Lady Famous For Not Returning Stuff Throws A Tantrum Over A Simple Charger, Coworker Is Unbothered

ADVERTISEMENT

Recently, I have been writing so many stories about the odd folks in the corporate world. It just makes me wonder whether that’s how they really are or if it’s the workplace environment that casts some voodoo spell on them.

Either way, some of them can be just too much to bear, and you have no option but to stick up for yourself. The original poster’s (OP) coworker is an entitled oddball who loves to “borrow” things from people but finds it a hard task to return them. Read on to see how OP dealt with her!

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

It’s funny how the corporate world is full of people who are up to some or other antic

Share icon

Image credits: fauxels / Pexels (not the actual photo)

The poster has a coworker (Lisa), who loves to “borrow” things from people but finds it a tiresome task to return them

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Image credits: sn0wcoach

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Kaboompics.com / Pexels (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

When Lisa asked to borrow the poster’s charger, she didn’t let her, as she had taken it before and hadn’t returned it for 3 days

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: sn0wcoach

Share icon

Image credits: Andrea Piacquadio / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Lisa got offended upon the refusal and proceeded to make a big deal out of it in front of everyone

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: sn0wcoach

Share icon

Image credits: krakenimages.com / Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

However, their boss pulled her aside and reprimanded her, explaining that it’s not cool to just take people’s personal things

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Image credits: sn0wcoach

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: PNW Production / Pexels (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

They also found out that the poster was not the only one from whom Lisa had “borrowed” something

Image credits: sn0wcoach

ADVERTISEMENT

The poster is thrilled that she didn’t even snitch about her, yet Lisa got reprimanded

Today, we dive into a corporate story about how a woman (Lisa) loves to “borrow” things from her coworkers but conveniently finds it too tedious to return them. When people go asking for their stuff back, she acts like they are bothering her for their own things. Wow, I can smell her sense of entitlement from miles away.

ADVERTISEMENT

Anyway, one day, she came over to Reddit user sn0wcoach and asked for her good charger, you know, the one with a long cable. The thing is, just recently, she had borrowed the poster’s charger and failed to return it for 3 days. The poster had to ask for it back, and even then, Lisa had gotten all dramatic about it.

This time, OP refused, and an annoyed Lisa persisted, saying that her phone only had 9% battery left. The poster retorted that she only had 7% left and needed it. Frustrated, Lisa made quite a big deal out of it, so some of the poster’s colleagues said that she should have just given it to avoid the drama. However, when OP vented online, folks said no way and sided with her.

The poster soon gave us a delightful update that when Lisa was huffing about it, their boss pulled her aside and reprimanded her. She was reminded that personal items should be respected, and she should stop treating her colleagues’ desks like a rental shelf. OP is all too joyous about it as she didn’t even snitch on Lisa herself.

Share icon

Image credits: Jopwell / Pexels (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Peeps online were also happy that Lisa got a reality check, and many shared similar stories. The poster quite quickly realized that almost all of us have a Lisa in our companies. Many also called out Lisa’s sense of entitlement, which was hitting the roof in the story.

It has been noted that when someone doesn’t give in to their demands, entitled people will cause a big scene. They may be very dramatic when something does not go their way. That surely sounds like Lisa, acting all exasperated when OP refused to lend her a charger. Of course, entitlement in a workplace is not a good thing.

If Lisa is so possessive about other people’s things, I can’t even imagine how she must be about her own things. Honestly, it’s a good thing that the boss called her out and told her that what she was doing was wrong. It’s better than letting her carry on with her behavior that is clearly annoying the rest of her colleagues.

ADVERTISEMENT

Besides, it might even be causing a disruption at the workplace. Imagine having her come up to you and ask for your things, and when she fails to return them, you have to go to her and ask for them back. Seems like quite a hassle to me, and I wouldn’t want that disturbance to happen every other day.

ADVERTISEMENT

Netizens also said the same thing, and many wished that they could teach a lesson to the Lisas in their offices. What about you? If you were in the poster’s shoes, how would you have handled the situation? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

People shared similar instances, and the poster was shocked to see that almost everyone has a Lisa in their office

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT