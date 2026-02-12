Woman Kicks Late Husband’s Brother And His Kids Out: “He Wears His Clothes, Started Using His Stuff”

ADVERTISEMENT

Grief is a terrible thing to experience. It’s all-encompassing, and the way it impacts people doesn’t always make sense. But it’s absolutely crucial to have support while you’re going through it.

So when a grieving widow was asked by her brother-in-law if he could move into her late husband’s house, she begrudgingly agreed. After a few weeks, however, she realized that the arrangement was never going to work. Below, you’ll find the full story that she shared on Reddit detailing why she decided to kick her brother-in-law out, as well as some of the replies concerned readers left her.

This woman agreed to let her brother-in-law move in while they were grieving the loss of her husband

Woman confronts late husband's brother about wearing his clothes and using his stuff in a tense home setting.

Image credits: Andrej Lišakov / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

But it didn’t take long for her to realize that the arrangement was never going to work

Woman kicks late husband's brother and his kids out after they start using his clothes and belongings.

Alt text: Woman kicks late husband's brother and his kids out after he wears his clothes and uses his stuff.

Text excerpt describing a woman confronting late husband's brother for wearing his clothes and using his belongings, causing disrespect.

Text excerpt showing a woman frustrated with late husband’s brother, contemplating kicking him and his kids out.

Text describing a woman discovering gifts in her late husband's closet amid conflict with his brother and his kids.

Text saying I was absolutely stunned. I looked at the gifts but didn't open them, related to woman kicking late husband's brother and his kids out.

Text explaining a woman coping with grief after her late husband’s brother and kids used his clothes and belongings.

Text excerpt describing a woman confronting her late husband's brother and nephews for using his clothes and belongings.

Red velvet gift boxes with tissue paper and a red tube of lotion on a green s**g carpet, illustrating belongings usage.

Image credits: Olivie Strauss / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Alt text: Text about woman’s argument with late husband’s brother wearing his clothes and using his stuff involving the kids.

Text excerpt discussing woman kicking late husband's brother and his kids out over misuse of belongings and family conflict.

Text message expressing emotional struggle with late husband's brother using his clothes and belongings, causing distress.

Image credits: throwawayrw6545

Many readers assured the widow that she had every right to kick her brother-in-law out

Text advice about how a woman should handle kicking out her late husband’s brother and his kids to protect her home and safety.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing woman kicking late husband’s brother and his kids out for using his belongings.

Comment explaining woman kicks late husband's brother and kids out for using his clothes and belongings without permission.

Comment advising a woman to kick out late husband's brother and his kids for using his clothes and belongings.

Reddit comment criticizing husband’s brother for wearing his clothes and using his stuff during grief.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment about a woman kicking late husband's brother and his kids out for using his clothes and stuff.

Reddit comment discussing disrespectful behavior from late husband’s brother and family after woman's loss.

Screenshot of a forum comment about a woman kicking late husband's brother and his kids out of the home.

Alt text: Comment urging woman to kick late husband's brother and his kids out for using his clothes and belongings abusively

Comment expressing sympathy for woman kicking late husband's brother and kids out, mentioning violation of husband's memories.

Screenshot of an online comment advising to involve a sheriff to kick out late husband's brother and his kids using his belongings.

Reddit comment discussing woman kicking late husband's brother and his kids out over using his clothes and belongings.

Comment discussing woman kicking late husband's brother and kids out for using his clothes and belongings without permission.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a woman kicking late husband’s brother and his kids out due to using his clothes and stuff.

Comment expressing sympathy for the woman kicking late husband's brother and kids out during grieving period.

Reddit comment discussing woman kicking late husband's brother and his kids out, addressing grief and boundary issues.

Comment warning about late husband’s brother and his kids mooching and using belongings, urging action to remove them.

Screenshot of a forum comment discussing woman kicking late husband's brother and his kids out over belongings dispute.

Comment from user advising to ask police to prevent late husband's brother and kids from taking belongings after being kicked out.

Comment expressing that the late husband's brother is disrespectful and complicating the woman's grieving process.

Screenshot of a forum comment discussing a woman kicking her late husband's brother and his kids out of her home.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment in a heated discussion about a woman kicking her late husband’s brother and his kids out.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a woman kicking late husband's brother and his kids out for using his clothes and stuff.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment saying NTA they need to go about woman kicking late husband’s brother and his kids out.

Comment on a forum post discussing a woman kicking out her late husband's brother and his kids for wearing his clothes and using his belongings.

Comment on a forum discussing a woman kicking out late husband's brother and his kids for taking over belongings and space.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing disrespect toward late husband’s brother and the need to kick them out.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment expressing strong support for a woman kicking out late husband's brother and his kids.

Screenshot of user advice on evicting late husband's brother and his kids, discussing family taking advantage of the woman’s house.

Comment on a forum thread discussing a woman kicking her late husband's brother and his kids out for using his clothes and belongings.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment with user AccurateInterview586 advising to sue the late husband's brother and kids.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment advising a woman to kick late husband’s brother and his kids out for using his clothes and belongings.

Screenshot of an online comment where a user tells a man and his kids to leave after occupying a late husband’s belongings.

Comment expressing support for a woman who kicks late husband's brother and his kids out to protect belongings.

Comment about woman kicking late husband's brother and his kids out of her house over respect and belongings use

Comment discussing a woman kicking late husband's brother and his kids out over disrespect and belongings usage.

Commenter expressing sympathy and discussing woman kicking late husband’s brother and kids out over using his clothes and stuff.

Comment about woman kicking late husband's brother and his kids out to protect her home and belongings.

Alt text: Woman kicks late husband's brother and his kids out over disrespectful use of belongings and boundary issues.

Comment advising to remove late husband's brother and kids to protect woman's peace and settle the estate dispute.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment advising to change locks and install a ring camera after a woman kicks late husband’s brother and kids out.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment advising a woman to kick her late husband's brother and his kids out to stop taking her belongings.

Comment on woman kicking late husband's brother and his kids out, addressing manipulation and toxicity.

Comment defending woman kicking late husband's brother and kids out for disrespecting her and belongings in home.

Screenshot of a comment expressing heartbreak and readiness to confront the late husband’s brother and family over belongings issues.

Text message conversation discussing a woman kicking late husband's brother and his kids out for using his clothes and stuff.

Comment discussing woman kicking late husband's brother and kids out for using his clothes and belongings without permission.

Screenshot of a forum comment discussing a woman kicking late husband's brother and his kids out after entitlement issues.

However, some thought that the author could have made better choices

Reddit comment criticizing lack of backbone in response to woman kicking late husband’s brother and his kids out.

Alt text: Woman kicks late husband’s brother and his kids out over wearing clothes and using his stuff conflict discussion.