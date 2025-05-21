Lazy Employee Brags About Getting A New Boss, Then Finds Out He Expects Her To Actually Work

ADVERTISEMENT

Every company has a slacker who is “all words, no work”, but when I freshly entered the corporate world, I was completely caught off guard by this concept. I just couldn’t figure out how such people didn’t feel even an ounce of guilt for never working.

The slacker in the original poster’s (OP) company felt no guilt for barely working, but always went crying to HR over the smallest thing. However, when she signed up to be on a new team with a new boss, her plan backfired, and she got exactly what she deserved! Let’s find out what really happened.

Every company has that professional slacker who pulls out every reason in the book to wriggle out of work

When the poster got hired, a senior team member (Ally) immediately cautioned her about how awful their boss is

However, she quickly realized that Ally is the slacker of the company who barely works and goes crying to HR over the smallest things

When HR informed Ally that she would be getting a new boss, she was gleeful, thinking their boss was being replaced, but that’s not what happened

Apparently, their team was being split into two, and she expected the boss to fight for her to stay as she was the most senior on the team

However, her plan instantly backfired, as the boss willingly let her go into the other team, so of course, Ally went crying to HR

Now, HR is no longer willing to hear her out, so she is stuck with a new manager who expects her to actually work

In today’s story, Reddit user naalotai tells us about how the slacker in her company dug her own grave. OP joined this team with another coworker (Nancy), and they met the most senior member of the team (Ally), who instantly started badmouthing their boss. The new joinees felt doomed until they realized that Ally was the slacker on their team and their boss was not as awful as she claimed.

In fact, it was Ally who barely worked, planned vacations exactly at the time of important events in the company, and went whining to HR over the smallest of things. Looking at her work, she didn’t get a good review, which impacted her bonus, so she got another reason to cry about. After that, her entitled behavior skyrocketed as she literally did no work and only took her paychecks.

Well, this resulted in her vacation being rejected, which happened to be at the same time as the important work event, as usual, and guess what she did? Went crying to HR, of course! Well, Ally got her leave, and after coming back, she was informed that there would be a new boss. Thinking that their boss was going to be replaced, Ally was gleeful, but it turned out that their team was being split into two.

Now, here’s where things turn juicy. Ally thought she would sign up for the new team so that the boss would fight for her to stay back, considering she was the most senior team member. However, her plan went down the drain as the boss willingly agreed, and now, Ally is stuck with a new manager who doesn’t allow her to slack off but expects her to actually work!

When the story went viral, folks expressed their satisfaction knowing that Ally finally got what she had coming. Some mentioned that they would never want to be in the HR’s shoes and have an employee come crying to them for the silliest things. To get a better understanding of this dynamic in the workplace, Bored Panda got in touch with HR specialist Nicola Dias.

She said that balancing empathy with firm boundaries is one of HR’s most critical (and difficult) responsibilities, especially when dealing with an employee who frequently brings emotional or exaggerated complaints. She also added that it’s pretty obvious from the story that Ally is trying to use manipulative tactics to get what she wants.

“When an employee uses HR complaints as a manipulation tactic, whether to undermine management, gain special treatment, or avoid accountability, it creates a complex challenge. HR must respond constructively to protect both the integrity of the company and the fairness of the process without allowing the complaint system to be weaponized,” Nicola noted.

Our expert also revealed that when an underperforming employee believes their manager will fight to retain them despite years of minimal contribution, it reveals serious dysfunction in the leadership culture. “This perception is rarely baseless; it’s usually the result of poor accountability systems, mixed messages from leadership, or a workplace culture that overvalues loyalty and tenure over performance,” she concluded.

That is definitely true for this workplace, as OP mentioned how they laid off the employee who worked the most on the team. Well, it sounds like a messed-up place to work in, and we hope OP doesn’t have to face another Ally situation. Don’t you agree, too? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

Netizens felt that the slacker got exactly what she deserved, as she was only taking her paychecks without putting any work in

