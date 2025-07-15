Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Boss Steals 2 Days Of Pay, Employee Blows The Whistle And Makes Sure Everyone Knows About It
Employee looks stressed as boss points at laptop while coworkers in background whisper and point, highlighting pay dispute issues.
Relationships, Work

Boss Steals 2 Days Of Pay, Employee Blows The Whistle And Makes Sure Everyone Knows About It

Interview With Expert
“Roses are red, violets are blue, toxic bosses lie, then blame it on you.” This rings so true, for I have read and written way too many stories about managers who spew fiction better than many authors, but love to throw others under the bus when in troubled waters.

Just look at the original poster’s (OP) manager, who made them miss 2 days of pay. She also felt no shame in harassing them further while she was on vacation, and they were so tense, they couldn’t sleep. However, after quitting, they didn’t go quietly but took the most “vocal” revenge. Here’s what happened…

More info: Reddit

    Reading about revenge stories where toxic managers fall on their face can be highly satisfying

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    When the poster interviewed for a state-owned company, they were told they could take a day off using accumulated overtime hours if approved by the boss

    Image credits:

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik  (not the actual photo)

    They could also change their work-from-home day at the manager’s discretion, but both these policies were rebuffed by their boss when they needed them

    Image credits:

    Image credits: ijeab / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    They found out that they had been lied to during the interview, and they were forced to miss 2 days of pay, all thanks to the toxic boss

    Image credits:

    However, they got the perfect opportunity to take revenge by outing the vicious manager’s behavior to other candidates after they quit

    In today’s story, Reddit user RatReporter tells us how they took revenge on their toxic boss. It all started during the interview, when they were told that employees could use overtime hours to miss a day’s work if their manager allowed. They could also change their work-from-home days at the manager’s discretion. However, when they actually tried to use this policy for an exam, all hell broke loose.

    They had to travel for the exam, so they wanted to take Monday off with accumulated overtime and then change their work-from-home day to Tuesday. Apparently, employees could only use the overtime hours in this way during the holiday season. This was conveniently written in an internal document, so OP had no clue. Besides, the boss also denied the change for Tuesday.

    Her reasoning was that she could only do it under “extraordinary circumstances,” and OP’s reason wasn’t good enough. The poster was shocked as they were missing out on 2 days of payment, besides, they also told the boss that they had been lied to during the interview, but the cunning lady made things worse by threatening to fire them for missing out on the 2 days.

    The poor poster had a sleepless night, but after passing the exam, they gleefully told the boss that they were quitting as they had landed a better position. The best part of the story starts now, as they found the perfect time to take revenge, when they informed all the other applicants about how vicious the manager was! This created problems as the company couldn’t find anyone, and OP was pleasantly satisfied.

    Image credits: EyeEm / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Folks online truly loved how OP took revenge, and expressed that companies who lie during interviews totally deserve it. To better understand this workplace dilemma, Bored Panda got in touch with HR specialist Nicola Dias. She said that when companies don’t “walk the talk”, it can feel like a total betrayal for employees, which can push them to quit or just check out mentally.

    “It doesn’t look so great for the company either. People start quitting, word gets around (especially if hiring is public), and future candidates start ghosting job offers. The whole vibe in the office can get really negative, especially if others see the same kind of unfair treatment. Productivity takes a nosedive, and HR might have to clean up the mess with damage control,” she added.

    Our expert also spoke about how the manager threatening to give someone a bad performance review just because they asked for something reasonable is totally messed up. She explained that such a move isn’t about performance at all; it’s straight-up retaliation. That’s not how reviews are supposed to work, as they’re meant to help you grow, not punish you, she noted.

    Nicola further elaborated, “No one wants to work somewhere that makes taking a day off feel like asking for permission to breathe. When there’s zero flexibility, folks feel stressed, unmotivated, and like the company doesn’t actually care about them.”

    “And trust me, word spreads fast. If a company gets a rep for being stuck in the stone age with its policies, good talent will peace out before even signing the contract,” she concluded.

    Looks like OP’s past company should definitely reconsider who they are putting in such managerial positions, as it also reflects poorly on them, doesn’t it? What did you think about this revenge story? Let us know in the comments!

    Folks online truly enjoyed the revenge as they all agreed that the manager had it coming

    Rutuja Dumbre

    Rutuja Dumbre

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hey, am Rutuja! A storyteller at heart and a writer at Bored Panda. I have a strange love for words, and I mostly survive on coffee which is the driving force behind my writing. I enjoy working on articles that purely entertain our readers. When am not writing or trekking, you can find me staying up late and watching all the matches of Football Club Barcelona!

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I am a visual editor here. In my free time I enjoy the vibrant worlds of art galleries, exhibitions, and soulful concerts. Yet, amidst life's hustle and bustle, I find solace in nature's embrace, cherishing tranquil moments with beloved friends. Deep within, I hold a dream close - to embark on a global journey in an RV, accompanied by my faithful canine companion. Together, we'll wander through diverse cultures, weaving precious memories under the starry night sky, fulfilling the wanderlust that stirs my soul.

