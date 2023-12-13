Bored Panda reached out to Brian once again, seeking further insights into his creative process and a deeper understanding of his personal experiences. In a previous interview, the artist mentioned that his comics have resonated with people on a personal level. So, we wanted to know if he could share any stories or messages from his fans that meant a lot to him.

The artist shared, "There was a certain point where the comic almost became therapy to me, I am currently in actual therapy for depression and suicidal thoughts years ago. Been improving myself and how I talked to myself constantly over those years and as I made the comic, it became a way for me to repeat to myself messages that would help me overcome lots of struggles we keep internal... money struggles, depression, and thoughts of giving up.

A lot of these comics will reach people when they are at a low point, just doom scrolling social media, and I will from time to time get messages from people about how a comic helped them. A comic that gets a lot of messages is one about sadness and not just sitting in it and trying to move forward instead of sitting in the muck."