SIL Shares Stats On Men Leaving Sick Wives, In Tears After Getting Hit Back With Infertility Stats
Woman wrapped in blanket sitting on couch, looking sad and contemplative, reflecting on infertility and relationship struggles.
Family, Relationships

SIL Shares Stats On Men Leaving Sick Wives, In Tears After Getting Hit Back With Infertility Stats

Sometimes, we come across family members who just can’t bear to see anything happen in our life. They can be spiteful over the stupidest things, and it’s best to ignore them, but when they keep pushing things, they’re going to get burned eventually, right?

The same thing happened to this toxic sister-in-law who kept nagging the sick original poster (OP) about how husbands tend to leave their sick wives due to their illness. However, her epic comeback left her in tears, but sparked more family drama. Read on to find out what she actually said to her!

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

    We all have a toxic family member who just loves to spread negative vibes with their negative comments

    Image credits: carlesmiro / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Since the poster has an illness, her husband does almost everything, from the household chores to looking after her to being the breadwinner

    Image credits: Anonymousred1958

    Image credits: Anna Tolipova / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    However, her sister-in-law keeps taunting her about how men tend to leave their sick wives and even keeps throwing the stats at her

    Image credits: Anonymousred1958

    Image credits: Liza Summer / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    One fine day, the poster just snapped and said that she should check the stats for men who leave their infertile wives, as the woman can’t have kids

    Image credits: Anonymousred1958

    She burst into tears, but now, the poster is facing backlash from the whole family, who didn’t say a word when she was being taunted

    In today’s story, Reddit user Anonymousred1958 is caught in a conundrum, wondering if what she said to her sister-in-law is unfair. The thing is, our main lady has a medical condition, and her husband is her primary caregiver. The fellow does everything, right from household chores to looking after her, and he’s also the sole breadwinner.

    However, her sister-in-law just can’t bear this, for she keeps taunting OP that men tend to leave their sick wives because of their illness. In fact, the insensitive woman even started bombarding her with the statistics. It’s true that men are 6 times more likely to leave their wives when serious illness strikes, but, folks, is there really a need to remind her of this? 

    Seems quite unnecessary to me, when OP is already going through a lot. It has been observed that coping with a serious illness can be quite distressing, and this is just like rubbing salt on an open wound. Research also suggests that being a caregiver for a sick partner is very challenging in a relationship, and the couple might be facing these challenges already.

    Considering all these circumstances, when none other than your own family keeps adding fuel to the fire, how is a person expected to just let it slide quietly? Even OP exploded one fine day, when her sister-in-law brought up the topic. The poster retorted that she should rather check the stats of men who leave their wives who are infertile!

    Image credits: SHVETS production / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    Well, all hell broke loose after that because the woman burst into tears, and OP’s brother got super mad at her as she knew that his wife couldn’t have kids. Now, the couple is demanding an apology from the poster, while her mom and husband feel that she shouldn’t have escalated the situation. Probably feeling confused, she vented online, and netizens came to her rescue!

    They assured her that her reaction was perfectly justified because of all the vicious things that the woman said to her. After all, it’s literally indecent to add to a person’s pain when you know that they are already suffering. Besides, she also tried to sow doubts about her husband and asked about changes in his behavior and checking his phone, which was all taking things too far.

    It’s essential to have boundaries with your family so you can maintain your sanity, but this woman just crossed them all, and there was no excuse for her behavior. Netizens also called her mom and brother hypocrites for getting mad at OP. They barely batted an eyelid while the sister-in-law kept nagging her, but immediately rose to action when she clapped back once.

    Some even pointed out that OP’s comeback was not brutal as opposed to what the woman kept taunting her with. They argued that at least infertile people have options like adoption or fostering, but sick people can’t just get better. That does make sense, doesn’t it? Do you think the poster did the right thing? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

    Folks said that the poster had only done what the sister-in-law was doing to her, and her family’s silence then was very surprising

    Rutuja Dumbre

    Rutuja Dumbre

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hey, am Rutuja! A storyteller at heart and a writer at Bored Panda. I have a strange love for words, and I mostly survive on coffee which is the driving force behind my writing. I enjoy working on articles that purely entertain our readers. When am not writing or trekking, you can find me staying up late and watching all the matches of Football Club Barcelona!

    Rutuja Dumbre

    Rutuja Dumbre

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hey, am Rutuja! A storyteller at heart and a writer at Bored Panda. I have a strange love for words, and I mostly survive on coffee which is the driving force behind my writing. I enjoy working on articles that purely entertain our readers. When am not writing or trekking, you can find me staying up late and watching all the matches of Football Club Barcelona!

    Denis Krotovas

    Denis Krotovas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. While studying at Vilnius Tech University, I learned how to use Photoshop and decided to continue mastering it at Bored Panda. I am interested in learning UI/UX design and creating unique designs for apps, games and websites. On my spare time, I enjoy playing video and board games, watching TV shows and movies and reading funny posts on the internet.

    Denis Krotovas

    Denis Krotovas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. While studying at Vilnius Tech University, I learned how to use Photoshop and decided to continue mastering it at Bored Panda. I am interested in learning UI/UX design and creating unique designs for apps, games and websites. On my spare time, I enjoy playing video and board games, watching TV shows and movies and reading funny posts on the internet.

    Paul C
    Paul C
    Paul C
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    SIL was a bully who got the s**t kicked out of her for pushing the OP too far. Good on OP.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Apatheist Account2
    Apatheist Account2
    Apatheist Account2
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    No, we don't all have a toxic family member, thank you. Some of us were brought up properly and only mix with decent people.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Sunny Day
    Sunny Day
    Sunny Day
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Wonder if SIL is having an affair with OPs husband, and that's why she insists he's going to leave OP....

    Vote comment up
    -1
    -1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT