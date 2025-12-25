Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Entitled SIL Demands People Only Gift Pricey Things From Her Christmas List, Mad As Woman Snubs Her
Young woman with a sad expression holding a wrapped Christmas gift, illustrating holiday gift list emotions.
Entitled People, Relationships

Entitled SIL Demands People Only Gift Pricey Things From Her Christmas List, Mad As Woman Snubs Her

beverlynoronha Beverly Noronha BoredPanda staff
3

30

3

ADVERTISEMENT

Giving gifts is a wonderful way to show loved ones how much you care, but that doesn’t guarantee that the receiver will be pleased with what they get. Unfortunately, some folks are picky about the presents they’re given and might want very specific things.

This is what a woman and her family faced because of her sister-in-law’s finicky nature, and they were left shocked when she sent them a gift wishlist full of very expensive items. The annoyed woman refused to buy anything from the list and instead confronted her in-laws.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

    When people don’t appreciate the presents they are given, it can hurt the feelings of the gift-giver

    Young woman with red hair holding a Christmas gift, looking disappointed while standing in a modern kitchen for sil-christmas-gift-list.

    Image credits: dikushin / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The poster explained that her sister-in-law, Amy, always complained about the gifts she was given and even made faces when she got things she didn’t like

    Text excerpt about refusing to follow sister-in-law's Christmas gift list during family holiday gathering.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text excerpt discussing gift complaints during Christmas in the context of a sil Christmas gift list article.

    Text excerpt describing a personal story about a joint Christmas gift on a sil Christmas gift list.

    Excerpt discussing a family conflict over an exclusive sil Christmas gift list featuring expensive designer items.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Person writing a holiday list on a blank paper surrounded by wrapped Christmas gifts and festive decorations.

    Image credits: EyeEm / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The whole family was shocked when Amy sent them a very expensive Christmas list, saying she would only accept gifts from it

    Alt text: Excerpt from email discussing refusal to buy items on sil Christmas gift list and offering alternative gift options.

    Text excerpt discussing a disagreement about Amy’s intentions on the sil Christmas gift list.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text excerpt from a SIL Christmas gift list discussing opinions on spending and gift expectations.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text graphic with phrase asking if the person was the AH for not going along with it, related to sil-christmas-gift-list.

    Young woman looking stressed while using a laptop indoors, planning her sil Christmas gift list on a brown sofa.

    Image credits: teksomolika / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The poster confronted Amy and said that she wouldn’t be getting her anything from the list, which led to a big family conflict

    Text message confirming Amy drinks coffee and uses the coffee machine, related to sil-christmas-gift-list discussion.

    Text excerpt discussing Christmas gift list habits, including Christmas hampers, jumpers, and family gift shopping practices.

    Image credits:

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The poster felt justified about speaking up, but her parents felt that she shouldn’t have said anything to Amy

    It seems like the OP’s family always struggled with giving Amy gifts since she complained about each one and showed her displeasure constantly. They tried to work around her pickiness by giving her and her husband one present, which was a coffee machine, but she got annoyed that she had been given a separate gift.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    It’s definitely difficult to give presents to picky or ungrateful people, but pro gifters state that a good way to solve the problem is to just ask them what they want and give them exactly that. Rather than thinking of new and interesting things to gift them, it’s better to be direct so that your energy is conserved and they’re finally happy.

    Before the poster and her family even had a chance to ask Amy what she wanted, she sent them a Christmas gift list instead. This should have ideally made things easier for them, but actually left them all shocked because of the expensive and pricey things she had included on the list.

    According to experts, a wishlist like this is useful, but only when someone specifically requests one. It’s better not to just send people a gift registry randomly, as it might come across as pushy, and it’s also impolite to include items that could be out of people’s budget. The best gift list should have multiple options with different price points so that it makes the buyer’s job easier.

    Colorful Christmas gifts with ribbons arranged under a tree as part of a sil Christmas gift list display.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: floraldeco / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Amy didn’t seem to care that her family members wouldn’t be able to afford most of the items on the list, so the OP decided to call her out on it. She told her sister-in-law that it was very entitled to expect people to buy such expensive things for her, and that if she wanted the items, she should just shop for them herself.

    Obviously, Amy and the poster’s brother were not happy about the confrontation, and they threatened not to come over for her Christmas party. The conflict also left other family members divided, with the OP’s parents thinking she shouldn’t have said anything, and her sister backing her up.

    Since the poster wanted to continue their tradition of gifting everyone for Christmas, her sister-in-law’s obvious displeasure must have been hurtful. That’s why professional gifters explain that if normal presents aren’t doing the job, then people should opt for experiential gifts, which often seem more thoughtful and may even be fun for the receiver.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Many people also advised the poster to stop giving her brother and sister-in-law any gifts since they didn’t seem to value anything that was given to them. Although this might be a good boundary to set, it’s also possible that it might lead to even more conflict in the future.

