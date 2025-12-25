Entitled SIL Demands People Only Gift Pricey Things From Her Christmas List, Mad As Woman Snubs Her

ADVERTISEMENT

Giving gifts is a wonderful way to show loved ones how much you care, but that doesn’t guarantee that the receiver will be pleased with what they get. Unfortunately, some folks are picky about the presents they’re given and might want very specific things.

This is what a woman and her family faced because of her sister-in-law’s finicky nature, and they were left shocked when she sent them a gift wishlist full of very expensive items. The annoyed woman refused to buy anything from the list and instead confronted her in-laws.

When people don’t appreciate the presents they are given, it can hurt the feelings of the gift-giver

Young woman with red hair holding a Christmas gift, looking disappointed while standing in a modern kitchen for sil-christmas-gift-list.

Image credits: dikushin / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The poster explained that her sister-in-law, Amy, always complained about the gifts she was given and even made faces when she got things she didn’t like

Text excerpt about refusing to follow sister-in-law's Christmas gift list during family holiday gathering.

Text excerpt discussing gift complaints during Christmas in the context of a sil Christmas gift list article.

Text excerpt describing a personal story about a joint Christmas gift on a sil Christmas gift list.

Excerpt discussing a family conflict over an exclusive sil Christmas gift list featuring expensive designer items.

Person writing a holiday list on a blank paper surrounded by wrapped Christmas gifts and festive decorations.

Image credits: EyeEm / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The whole family was shocked when Amy sent them a very expensive Christmas list, saying she would only accept gifts from it

Alt text: Excerpt from email discussing refusal to buy items on sil Christmas gift list and offering alternative gift options.

Text excerpt discussing a disagreement about Amy’s intentions on the sil Christmas gift list.

Text excerpt from a SIL Christmas gift list discussing opinions on spending and gift expectations.

Text graphic with phrase asking if the person was the AH for not going along with it, related to sil-christmas-gift-list.

Young woman looking stressed while using a laptop indoors, planning her sil Christmas gift list on a brown sofa.

Image credits: teksomolika / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The poster confronted Amy and said that she wouldn’t be getting her anything from the list, which led to a big family conflict

Text message confirming Amy drinks coffee and uses the coffee machine, related to sil-christmas-gift-list discussion.

Text excerpt discussing Christmas gift list habits, including Christmas hampers, jumpers, and family gift shopping practices.

Image credits: throwawaygifting1

The poster felt justified about speaking up, but her parents felt that she shouldn’t have said anything to Amy

It seems like the OP’s family always struggled with giving Amy gifts since she complained about each one and showed her displeasure constantly. They tried to work around her pickiness by giving her and her husband one present, which was a coffee machine, but she got annoyed that she had been given a separate gift.

It’s definitely difficult to give presents to picky or ungrateful people, but pro gifters state that a good way to solve the problem is to just ask them what they want and give them exactly that. Rather than thinking of new and interesting things to gift them, it’s better to be direct so that your energy is conserved and they’re finally happy.

Before the poster and her family even had a chance to ask Amy what she wanted, she sent them a Christmas gift list instead. This should have ideally made things easier for them, but actually left them all shocked because of the expensive and pricey things she had included on the list.

According to experts, a wishlist like this is useful, but only when someone specifically requests one. It’s better not to just send people a gift registry randomly, as it might come across as pushy, and it’s also impolite to include items that could be out of people’s budget. The best gift list should have multiple options with different price points so that it makes the buyer’s job easier.

Colorful Christmas gifts with ribbons arranged under a tree as part of a sil Christmas gift list display.

Image credits: floraldeco / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Amy didn’t seem to care that her family members wouldn’t be able to afford most of the items on the list, so the OP decided to call her out on it. She told her sister-in-law that it was very entitled to expect people to buy such expensive things for her, and that if she wanted the items, she should just shop for them herself.

Obviously, Amy and the poster’s brother were not happy about the confrontation, and they threatened not to come over for her Christmas party. The conflict also left other family members divided, with the OP’s parents thinking she shouldn’t have said anything, and her sister backing her up.

Since the poster wanted to continue their tradition of gifting everyone for Christmas, her sister-in-law’s obvious displeasure must have been hurtful. That’s why professional gifters explain that if normal presents aren’t doing the job, then people should opt for experiential gifts, which often seem more thoughtful and may even be fun for the receiver.

Many people also advised the poster to stop giving her brother and sister-in-law any gifts since they didn’t seem to value anything that was given to them. Although this might be a good boundary to set, it’s also possible that it might lead to even more conflict in the future.

What do you think is the right course of action for the OP to take in this situation? Let us know your honest thoughts.

Folks were annoyed by Amy’s entitlement and told the poster not to give in to her demands

Reddit discussion about Christmas gift list spending, focusing on family comfort and adult gift expectations.

Reddit discussion about the sil-christmas-gift-list focusing on adult gift exchanges and children’s presents.

Screenshot of an online discussion about a coffee maker gift on a sil Christmas gift list thread.

Commenter advises no gift or a charity gift for SIL, discussing options for SIL Christmas gift list and coffee preference.

Conversation discussing coffee preferences in a sil Christmas gift list context for holiday gift ideas.

Discussion about managing family dynamics and expectations around a SIL Christmas gift list during holiday visits.

Discussion about managing expectations and spending on gifts from a sil-Christmas-gift-list in a family context

Reddit discussion about dealing with a complicated SIL Christmas gift list and family gift-giving challenges.

Reddit conversation about Christmas gift list involving only children and feelings of entitlement from being spoiled.

Reddit comment advising clear boundaries on gift exchanges for a sil Christmas gift list, emphasizing budget-friendly choices for kids.

Screenshot of a forum comment discussing entitlement and gifts related to the sil Christmas gift list topic.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing SIL Christmas gift list and opinions on gift acceptance rules.