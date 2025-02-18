Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Passenger Who Stuck Bare Feet In Man’s Personal Space Tastes “Instant Karma” In Resurfaced Video
News, US

Passenger Who Stuck Bare Feet In Man’s Personal Space Tastes “Instant Karma” In Resurfaced Video

Air travel is getting more uncomfortable every day, at least according to what several viral videos highlighting the escalating tensions between passengers show.

One such resurfaced video involves Cam Casey, a content creator who encountered an awkward situation: the passenger behind him had stretched their flip-flop-adorned feet into his personal space, sliding them under his seat.

Highlights
  • Resurfaced video shows influencer pouring water on fellow passenger's feet, igniting debate.
  • Some netizens applauded the influencer for defending his personal space, while others feel he overreacted.
  • FAA reports increasing unruly passenger cases in recent years, partnering with the FBI.
  • Social media inflates perception of inflight conflicts, according to experts.

“Bro, this is nasty,” the influencer captioned his viral clip. 

Disgusted by the intrusion, Casey took matters into his own hands by pouring water on the offending feet, and while some netizens criticized his approach, others, fed up with the state of airplane travel, applauded him.

    Influencer goes viral by recording himself pouring water on a fellow airplane passenger's "nasty" feet after she slid them under his seat

    Commercial airplane flying through clouds, representing passenger travel themes.

    Image credits: Pixabay/Pexels (Not the actual photo)

    Viewers went as far as to suggest he use “warm water or coffeeto burn the passenger for her actions, while others suggested “sneezing,” spitting, or pouring chocolate milk on them to cause further discomfort.

    While Casey’s “instant karma” may have been satisfying for some, the broader issue of declining etiquette on flights has led to more serious consequences. 

    Man in red hoodie smiles with decorated car and Christmas tree in background, reflecting on instant karma moment.

    Image credits: camcasey

    Airlines like Delta, American, Spirit, and JetBlue have policies in place banning barefoot passengers, and they reserve the right to remove travelers or refuse service if these rules are broken.

    The Federal Aviation Administration, on the other hand, has taken note of an increase in unruly passenger cases, partnering with the FBI since late 2021 and referring more than 310 cases to them as of August of 2024.

    The most common offenses include physical assault on both fellow passengers and crewmembers, as well as sexual assault.

    A Brazilian bank worker became an online celebrity overnight after a mother tried to "shame" her for refusing to give up her window seat to her son

    Passenger reacting to bare feet in personal space, expressing disgust with "bro this is nasty" caption in an airplane setting.

    Image credits: itscamcasey

    A similar incident went massively viral around the same time in December 2024, when Brazilian bank worker Jeniffer Castro made headlines after refusing to swap seats with a crying toddler on a flight.

    The boy’s mother, hoping to virally “shame” the bank worker for deciding to keep her window seat, recorded her audibly insulting her, speculating whether Castro had a disability that prevented her from accommodating the child.

    Feet in flip-flops invading personal space on flight, with caption "bro this is nasty" indicating passenger discomfort.

    Image credits: itscamcasey

    The mother’s actions backfired in spectacular fashion, as not only did the public support Castro wholeheartedly, but they went as far as to turn her into an influencer able to strike deals with several brands, including a private jet company.

    Castro’s problems with the airline didn’t end there as, likeBored Panda previously reported, she is suing both GOL Airlines and the passenger who filmed her, claiming that the airline failed to support her during the incident.

    According to experts, social media and a tight economy are to blame for the increase in passenger animosity

    Passenger's bare feet in airplane aisle, water poured on them, video captures "instant karma" moment.

    Image credits: itscamcasey

    According to Fabiola Espinoza, a former flight attendant for a Chilean airline, the increased animosity between passengers could be explained by both economic and social factors.

    “When wallets are tighter, it’s normal for people to get upset more easily. Some people who were used to flying in business or first class have had to start traveling in economy,” she explained to Bored Panda.

    As CNBCreported, in 2023, the consumer price index for airline tickets shot up by 25%, outpacing inflation. Around the same time, a Bank of America Institute survey revealed that spending at airlines increased by 60%.

    @itscamcaseyToes on the plane 🤢♬ original sound – Cam Casey

    For Espinoza, social media has played a big role in picturing an airplane flight as more uncomfortable than it really is, amplifying each conflict for the world to see and comment on.

    “In general, conflicts aboard aren’t that common. They do occur, but with the ease of recording and sharing on social media, people think they are way more prevalent than they really are,” she said.

    "That's evil." While some netizens applauded the influencer for pouring water on the passenger, others felt he went overboard

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Read less »
    Lei RV

    surlyscot avatar
    Surly Scot
    Surly Scot
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Lol, i'd have picked up my carry-on bag and "accidently" dropped it hard onto her feet. The water was playing too nice, but a deserved response. I have a phobia about bare feet and this would've made me gag the whole flight. CUE MALICIOUS FARTING.

    miss-dianne avatar
    GreatWhiteNorth
    GreatWhiteNorth
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Stupid. He could have simply moved his feet back effectively pushing her back into her spot. This was a waste of times reading this.

