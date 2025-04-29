BF Deprives GF Of Proper Sleep For 3 Weeks, She Finally Breaks Down, Considers Staying In Hotel

ADVERTISEMENT

I believe that “love is blind” because I have seen too many close friends let their partners treat them badly. However, we are humans and bound to make mistakes. How we come to our senses and move past these errors matters more.

The original poster (OP) also let her boyfriend disrupt her sleep for 3 whole weeks until she finally had a breakdown and cried on her hands and knees on the floor. Despite all this, when he still refused to let her sleep, she considered staying at a hotel and ditching him for good.

It’s best not to ignore the red flags in your partner, even if you are “blind” in love with them

Ever since the poster moved in with her boyfriend, she has not slept properly for the past 3 weeks as he keeps disturbing her

When she had a doctor’s appointment in the morning, she warned him that she wanted to sleep early, but still, he troubled her and didn’t let her sleep

She was so sleep-deprived that she had a breakdown and went to stay at a hotel the next day, but her boyfriend accused her of stealing from him

She updated that she finally slept for 11 hours and broke up with him after going to her parent’s house

Now, he’s again accusing her of coming to his house and stealing from him, so she’s wondering how to get a restraining order

In today’s story, Reddit user Pretty_Step5094 is caught in a conflict with her boyfriend, as he just won’t let her sleep ever since she moved in with him. She complains that she has barely slept for 5-6.5 hours every night for the past 3 weeks. All because her boyfriend has the habit of sleeping late and disturbing her, even when she sleeps early, by being chaotic in the house.

As she had a doctor’s appointment, she had to get up early, so she decided to sleep early the previous night and asked him to be considerate, but to no avail. He woke her up thrice by pulling down her eye mask and even making loud noises, and he didn’t stop even when she begged him to. This was probably too much to bear, and she had a breakdown, crying on her hands and knees on the floor.

She even left and planned to sleep in the car but came back after he said sorry and that they would sleep. However, even after she came back, he refused to do so, and in a fit of rage, she turned over his nightstand and broke a lamp. Now, he freaked out as he couldn’t find a necklace, and by the time they found it and she finally slept, it was well past 2 a.m.

The next day, before going to the appointment, he was not able to find his front veneers and accused her of taking them. When she left, he called her selfish until he eventually found them, and she’s just sick of it all, especially the sleep deprivation. After she vented online, folks were aghast, said that her boyfriend sounded like a complete psychopath, and advised her to run!

Research has shown that sleep deprivation is a direct tool for psychological violence used by perpetrators, and many Redditors were also quick to point this out. They also mentioned that he is gaslighting her by calling her selfish and playing games with her. It has been observed that gaslighting may cause survivors to feel confused, disoriented, and lose confidence in themselves.

That’s exactly what happened here after OP started questioning whether she is the jerk in this situation when she’s clearly not. She gave an update that she stayed in a hotel the next day and then went to her parent’s house and ended things with her boyfriend. Of course, the aggressive guy didn’t take it well and again accused her of stealing from him.

PsychCentral states, “Being falsely accused of lying, cheating, or wrongdoing of any kind may lead you to experience intense emotions that may impact your life in different aspects. It can also lead to additional long-term psychological effects like self-doubt, a sense of loneliness, distrust, and detachment.”

Looks like the guy has probably impacted our girl’s psychological health, but she also updated that at least she was able to sleep for 11 hours! Now, she’s wondering whether to get her things back from him, as she doesn’t even feel like looking at him. Also, considering his behavior, she wants to get a restraining order against him, but she doubts whether it will happen as he has more money and resources than she does.

We truly hope that she never has to see that dreaded person ever again and recovers from all the emotional damage he has caused her. Don’t you think so too? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

Folks online immediately sensed that he was a psychopath, as sleep deprivation is a classic sign of an aggressor, and they advised her to ditch him