Single Mom Uncomfortable After Boss Keeps Popping Up At Her Home, Gets Called Out For Speaking Up
Single mom looking uncomfortable and worried while holding a phone at home, reflecting discomfort with boss visits.
Relationships, Work

Single Mom Uncomfortable After Boss Keeps Popping Up At Her Home, Gets Called Out For Speaking Up

Interview With Expert
From strict to toxic, or just downright weird, managers come dressed in all types of behaviors. The healthiest workplaces are where you can actually call out the actions of the leadership positions. Although, shouldn’t the company only appoint capable people in the first place?

Just look at the original poster’s (OP) weird boss who refuses to communicate with her at work, but prefers to visit her home to chat. Anyone would be really uncomfortable with the behavior, so naturally, she told him so, but things didn’t go as she had expected. Read on to find out what really happened!

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

    Managers invading your personal space and time is definitely a red flag that needs to be reported

    Image credits: Zen Chung / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    The poster, a single mom, lives with just her 14-year-old daughter, and recently she had some trouble with her boss, who might be in his early 40s

    Image credits: Moose-Tradition

    Image generated by Bored Panda using chatGPT

    He refuses to talk to her at work, but has no problem coming around to her house to chat, which makes her quite uncomfortable

    Image credits: Moose-Tradition

    Image credits: TheStandingDesk / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    When she asked him to stop doing it, the boss lied that he does it with everyone, so she reached out to a coworker

    Image credits: Moose-Tradition

    However, this colleague made things worse by calling her a “coward”, which left her confused about whether she overreacted or not

    In today’s story, Reddit user Moose-Tradition narrates how her manager’s behavior is making things completely awkward for her. The thing is, she’s a single mom in her mid-30s, and she lives alone with her 14-year-old daughter. She tells us that her boss might be in his early 40s, and she’s not aware whether he’s married or not.

    Recently, he just stopped communicating with her in the office, but felt perfectly fine visiting her house afterwards to chat. Ugh, straight-up weird vibes, right? She spoke with a few coworkers and realized that she is the only one he does this with, so her discomfort just maxed out. Well, she called him and said that she finds it creepy and he needs to stop.

    Instead of apologizing, he had the audacity to lie to her that he does that with everyone, oblivious to the fact that she knows it’s untrue. She tried to discuss it with a colleague, who just made things worse by calling her a coward for telling him to stop. Now, the poor lady is extremely confused, wondering whether she overreacted to the whole situation.

    Well, the first thing that netizens did was assure her that she wasn’t overreacting, then they went on to call out the bizarre behavior of her boss. Many felt that this is highly inappropriate and that there could be an ulterior motive behind his actions. To get deeper insights into the matter, Bored Panda reached out to Apoorva Kale, an industrial and organizational psychology practitioner. 

    Image credits: EyeEm / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    She explained, “When there’s a power gap between a boss and an employee, it can be tough to set boundaries. The employee might feel pressured to say ‘yes’ to avoid drama or bad vibes, even if they’re uncomfortable. This kind of imbalance can lead to stress, burnout, and feeling stuck, but people often stay quiet because they don’t feel safe speaking up.”

    She claimed that when a manager asks someone to meet outside work hours, it can mess with their sense of comfort, especially if it feels unnecessary. Apoorva also stressed that if it keeps happening, the employee might feel like their time and boundaries aren’t being respected and worry that saying no could backfire. That’s exactly what’s happening with the poster, isn’t it?

    Speaking about the coworker who called her a coward, our expert narrated, “This can really mess with OP’s confidence. Even if they had a good reason, they might start second-guessing themselves or feel ashamed and unsupported. Over time, stuff like this makes people less likely to speak up again, and the workplace can start to feel uncomfortable or even toxic.”

    Apoorva advised that when companies create a culture of respect and open communication, it’s easier for employees to set boundaries. As per her, if people know it’s okay to say “I’m not available after hours,” they’ll feel more confident and supported. She believes that leaders should model this too and handle concerns with care, not judgment. 

    “A little training and anonymous feedback go a long way. When employees feel safe standing up for their time and well-being, everyone benefits,” Apoorva concluded. I think the boss in today’s story will definitely benefit from this advice. Also, I really hope OP takes the matter to HR, as many netizens suggested. Don’t you agree? Let us know in the comments!

    Folks assured her that she’s actually underreacting, as her manager’s behavior definitely screams “RED FLAG”

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Rutuja Dumbre

    Rutuja Dumbre

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

