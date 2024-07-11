ADVERTISEMENT

While your wedding is supposed to be one of the best days of your life, there’s sometimes a long and winding trail leading from the engagement to the moment you exchange ‘I do’s’. The admin can be overwhelming, especially if the bride has very specific ideas about how she wants the big day to go down.

For one such bride-to-be, things got complicated after she sent one of the grandparents her request for the wedding dress code, only to be snubbed with a four-word answer. Now the bridezilla has turned to her followers to ask whether she should even invite the old woman.

More info: Reddit

Bridezilla is shook by grandmother’s four-word response to her wedding dress code ideas

Image credits: Juliana Navajas Robb (not the actual photo)

Grandmother has no intention of wearing light yellow to the happy occasion, and let the bride know with a blunt response

Image credits: u/sashikku

“Don’t like yellow, sorry” was all the grandmother had to say

In her initial post, the bridezilla took to social media with the desperate plea, “LADIES, I AM IN CRISIS!!!”

She went on to explain that, for her wedding day (which is still a year away) she is having all the groups match, and that she’d chosen light yellow for the grandparents in the family. She reasoned it’d make for better photos.

She added, “I messaged my fiancé’s grandma this and I could not believe what she said. What do I do???”

She followed up with screenshots of the text exchange she had had with the grandmother in question. In her first message, she kindly explains her reason for the color coding and asks the old lady to wear any dress she wants, as long as it’s light yellow. The second message includes two pics as reference for the dress code she had in mind.

Well, nothing could have prepared her for Grandma Sally’s response text, which was a succinct “don’t like yellow, sorry”. The woman’s story was picked up and reposted to Reddit, where the r/bridezillas community wasted no time in castigating the pushy bride-to-be’s behavior.

Responses varied from things like, “I love the Grandma’s one line response lol” to “Absolutely ridiculous, grandparents are not even in that many photos” and “The wedding is over a year away, and she’s already in CRISIS!”

Image credits: cottonbro studio (not the actual photo)

The bride-to-be wondered if she should just exclude the grandmother from photos or ban her from the entire wedding altogether

From what we can tell from the bridezilla’s post, it looks like her biggest problem is… being a bridezilla. Let’s unpack the reasons someone might make this questionable transformation on the way to their wedding day.

According to Naila Afsheen, one reason might be that the bride has unrealistic expectations of everyone. She’s expected to look her best and act with grace at every step of her big day, so she might be tempted to expect the same from everyone else attending her wedding.

Next, there’s the constant need for perfection. The reality has to match with the perfect image of the wedding that they’ve created in their head as a bride.

The vows need to sound creative yet effortlessly romantic. Their eyeshadow has to look spot-on for the entire wedding party and the music should sit perfectly well with the overall wedding theme and location.

All these tabs open in a bride’s head can lead to serious destruction when it comes to maintaining calm.

Another factor is that the bride-to-be could feel that there is too much at stake. A lot of money, time, and effort goes into planning a wedding. People often spend all of their savings to make this day an unforgettable one and a lifetime experience for everyone involved.

Hence, the anxiety and stress that something might go wrong and mess everything up are bound to follow.

Image credits: ZESICA (not the actual photo)

Next, there could be a disagreement between the couple. Afsheen writes that a little trouble in paradise is normal when it comes to a matter of agreement or disagreement. When the wedding is around the corner, it’s not just the bride who feels under pressure, the groom gets equally exhausted apart from being thrilled and excited.

Making this day the biggest hit of their entire life is no piece of cake and it’s highly likely that the two won’t agree on a few things.



Another reason a bride-to-be might turn into a bridezilla is managing the wedding budget. Afsheen says handing it to one of the bridesmaids can be a great idea. However, being able to execute your dream wedding while staying on budget can be a real task.

What if your favorite photographer is too expensive or the wedding band is too hard to afford? And let’s not forget every girl wants the best white gown that casts a spell on every guest who witnesses her walking down the aisle, especially the groom. These factors can all add up to a heap of pre-wedding stress.

Finally, apart from weather woes if it’s an outdoor affair, there are relatives to put up with. Afsheen writes that some relatives might be a little too insufferable and may actually try to steal the couple’s thunder. They need a constant reminder that a wedding is about the bride and groom.

Nonetheless, the couple could have to endure tantrums, unreasonable demands, and unhelpful attitudes during their wedding.

When you take all of this into consideration, it’s not that surprising that some brides might go a little cray-cray when it comes to the crunch.

Have you had any experience with a friend getting fierce before or during her wedding? What do you think this bridezilla should do about Grandma Sally? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

Reddit went to town in the comments, with most letting the bridezilla have it for being so ridiculous

Image credits: engin akyurt (not the actual photo)