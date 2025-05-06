Once, at the end of the last decade, I was interviewed at a rather big and promising company and faced the classic question from the interviewer: "How do you see yourself in 5 years?" I wonder if I knew in advance what would happen in the world in the next five years and said all this, would they consider me crazy or not?

In fact, in addition to completely reasonable and logical questions, during job interviews, applicants also have to deal with a huge number of strange, inappropriate, and sometimes completely outrageous questions. And this selection on Bored Panda is dedicated to exactly such insane ones.

More info: Reddit

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Two people in a casual interview setting, one reviewing notes on a clipboard, highlighting recruiter conversations. Are you sure you want to start at the top of the salary band? That won't give you much room for growth.

Xaphhire , Alex Green Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Crowd at a cosplay event featuring characters with lightsabers as employees share strangest things heard from recruiters. If you were a Star Wars Character would you be Luke, Leia, Hans, R2, or C3PO?

    I didn't get it probably because I said Wedge Antilles and went on for quite some time of the strength of being a competent background character that didn't feel the need to be a main character of every story. The interviewers had no idea who Wedge was.

    varthalon , Raouf Meftah Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    glenellyn2 avatar
    Glen Ellyn
    Glen Ellyn
    Community Member
    Premium     1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I wouldn't have an answer because I've never watched any of the Star Wars movies. I know, I know, but they're just not my cuppa. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #3

    Dairy Queen storefront on a clear day, illustrating employees sharing strange and dumb recruiter stories. “name a time where you gave back to your community” i was 15 and applying to dairy queen.

    Double_Entrance4559 , Austin Cooper Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    There is a thread in the AskReddit community, which topic starter, the user u/Correct_Spray5890, asked netizens: "What is the dumbest question you’ve been asked during an interview?" As of today, the thread has over 840 upvotes and around 1.1K various comments, literally reflecting all facets of human stupidity, which from time to time is embodied in job interviewers...
    #4

    Two women discussing job recruitment experiences, highlighting the strangest and dumbest things heard from recruiters. Manager: Would you be willing to work for $X.XX per hour?

    Me: That is below the legal minimum wage.

    Zelnite , cottonbro studio Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    michaellargey avatar
    Michael Largey
    Michael Largey
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Have much are you willing to bribe not to report this to the labor authorities?"

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Couple at grocery checkout using mobile payment while cashier looks on, illustrating employees sharing strange recruiter stories. "If someone tried robbing us, how would you protect the cash register?"

    They didn't like my reply "I wouldn't protect it". I thought this was some test but it wasn't they actually wanted their employees to put their life on the line for whatever money would be in the cash register at the time. This was a minimum paying job btw.

    Retro1989 , Jack Sparrow Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    michaellargey avatar
    Michael Largey
    Michael Largey
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "I would help the thief load it into his trunk so it doesn't get dropped and break."

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Two employees discussing strange and dumb things heard from recruiters during a casual office meeting. I was asked to name my favorite color and then defend that choice…

    I was applying to be the controller of the accounting department .

    mereshadow1 , Kindel Media Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Red. For all the previous employers I have worked for,I tried and succeeded in getting their accounts deep into the red.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu

    Some of these questions simply show the blatant incompetence of the interviewers. Some are inappropriate in any work environment and, in fact, represent one solid red flag for a potential job applicant.

    However, such questions still take place - for example, regarding the employer's attempts to lowball the probable employee, even below the legally established level. By the way, we have more than one or two examples of such stories as well.
    #7

    View looking up at a tree canopy with green leaves and radiating branches in bright natural light. If you were a tree, what kind of tree would you be?

    At wallmart. I s**t you not.

    Awkward-Motor3287 , Lerkrat Tangsri Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #8

    Crowded indoor arena filled with a large diverse audience attending an event, highlighting employee experiences with strange recruiters. "What's the most dangerous animal you'd be willing to fight" and when I told them *people* that was apparently the wrong answer.

