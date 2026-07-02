Silo Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Streaming Details

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The acclaimed sci-fi series Silo is finally set to return after a lengthy hiatus, with season 3 premiering soon. The new season follows Juliette Nichols (Rebecca Ferguson) as she faces a new threat while struggling to recover memories lost in the explosive events of season 2.

Based on Hugh Howey’s best-selling novel series of the same name, the dystopian drama’s third season promises more twists, revelations, and even higher stakes as the mystery surrounding the titular structure unravels.

Here’s every major update about Silo season 3, including release date, cast, plot, and streaming details.

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Silo season 3 release date, time, and full schedule

Image credits: Apple TV

Silo season 3 is scheduled to release on July 3 at 12 am PT / 3 am ET.

Like its predecessors, the third season consists of 10 episodes, which will roll out weekly. Following its premiere, new episodes will drop every Friday, with the finale scheduled for September 4, 2026.

Here’s the full episode release schedule for season 3.

Episode 1: Who Are You? — July 3, 2026

Episode 2: It’s All Good — July 10, 2026

Episode 3: A Dark Web — July 17, 2026

Episode 4: Whatever You Do, Don’t Go Home — July 24, 2026

Episode 5: Memory — July 31, 2026

Episode 6: The Drive — August 7, 2026

Episode 7: Radio — August 14, 2026

Episode 8: Gray Goo — August 21, 2026

Episode 9: Farewell — August 28, 2026

Episode 10: Troy — September 4, 2026

Where to stream Silo season 3?

Image credits: Apple TV

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The third season will be available to stream exclusively on Apple TV. The sci-fi series is a part of the platform’s original content library and cannot be watched elsewhere.

A basic subscription to the service costs $12.99 per month, while the annual subscription is billed at $99.00. New subscribers can also take advantage of a 7-day free trial to watch the series.

Silo season 3 cast and characters

Image credits: Apple TV

Dune star Rebecca Ferguson plays the lead role of Juliette Nichols, an engineer who rises from the Silo’s lower levels while uncovering sinister secrets about the society she lives in.

Rapper Common returns as Robert Sims, the head of security who maintains strict order within the Silo, while The Shawshank Redemption star Tim Robbins reprises his role as Bernard Holland, the strict head of IT.

The rest of the returning main cast includes:

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Harriet Walter as Martha Walker, a reclusive electrical engineer

Avi Nash as Lukas Kyle, a curious IT analyst

Rick Gomez as Patrick Kennedy, a former relic smuggler

Chinaza Uche as Paul Billings, the newly assigned chief deputy

Shane McRae as Knox, the head of the Mechanical level

Remmie Milner as Shirley Campbell, Juliette’s engineer friend

Alexandria Riley as Camille Sims, Robert Sims’ wife

After making their debuts in the season 2 finale, Jessica Henwick and Ashley Zukerman join the main cast, portraying Helen, an inquisitive journalist, and Daniel, a United States congressman, respectively.

Silo season 2 recap and season 3 plot

Image credits: Apple TV

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The second season ended with Juliette and Bernard trapped in an airlock, engulfed in flames as they came closer to uncovering the truth about a hidden pipeline. In a shocking closing twist, a 352-year-old flashback hints at a connection to Juliette’s past.

An official synopsis for season 3 shared by Apple TV reads:

Silo season 3 continues the saga of a dystopian society of 10,000 people living underground under mysterious circumstances, while revealing an origin story set centuries earlier.

In the present, Juliette Nichols survives her forced ‘cleaning’ but returns with memory loss as the silo recovers from rebellion and faces a dangerous new threat.

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Meanwhile, in the ‘Before Times,’ journalist Helen Drew and Congressman Daniel Keene uncover a conspiracy that pulls them into a chain of events with catastrophic, irreversible consequences.

Where was Silo season 3 filmed?

Image credits: Apple TV

Principal photography for season 3 commenced in October 2024 and wrapped in May 2025. Filming of the series primarily takes place in England, at the Hoddesdon Studios in Hertfordshire. Some portions were also filmed at OMA One and OMA X Film Studios in Enfield, London.

Silo season 3 trailer

Image credits: Apple TV

On June 2, 2026, roughly a month before the third season’s premiere, Apple TV released a full trailer showcasing the dual-timeline narrative of the new installment.

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Has Silo been renewed for season 4?

Image credits: Apple TV

In December 2024, the series was renewed for both a third and a fourth season. It was also confirmed that the fourth installment would be the show’s last.

Silo is currently streaming on Apple TV.