The Amazon Wish List is a beautiful, chaotic museum of our hopes and dreams. It’s a digital diary of our best intentions. A strange cocktail of "I should really buy this" practicality and "I have no real need for this but I must have it" desire. So what happens when you zoom out and look at the collective wish list of the entire internet?

You get a fascinating, slightly chaotic snapshot of what we're all collectively craving. It’s a cheat sheet for what’s actually cool, a crystal ball for what’s trending, and a certified, crowd-sourced list of things that are absolutely worth your money.