    ThadisJones , Wendy Wei Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Young woman during a job interview with recruiter in modern office discussing strange recruiter experiences and feedback. Interviewer: 'Give me one good reason why I should give you this job'?
    I replied 'Give me one good reason why I should accept it'?
    I got the job.

    anon , Tima Miroshnichenko Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    A separate category is strange and unexpected questions, literally borrowed from books written by unicorn companies' CEOs. But if some strange question, designed to show the unconventional thinking of the jobseeker when hiring, for example, a designer or programmer at Google, seems appropriate, then copying it word for word in a small company that is completely unrelated to creativity is at least weird.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    But still, the example of top companies looks incredibly tempting - and employers, unconsciously trying to adopt this success, in fact, adopt only its external side. While the main thing lies, of course, inside. Just believe me, they do not talk about this left and right.
    #10

    Candidate in a job interview sharing experiences about the strangest and dumbest things heard from recruiters. How do you see yourself in 5 years

    Hands down the most childish question that RRHH does.

    anon , Edmond Dantès Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #11

    Couple sitting in a field at sunset, illustrating employees reflecting on strange and dumb things heard from recruiters. Where I live, if I had a boyfriend and what my father does for a living.

    ThatMeasurement3411 , Diego Rezende Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #12

    Young woman in a brown coat removing mask outdoors, representing employees sharing strange and dumb things heard from recruiters “Why did you have a career break for 2 year?”

    “….covid”.

    I_love_pillows , Anna Shvets Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    michaellargey avatar
    Michael Largey
    Michael Largey
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I took an internship in the license plate manufacturing industry.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply

    Returning to the "immortal classics" of questions with attempts to look into the future, convince the employer to hire you, or, conversely, make you admit your biggest weakness yourself - now, it seems, no one takes any of this seriously.

    "While gauging a candidate’s long-term aspirations is helpful, this question assumes that life unfolds predictably. In reality, career paths twist, turn, and sometimes loop-de-loop unexpectedly," this dedicated article on Ere.net reasonably claims. “And really, how would you assess the response to this question? Is there a ‘right’ answer?”
    #13

    Employee writing notes on paper at desk, illustrating strange and dumb things heard from recruiters experiences. I was applying to BK and was asked to draw a picture.

    I didn't get the job because my picture wasn't colorful enough and didnt fill the entire page.

    Intelligent-Fly-3442 , Andrea Piacquadio Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Two employees in a serious discussion sharing experiences about strange and dumb things heard from recruiters. "How do you work with difficult coworkers? The department is all women and you know how women can be.".

    Lucrative-Cereal , Artem Podrez Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    michaellargey avatar
    Michael Largey
    Michael Largey
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Did a man or a woman say this? (And yes, some women are capable of saying this.)

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #15

    Baby elephant standing in a dry field with scattered birds, illustrating unusual and strange stories from recruiters. "If you needed to eat an elephant, how would you go about it?"

    I guess this question could assess problem-solving skills or your approach to seemingly insurmountable tasks, but I could think of better questions for that.

    I ended up quoting that one Shel Silverstein poem about the girl who wanted to eat a whale, and how she ate it one bite at a time. They seemed to like that answer.

    ConstantlyNerdingOut , Adriaan Greyling Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    michaellargey avatar
    Michael Largey
    Michael Largey
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'd go to the Dr. Seuss section of the local library, check out "Horton Hears a Who", and begin my research.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT

    On the other hand, it all depends entirely on the employer and their status in the professional world. After all, if a huge corporation with a reputation for genius geeks on the verge of insanity asks you weird questions, how should we perceive it? Most likely, we’ll think that this is just another manifestation of ‘dark genius.’

    ADVERTISEMENT

    "I’d ask you this… If Google asked any of these 4 questions in an interview, would you be criticizing them for asking dumb questions? Or would it occur to you that it’s just one reason they’re so successful?" Vertical Elevation podcast host Carol Schultz wonders quite sarcastically. So, in any case, every coin has two sides, and every interview question probably has too.
    #16

    Woman interviewing with two recruiters, reflecting on strange and dumb things heard from recruiters during hiring talks. "If I asked your friend what you were like in highschool, what would they say?" 


    I ended the interview right after that.

    eliphas0 , Anna Shvets Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #17

    Job candidate in a formal interview, listening to a recruiter discussing strange and dumbest things in hiring. "What's your superpower?"

    This was one of only two questions in the interview.

    LimaBeanLola , MART PRODUCTION Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    michaellargey avatar
    Michael Largey
    Michael Largey
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "If I had a superpower, would I really be applying for this job?"

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #18

    Two employees shaking hands during a job interview discussing strange and dumb recruiter experiences in an office setting. Talked about details of a previous job. just some computer stuff. it involved some lasers

    interviewer: "so... you do, like... illegal stuff? like mafia?"

    yeah, that's me, dr. f****n' evil, walkin in to an interview talking about how i commit crimes

    man she was dumb.

    redditsavedmyagain , Gustavo Fring Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda

    Be that as it may, I sincerely believe that you will find it rather interesting to read the stories from this collection. And perhaps in one of them, you could remember an incident that once happened to you during an interview somewhere. So please feel free to read the list to the very end - and maybe share your own interview tales in the comments below.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #19

    Person wearing ripped denim shorts showing tattooed legs, illustrating employees sharing strange recruiter stories. The silliest question I ever got was whether I wanted to apply for the job.

