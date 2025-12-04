ADVERTISEMENT

The Amazon Wish List is a beautiful, chaotic museum of our hopes and dreams. It’s a digital diary of our best intentions. A strange cocktail of "I should really buy this" practicality and "I have no real need for this but I must have it" desire. So what happens when you zoom out and look at the collective wish list of the entire internet?

You get a fascinating, slightly chaotic snapshot of what we're all collectively craving. It’s a cheat sheet for what’s actually cool, a crystal ball for what’s trending, and a certified, crowd-sourced list of things that are absolutely worth your money.

Portable electric nail drill kit with various attachments on a marble surface, a popular Amazon wish list product.

Review: "Great rotary tool. It’s easy to use and has every attachment needed. They are so many different bits/versatile that I wish is they include what each bit does because I don’t know what many bits are for. I got it on sale and I feel like it’s a steal for the value." - Jarod

amazon.com , Jarod Report

    Hair styling tool with multiple attachments in a case next to a woman with styled blonde hair, showcasing popular Amazon wish list products

    Review: "I’m absolutely thrilled with the Shark Air hair dryer! It dries my hair super fast—literally cutting my styling time in half—without cranking the heat too high.My hair feels smoother and looks shinier thanks to the ionic airflow and powerful motor, but without damage or frizz The magnetic attachments (diffuser, concentrator, round brush) are easy to snap on and cater to all my styling needs—curly, sleek, or volumized." - Yaneiry

    amazon.com , Yaneiry , Oliver F. Report

    Round LED light therapy lamp on a wooden surface, one of the popular products on Amazon wish lists.

    Review: "The Hatch Alarm Clock has completely changed how I wake up. I love the sunrise feature. It gently wakes me with light instead of a loud alarm which has made me feel so much more rested. There are tons of customizable options for light colors, sounds, and routines, which makes it easy to personalize and adjust based on my mood. It’s easy to use, looks sleek on my nightstand, and genuinely improves both my mornings and sleep. Highly recommend!" - Taylor

    amazon.com , Alexi Report

    Purple LED night light on a black dresser casting colorful light patterns, a popular product on Amazon wish lists.

    Review: "These look very nice." - sherry gaston

    amazon.com , sherry gaston Report

    #5

    The Chaotic, Jumbled Mess That Is Your Current Travel Makeup Situation Can Be Beautifully Contained By The Organized, Everything-In-Its-Place Utopia Of This Travel Makeup Bag

    Makeup bag filled with popular Amazon wish list products including beauty blenders, brushes, and cosmetics.

    Review: "I love this makeup bag! I bought the larger of the two sizes. It’s pretty solid." - Shilohlvr

    amazon.com , Shilohlvr Report

    why is there a hard-boiled egg in that makeup bag?

    Popular Amazon wish list product Crock-Pot slow cooker shown closed and filled with soup on a countertop.

    Review: "This works perfectly! I really like that you can remove the insert and take it home with you to wash out and seal up tight to transport in your lunch bag. Pop it in for about 45 minutes and you're ready to have a nice warm lunch right at your desk." - PortDawg

    amazon.com , PortDawg Report

    Hand holding a popular Sol de Janeiro Beijos de Sol perfume mist, a top product on Amazon wish lists.

    Review: "The scent is great and long lasting. It is not overpowering. The product lasts a long time, so it’s a good value for the price! I can be sensitive to overpowering scents and this one doesn’t cause any issues. It is fruity and uplifting." - R. Schwerdt

    amazon.com , H. Clark Report

    Think of this list as the ultimate cheat sheet. The internet, in its infinite and chaotic wisdom, has collectively done the research for you. These are the items that have passed the vibe check on a global scale, the products that have convinced millions of strangers to all nod in unison and say, "Yep, that's the one."

    Dog wearing a lighted collar reading a book on a couch, showcasing popular Amazon wish list products at night.

    Review: ""Shut off that light," was a constant from my husband. Now that I have the Glocusent light he rests peacefully and I can read till I get sleepy. The light is also wonderful for trips outside in the dark with the dog since it goes around my neck and allows hand freedom." - Jill Easton

    amazon.com , Jill Easton Report

    Soft white textured blanket draped over a beige chair, one of the popular products on Amazon wish lists.

    Review: "Soft, comfortable, and great value for the price. It’s lightweight with a cozy feel. Highly recommend!" - mary108

    amazon.com Report

    Vegetable chopper with diced onions, carrots, and green peppers on a countertop, popular Amazon product.

    Review: "I recently purchased the Fullstar The Original Pro Chopper - Vegetable Chopper and Spiralizer, and it has quickly become a favorite kitchen gadget!" - Ayushi

    amazon.com , Ayushi Report

    Wireless earbuds in a pink charging case held in hand, showcasing popular products on Amazon wish lists.

    Review: "Good quality ! Did not get the noise cancellation ones but should have ! I got these on sale for around $80 not too bad ! Have the AirPods 2 and needed a replacement and this was cheaper than buying a replacement for the old ones." - Ashley O

    amazon.com , Ashley O Report

    Smart doorbell camera mounted on a house exterior, capturing a clear wide-angle view of a front porch and yard, popular Amazon product.