    What do you think is the right course of action for the OP to take in this situation? Let us know your honest thoughts.

    Folks were annoyed by Amy’s entitlement and told the poster not to give in to her demands

    Reddit discussion about Christmas gift list spending, focusing on family comfort and adult gift expectations.

    Reddit discussion about the sil-christmas-gift-list focusing on adult gift exchanges and children’s presents.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of an online discussion about a coffee maker gift on a sil Christmas gift list thread.

    Commenter advises no gift or a charity gift for SIL, discussing options for SIL Christmas gift list and coffee preference.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Conversation discussing coffee preferences in a sil Christmas gift list context for holiday gift ideas.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Discussion about managing family dynamics and expectations around a SIL Christmas gift list during holiday visits.

    Discussion about managing expectations and spending on gifts from a sil-Christmas-gift-list in a family context

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Reddit discussion about dealing with a complicated SIL Christmas gift list and family gift-giving challenges.

    Reddit conversation about Christmas gift list involving only children and feelings of entitlement from being spoiled.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Reddit comment advising clear boundaries on gift exchanges for a sil Christmas gift list, emphasizing budget-friendly choices for kids.

    Screenshot of a forum comment discussing entitlement and gifts related to the sil Christmas gift list topic.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing SIL Christmas gift list and opinions on gift acceptance rules.

    ADVERTISEMENT

     

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    30

    3

    30

    3

    Beverly Noronha

    Beverly Noronha

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    You can call me Bev! I'm a world-class reader, a quirky writer, and a gardener who paints. If you’re looking for information about tattoos, Bulbasaur, and books, then I'm the NPC you must approach.

    Read less »
    Beverly Noronha

    Beverly Noronha

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    You can call me Bev! I'm a world-class reader, a quirky writer, and a gardener who paints. If you’re looking for information about tattoos, Bulbasaur, and books, then I'm the NPC you must approach.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    samantha-hinson-sh avatar
    Helena
    Helena
    Community Member
    2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm actually a 'stick to the list' person. I know what I like and what will be useful and would like to not contribute to the landfill. However, I will put things on there like socks, or a hammer etc. it is basically a shopping list of all the things I would get myself from a wide variety price range. Hers seems more like the Wishlist of a vapid 19 year old who never got her pony.

    2
    2points
    reply
    emilu avatar
    Emilu
    Emilu
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Eww. Buy your own LV. If you can't afford it, you don't get it. Simple. How gross. I buy designer stuff, but I buy it with *my* money. I'd never dream of asking other people to buy it for me. If she won't accept anything that's not "on her list", she deserves nothing.

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    patriciapatricia avatar
    patricia patricia
    patricia patricia
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    This comment is hidden. Click here to view.

    Yes, OP, I think you are the a*****e. And your parents, too. SIL is clearly and ill-bred, entitled narcissist who was never taught even the most basic manners. But you all have been enabling her behaviour for years. The first time she looked annoyed and made a snarky comment about a present, she should have had a snarky reply. After that, no more presents until she apologises. I'm sure you wouldn't put up with her rudeness if she were a teenager. Why do you tolerate rude remarks from an adult? Why people insist on "sharing" celebrations with people that make them miserable is beyond my understanding. Even if they are family. If they can't behave decently, don't invite them. Do you realise that "keeping the peace" means "grin and bear it" while the other person keeps on being obnoxious time after time? Life is too short!

    User avatar
    POST
    samantha-hinson-sh avatar
    Helena
    Helena
    Community Member
    2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm actually a 'stick to the list' person. I know what I like and what will be useful and would like to not contribute to the landfill. However, I will put things on there like socks, or a hammer etc. it is basically a shopping list of all the things I would get myself from a wide variety price range. Hers seems more like the Wishlist of a vapid 19 year old who never got her pony.

    2
    2points
    reply
    emilu avatar
    Emilu
    Emilu
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Eww. Buy your own LV. If you can't afford it, you don't get it. Simple. How gross. I buy designer stuff, but I buy it with *my* money. I'd never dream of asking other people to buy it for me. If she won't accept anything that's not "on her list", she deserves nothing.

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    patriciapatricia avatar
    patricia patricia
    patricia patricia
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    This comment is hidden. Click here to view.

    Yes, OP, I think you are the a*****e. And your parents, too. SIL is clearly and ill-bred, entitled narcissist who was never taught even the most basic manners. But you all have been enabling her behaviour for years. The first time she looked annoyed and made a snarky comment about a present, she should have had a snarky reply. After that, no more presents until she apologises. I'm sure you wouldn't put up with her rudeness if she were a teenager. Why do you tolerate rude remarks from an adult? Why people insist on "sharing" celebrations with people that make them miserable is beyond my understanding. Even if they are family. If they can't behave decently, don't invite them. Do you realise that "keeping the peace" means "grin and bear it" while the other person keeps on being obnoxious time after time? Life is too short!

    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Homepage
    Next in Relationships
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT