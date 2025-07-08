24YO Man Demands His Brother Dump His Longtime GF ASAP As She’s Making His New GF Insecure

ADVERTISEMENT

When I started watching Game of Thrones, I thought, “Ugh, families are complicated!” However, stranger things have happened in reality for the stupidest of reasons. Sometimes, these feuds make us truly question the sanity of the people involved, don’t they?

For instance, look at the complex family feud that the original poster (OP) got caught in. In fact, things escalated so much that now her boyfriend’s brother wants the two to end their relationship. Even Redditors were left completely baffled after the story went viral. Read on to find out what really happened!

We all know how complicated family feuds can be, especially when there’s sibling rivalry and ultimatums involved

The poster is very close with her boyfriend’s parents, but not so much with his brother, who recently got a new girlfriend

Both couples were invited for the parents’ anniversary, but everyone noticed how the new girlfriend was acting clingy to the men and weird to the poster

When the poster made a joke, this woman broke down, claiming she was trying to embarrass her, and the couple quickly left after dinner

The family feud reached its peak when the brother gave an ultimatum to the poster’s boyfriend that they should break up or he would ditch the family

He also said that he would not attend the wedding, and the confused poster realized that her boyfriend was planning to propose to her

The whole situation stumped her so much that she was planning to keep a distance from all the family drama

Today’s story is a little old, but nonetheless as dramatic as it could get. The poster has been with her boyfriend since they were 17, and she has gotten pretty close with his family. In fact, he humorously complains that his parents contact her more than him. However, she never got really close to his elder brother, who generally keeps to himself.

When he got a new girlfriend, both couples were invited to their parents’ anniversary, and OP went early to help cook. The trouble in the story starts with this new girlfriend who kept ignoring the poster from the time she arrived. What’s more shocking is that she was acting extremely odd and flirty around the men in the family. That just screams weird, doesn’t it?

However, it was not until dinner that things escalated. The OP made a joke, and she burst into tears, accusing the poster of embarrassing her. Well, immediately after dinner, the couple stormed off, but the brother did contact them later. He insanely went on about how the poster and her boyfriend need to break up and even gave an ultimatum that it was either him or her.

The drama doesn’t end there, for the poster soon updated us that the family feud just stretched further. When all of them tried to talk to the stubborn brother, he was adamant about his ultimatum, until he finally let slip that OP’s boyfriend was going to propose to her. Way to ruin the surprise!

The last time we heard from the poster, she was still with her boyfriend, but preferred to stay away from the rest of the family. However, can you really blame her?

Netizens were so confused by the whole situation that it literally made them go, “Huh?” They tried to think of sensible reasons why the brother was behaving this way. Some claimed that it could be sibling rivalry, as he was upset that his younger brother was getting married before him. That could be true since it all started when he bought the ring.

While sibling rivalry is pretty normal, research flags down too much of it due to harmful lasting effects. We can clearly see that it’s breaking down the family and sowing doubts in the poster’s mind. Some Redditors also found it fishy that he only got a girlfriend after his brother bought a ring. They reasoned that it seemed as though he was in love with the poster and now decided to move on.

If that was the case, then they felt that he was so desperate that he didn’t see how terrible his girlfriend was. People pointed out that she was trying to isolate him from his family, and research suggests that it’s a common sign of manipulation. In fact, studies have further shown that manipulation is a clear indication of a toxic relationship.

Folks online were also grossed out by the fact that she literally sat on the laps of her boyfriend’s father and brother. Some even said that the poster should not stay away from the whole family, as it was just the brother who had a problem with her, but the parents were quite nice. What would you advise her? We would love to hear your thoughts in the comments below!

Netizens were just as baffled as the poster, and suggested some wild theories about the brother’s extremely bizarre reaction

