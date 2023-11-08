ADVERTISEMENT

Wouldn’t it be great for everyone to get along? Well, apparently, it’s an impossible thing to ask for when it comes to your partner’s family.

Take this Redditor, for instance; the woman recently caught her sister-in-law shaming her traditional Irish name online. When she confronted the 19-year-old, she laughed in her face and claimed that it wasn’t a big deal!

This woman has a traditional Irish name, the complexity of which was always mocked by her in-laws

One day, her pal caught her SIL posting her picture online and shaming her name

“My SIL posted my name in a Facebook shaming group” – this internet user took to one of Reddit’s communities dedicated to the Two Hot Takes podcast to tell its members a story about how she caught her 19-year-old SIL red-handed posting her picture online and shaming her traditional Irish name. The post managed to garner over 4K upvotes as well as 832 comments discussing the situation.

Did you know that according to this report from Porch (a popular home services platform) that surveyed 492 daughters- and sons-in-law and 466 parents-in-law, “70.5% of people said their relationship with their parents-in-law caused some strain in their marriage”?

Discrepancies in values and beliefs, lack of communication, overbearing or controlling behavior, unresolved family matters or traumas, boundary issues, competition, favoritism, personality clashes, cultural or generational gaps – there are a million and one reasons why some folks find it hard to build a strong relationship with their in-laws.

Marrying into a family doesn’t promise an instant connection with the parents and the rest of the members, of course; at the end of the day, everyone’s different, and it takes a lot of time and effort to foster contact.

Take an interest in their interests, cook and share meals together, include them in activities, offer help and support – basically, create a space for them in your life and do all the nice little things that you would do with the people that you’re close with.

However, remember – it only works if they want the same, as sadly, some don’t even want to acknowledge the existence of their child’s significant other.

On a good note, though, maybe that’s not the worst-case scenario per se, as it’d be a thousand times more dire to find your image online in some strange group dedicated to shaming!

The woman confronted her SIL – however, the 19 y.o. laughed in her face and said that it wasn’t a big deal

See, the author of today’s post was always mocked by her sister-in-law and mother-in-law for her “complicated” traditional Irish name. She had multiple conversations with them about how she loves her name – however, the teasing wouldn’t stop.

Recently, the situation reached its boiling point when the woman’s friend caught her SIL posting her photo online and making fun of her, you guessed it, name.

The Facebook group where it was uploaded is – allegedly – dedicated to shaming, so you can imagine what kind of comments it contained.

As soon as the OP found out, she called her SIL up – however, she was just laughed at. And what doesn’t help the situation is that her husband also disregarded her feelings and even said that she was overreacting.

What do you think about it, though? Do you agree with the OP’s spouse?

