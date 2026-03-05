Game Of Thrones Movie Just Hired The Perfect Writer (And It’s Not Because Of Andor)

ADVERTISEMENT

Game of Thrones is finally coming to the big screen.

A movie set in George R.R. Martin’s A Song of Ice and Fire universe is reportedly in development at HBO and Warner Bros.

The author first hinted at the possibility of a film during a January 2026 interview. On March 3, Page Six Hollywood confirmed that a Game of Thrones film was in the works with Andor writer Beau Willimon attached.

Andor and House of Cards writer Beau Willimon has been attached to pen the script for the upcoming feature.

Reports suggest the story could focus on Aegon I Targaryen and the Conquest of Westeros, set centuries before the main series.

Here’s why the film may have tapped the perfect writer, and it has nothing to do with his work on Star Wars.

Who is the Game of Thrones movie writer Beau Willimon?

Image credits: John Nacion/Getty Images

Willimon started his career as a playwright but later transitioned to screenwriting. He rose to prominence as the creator and head writer of the Netflix political thriller House of Cards. The series ran for six seasons and won several accolades.

Some fans may also recognize Willimon from his work on Andor, which ran for two seasons. Willimon wrote six episodes, including the fan-favorite Narkina 5 arc.

The final episode of the storyline, One Way Out, holds an IMDb rating of 9.5/10, making it one of the show’s best episodes. It also earned him an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series.

However, another project from Willimon’s filmography may better explain why he’s the perfect choice to write a Game of Thrones movie.

Why Beau Willimon may be the Perfect Writer for a Game of Thrones movie

Image credits: Lucasfilm/Disney

Outside his foray into the Star Wars universe, Willimon has also worked on the 2018 historical drama Mary Queen of Scots. Set during the 1500s, it follows Mary Stuart as she returns to Scotland to claim her throne.

Despite mixed reviews, Margot Robbie’s portrayal of Elizabeth I was widely praised, thanks in part to Willimon’s characterization of the English monarch.

Fans have long speculated that Sansa Stark from Martin’s fantasy epic is loosely inspired by Elizabeth I. Likewise, some readers have argued that Margaery Tyrell is based on Mary, Queen of Scots.

Image credits: Focus Features

Martin has also cited the Wars of the Roses, a real-world conflict that occurred decades before Elizabeth I’s reign, as a major inspiration for A Song of Ice and Fire.

Given his work on the period drama, Willimon appears well-versed in the historical influences behind the fantasy epic.

Despite the dragons and grand battles, Game of Thrones is ultimately about political intrigue and power. With House of Cards, Willimon has already proven his mastery of political storytelling, making him a natural fit for the franchise’s leap to the big screen.

What is the Game of Thrones movie about?

Image credits: HBO

According to reports, Willimon’s script is centered on Aegon I Targaryen, the founder of the Targaryen dynasty.

Roughly three hundred years before the main series, Aegon led the Conquest of Westeros and captured most of the continent. Aegon I’s exploits are briefly detailed in the companion books, such as The World of Ice & Fire and Fire & Blood.

Martin first alluded to the project during a chat with The Hollywood Reporter ahead of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms’ premiere.

He described it as “a mammoth Dune-sized feature film,” being developed by the Warner Bros. film team, though a television version was also considered.

Sources Willimon has already submitted a first draft that impressed Warner Bros.’ senior leadership. As a result, the studio may prioritize the film’s development.

The Game of Thrones movie currently doesn’t have a release window.