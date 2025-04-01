Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
New Hire Weighing 470 Pounds Panics As Boss Books Flight Without Realizing They Need Extra Space
Relationships, Work

New Hire Weighing 470 Pounds Panics As Boss Books Flight Without Realizing They Need Extra Space

Flying is already stressful. There are tiny seats, crying babies, and that one person who insists on taking off their shoes. But imagine needing extra space on a plane and struggling to navigate company policies, all while trying not to make waves at a new job.

A new job can mean new opportunities, but for today’s Original Poster (OP), it also meant tackling a travel challenge that many wouldn’t think twice about. With a cross-country flight looming, they had to figure out how to handle their seating situation without stepping on their boss’s toes, who, despite good intentions, did not fully grasp the logistics involved.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

    It’s frustrating when people think they know what’s best for you, but in reality, they’re actually just making things worse

    Image credits: yaroslav-astakhov- / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The author was required to travel across the country for a new job but planned to pay for two seats due to their weight

    Image credits: swindeo

    Image credits: stockking / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    However, the boss had his own plans to pay for a seat for them without realizing how large they are

    Image credits: swindeo

    Image credits: prescott09 / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Now they aren’t sure what to do as they don’t feel comfortable arguing their case with the boss

    Image credits: swindeo

    At the same time, the author is worried that they might be taken off the flight when someone complains

    At 6 feet tall and 470 lbs, the OP knew that a standard airplane seat simply wouldn’t cut it. Understanding the situation, they were fully prepared to purchase a second seat or upgrade to first class to ensure their own comfort and avoid disrupting fellow passengers. However, their boss, who’s handling travel arrangements, wasn’t aware of just how necessary that extra space was.

    To make things easier, the boss took it upon himself to book everything using the company’s corporate card. However, the problem was that the boss and the OP had never met in person, and while it was clear from online meetings that the OP was on the larger side, the boss didn’t quite get the reality of fitting into a single-airplane seat.

    When the OP hinted at needing a second seat or an upgrade, the boss brushed it off, saying, “It’ll be uncomfortable, but that’s flying”. Now, the OP was faced with a tough choice: push back and insist on booking the right seating arrangement or stay silent and risk an uncomfortable experience.

    Image credits: Tahir osman / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    According to Smarter Travel, most airlines have policies to ensure passengers have enough space for comfort and safety, but these policies vary widely. Many airlines suggest that if a traveler anticipates needing more room, they should purchase a second seat during booking or opt for first/business class.

    Some carriers may offer a discount or refund for the extra seat if the flight isn’t full, but in many cases, plus-size passengers must cover the full cost, which the OP was more than willing to do.

    However, the OP feeling uncomfortable bringing up his concerns with the boss is something the Social Confidence Center provides insight into. They explain that people often hesitate to ask for their own needs due to fear of inconvenience, judgment, or guilt over having personal desires. However, standing up for oneself is neither selfish nor wrong, and everyone must be their own strongest advocate.

    In fact, Forbes affirms that it is very important to ask for one’s needs in work settings. They highlight that effective workplace communication goes beyond simply exchanging ideas; instead, it ensures clarity and understanding. They suggest that successful communication involves recognizing employees’ unique needs and having a two-way dialogue where both parties are heard.

    Netizens suggested that the OP should be upfront with their boss about their seating needs. Many emphasized that it was a practical issue rather than a personal one and suggested framing the conversation as a logistical necessity. Ultimately, the consensus is clear: honesty is the best strategy, and the traveler shouldn’t feel guilty for needing accommodations.

    What would you do in this situation? If you were in the OP’s position, how would you approach this conversation with your boss? We would love to know your thoughts!

    Netizens understand their reason for not wanting to argue their case with the boss, but they insist that they communicate clearly

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