    Review: "Super easy to install. (I installed it myself without my husband knowing) Make sure if you’re choosing to hard wire it like I did you turn the power off to your doorbell ( I had to turn a breaker off) and you power down the device as well! Has great quality for video. Connects to everything so easily. Super easy to use." - Shala

    amazon.com , Shala Report

    House decorated with colorful outdoor LED lights at night, showcasing popular Amazon wish list products for home decor.

    Review: "Fairly easy to install, id say the hardest part was the dormers, but id argue thats just because my roof is on the steeper side. The screens that come with the brackets don't work all that well. I used a standard screw and it worked a lot better. When installing id recommend placing a light directly in the middle of a peak, otherwise, the lights look a little funky. The govee app has a ton of options to select from and allow you to set a timer for them." - Jordan

    amazon.com , Jordan Report

    Tall Stanley insulated tumbler with lid and straw, one of the popular products on Amazon wish lists.

    Review: "Wasn't to familiar with Stanley before this purchase. What I found pretty cool was the ability to change from left to right hand grip while drinking. Simply was a change of direction on the turn. I also learned rather quickly not to tighten the lid down to hard because it's like mission impossible to get it back off. VERY TIGHT. It does infact keep ice drinks cold for hours more often than not holding ice until the next morning." - Mary M.

    amazon.com , Mary M. Report

    As you scroll, you might notice a strange phenomenon. You'll find yourself nodding along, thinking, "Oh yeah, I've seen that everywhere," or "My friend won't shut up about that." That's the power of the collective wish list. These items have achieved a level of fame that most influencers can only dream of, and they've done it by simply being really, really good at what they do.
    #15

    The Fastest Way To Find Out Which Of Your Friends Has The Most Beautifully Broken Moral Compass Is By Playing A Round Of Joking Hazard By Cyanide & Happiness

    Joking Hazard card game box featuring popular products from Amazon wish lists displayed on a store shelf.

    Review: "Alright, before I spill the beans on how awesome Joking Hazard by Cyanide & Happiness is, let me drop a quick disclaimer: this game is totally NSFW and strictly for adults only!" - Leann

    amazon.com , Leann Report

    #16

    Your Skateboard's Evil Plan To Acquaint Your Tailbone With The Unforgiving Concrete Can Be Temporarily Foiled By A Skater Trainer

    Person wearing white sneakers performing a skateboard trick on a green surface, popular products on Amazon wish lists.

    Review: "So, I'm 54 years old - the Ollie was invented after I had put my skateboard away to focus on College... then life happened. I bought these things "for my kids"... who are 6 and 7 years old - they can have 'em when I'm done with 'em. The above foto is taken on my 10th or 11th try - - I suggest you check out some YouTube videos on how to ollie - you need to get it right in your head first - after that, it's just a matter of doing it - Super stoked I bought these - even at my age." - EU/USA

    amazon.com , EU/USA Report

    Granite kitchen countertop with dark cabinets, smart display, and decorative focaccia sign, featuring popular Amazon wish list products.

    Review: "Very easily to install and set up and the motion activation works very well! The light is bright enough to be functional but isn't blinding. Charging the lights are so easy and the charge lasts for quite a while. I've had these for about 3 months and have not had any issues!" - Jennifer Wiechmann

    amazon.com , Daniel C. Report

    Hand holding a popular Amazon wish list product, a compact blue device with Carpe Diem sticker and a green light.

    Review: "I’ve been using it to mark Manny’s medical supplies, feeding items, storage bins, and even small personal items, and it handles all of it perfectly. It’s lightweight, quiet, and the battery lasts a long time between charges. If you need something simple, reliable, and quick for everyday organization, this one is absolutely worth it." - vicki

    amazon.com , DC Report

    #19

    Our Passive-Aggressive Roommate Reminders Can Now Be Presented As A Glowing, Aesthetically Pleasing Art Piece Thanks To This LED Note Board

    Illuminated acrylic sign for Helpful Hoosier Notary Services with contact info and tagline on a kitchen counter.

    Review: "The light-up board exceeded my expectations. The LED lights change color and make drawings or messages really stand out. The markers write well and wipe off easily. Ideal for studying, leaving reminders, or decorating a desk. Good quality and easy to use." - Marco Antonio Gomez

    amazon.com , Nana Good Report

    Laptop with mouse tray on lap surrounded by highlighted study notes and a book, featuring popular Amazon products for productivity.

    Review: "I am loving this! I am in school and love to sit on the couch and use my laptop. I have tried all arrangements of pillows to have my lap top in the correct position so I can use my mouse and not have my arm fall asleep." - Ann Linder

    amazon.com , Amanda B Report

    Portable photo printer producing a printed photo, one of the popular products on Amazon wish lists.

    Review: "I hate going to get photo prints from CVS and Walgreens. I figured I’d try this little printer and it is great! I printed my first photo and it’s just what I need. Would make a great gift for people!" - Megap2

    amazon.com , Megap2 Report

