 3 filmed?

    Silo Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Streaming Details

    Image credits: Apple TV

    Principal photography for season 3 commenced in October 2024 and wrapped in May 2025. Filming of the series primarily takes place in England, at the Hoddesdon Studios in Hertfordshire. Some portions were also filmed at OMA One and OMA X Film Studios in Enfield, London.

    Silo season 3 trailer

    Silo Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Streaming Details

    Image credits: Apple TV

    On June 2, 2026, roughly a month before the third season’s premiere, Apple TV released a full trailer showcasing the dual-timeline narrative of the new installment. 

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    Has Silo been renewed for season 4?

    Silo Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Streaming Details

    Image credits: Apple TV

    In December 2024, the series was renewed for both a third and a fourth season. It was also confirmed that the fourth installment would be the show’s last. 

    Silo is currently streaming on Apple TV. 

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    Pratik Handore

    Pratik Handore

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Pratik is an entertainment journalist at Bored Panda and a Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic who has previously written for popular outlets like Fandomwire and Cinemaholic. As a pop-culture enthusiast and movie-buff who is chronically online, he enjoys creating viral content, from celebrity gossip, sensational news, and TikTok brainrot to the latest streaming hits.

    Read less »
    Pratik Handore

    Pratik Handore

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Pratik is an entertainment journalist at Bored Panda and a Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic who has previously written for popular outlets like Fandomwire and Cinemaholic. As a pop-culture enthusiast and movie-buff who is chronically online, he enjoys creating viral content, from celebrity gossip, sensational news, and TikTok brainrot to the latest streaming hits.

    Read less »
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    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My last salary was $8750, ecom only worked 12 hours a week. My longtime neighbor yr estimated $15,000 and works about 20 hours for seven days. I can't believe how blunt he was when I looked up his information, This is what I do..... 𝐉𝐨­𝐛­𝐀­𝐭­𝐇­𝐨­𝐦­𝐞­𝟏.𝐂­𝐨­𝐦

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    Araceli Levy
    Araceli Levy
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    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My last salary was $8750, ecom only worked 12 hours a week. My longtime neighbor yr estimated $15,000 and works about 20 hours for seven days. I can't believe how blunt he was when I looked up his information, This is what I do..... 𝐉𝐨­𝐛­𝐀­𝐭­𝐇­𝐨­𝐦­𝐞­𝟏.𝐂­𝐨­𝐦

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