    For context, I was in a beer distributor buying beer, wearing ripped jeans and a t-shirt. Owner mentions he has a job opening and asks if I want to apply. Needing a job at the time I said sure. So he sits me right down for an interview only to tell me “sorry I just don’t like the way you’re dressed.” Bro, then don’t ask me to apply!

    Ineedyoursway , RDNE Stock project Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Yellow measuring tape extended on a white surface, symbolizing employees sharing the strangest recruiter comments. Cut me off mid-ask about my education to ask if I knew how to use one of “these”.
    *proceeds to slide a tape measure across the desk*.

    gaptoothgoth , William Warby Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Can I read the manual first? Should I apply for an operating licence?

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #21

    Man in a green sweater during a job interview, with recruiter reviewing resume and discussing strange recruiter comments. “How desperate are you for this job?” F**k off im not going to beg.

    iPwNfUl , Tima Miroshnichenko Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #22

    Young employee looking distracted during a recruiter meeting, illustrating strange and dumb recruiter experiences shared by employees. What my high school gpa was. I was in my late 30s at the time. I honestly didn't remember.

    Ok-Cheetah-9125 , Pixabay Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I get how school grades can matter when you first enter the job market, but after a few years/ decades, they are hardly relevant.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #23

    Shoes displayed on shelves in a store, illustrating a scene related to employees sharing strange recruiter stories. "What is your biggest accomplishment?"

    I was applying to work the floor at a Nike outlet store, and I was a junior in high school.

    anon , Deybson Mallony Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    michaellargey avatar
    Michael Largey
    Michael Largey
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    An accomplishment doesn't have to be work-related, and I've had high school students who accomplished great things for their age. Some for any age.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #24

    Grilled meat slices served with asparagus and cherry tomatoes, illustrating a meal shared by employees discussing strange recruiter comments. "You're at a business lunch. You ordered your steak rare, but it comes out well done. What do you do?"

    I said send it back because a rare steak won't take that long. Did not get the job.

    chickenofsoul , Pixabay Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #25

    Two employees in a serious discussion during an interview, highlighting strange and dumb things heard from recruiters. By the interviewee: Are you the kind of boss who’s gonna want me to kiss your a*s?

    JBR1961 , Timur Weber Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    Woman in business attire reading documents, representing employees sharing experiences with strange recruiter encounters. “Do you feel your appearance is suitable for public-facing work?”

    I was so nonplussed that all I could say was “I’ve never had any complaints.”

    And then I got the job.

    Colossal_Squids , RDNE Stock project Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #27

    Exposed brick wall with peeling plaster, illustrating the idea of revealing the strangest and dumbest things from recruiters. "If you were a brick, what brick would you be?"

    I've also been asked "if you were a tree, what tree would you be?"

    I've been told it's a tactic just to see how you react, not a question needing a correct answer. Imo that does nothing to show if a candidate will be able to perform a job well, its just a stupid power trip thing for dumb people who dont want to actually interview well.

    edelweissjess , Dave Webb Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    Colorful signpost with multiple country names near a tropical beach, illustrating strange and dumb things from recruiters. Where do you see yourself in 5 years?
    I was being interviewed by the owner of the company. I told him sitting on the beach in Mexico drinking a beer.

    anon , Christopher Politano Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #29

    Coffee grinder and maker set up on kitchen counter, illustrating employees sharing strange recruiter stories. If you can be one kitchen appliance what would it be and why. 


    My answer was a knife because I am sharp and I can perform many different tasks. 


    Real answer, knife so I can stab you for asking such a stupid question.

    BertSmith219 , Daniel Norris Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Toasted sandwich maker. Will be busy at first, but then left alone for years, lots of peace and quiet.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #30

    Man in white shirt and tie sitting on couch during a conversation about strange and dumb things heard from recruiters. I had this one in an interview for a job I didn't get, which I felt once I heard it, I wasn't getting the job.

    "What would be a good reason NOT to hire you for this position?" My reply was "A pre-approved or better candidate "

    In my mind, I had a ton of snarky replies but opted for the neutral reply.

    OldRelic , Vitaly Gariev Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!