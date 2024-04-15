Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Search
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Married Couple Reveals They’re Expecting A Daughter, SIL Tells Wife She Should Feel Devastated
Family, Relationships

Married Couple Reveals They’re Expecting A Daughter, SIL Tells Wife She Should Feel Devastated

Open list comments 26
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

21

Open list comments

26

ADVERTISEMENT

When a couple finds out they’re expecting a child, it’s natural for them to start thinking about what their child will be like. But while they might wish for their baby to be of a specific gender they prefer, when the child is born, they usually love them all the same regardless of it.

However, as one Redditor recently shared, some people make it a much bigger deal than it ever should be. When the woman announced to the family that she was going to have a girl, her sister-in-law took her aside to express her condolences, saying that having a boy is a lot better and refusing to believe that no one else but her was feeling sad about it. Scroll down to read the full story!

More info: Reddit

Some people might hope for their baby to be a boy or a girl, but not many would take their less preferred gender as something devastating

Image credits: Askar Abayev (not the actual photo)

A pregnant woman at a family event revealed that she was expecting a second daughter, and everyone but her sister-in-law was very happy for her

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: August de Richelieu (not the actual photo)

After dinner, her sister-in-law brought her aside and started talking about how sad the news was and how she loves her sons more than her daughter

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Many-Calligrapher617

The woman kept trying to tell her sister-in-law that she was happy about having a girl, but when she refused to believe it, she called her weird and left

The OP, who was pregnant with a second child, was attending a family dinner with her husband. Her brother and his wife, who have four children, three of them boys, were also at the dinner table.

At the time of the events, the woman had just found out that the baby was going to be a girl, just like her firstborn, and so she shared the news with the rest of her family. Everyone was very happy for them and offered their congratulations, but there was one person who didn’t feel the same.

After the dinner, the OP’s sister-in-law took her aside and expressed her condolences, saying that it’s okay to feel devastated by the bad news. When the confused woman asked her to clarify her statement, the brother’s wife told her that she loved her daughter but nowhere near how she loved her sons.

ADVERTISEMENT

The sister-in-law refused to believe that the woman was actually happy about having a girl and tried to write it off as denial before being called extremely weird. This later led to her husband texting his sister and telling her off about how she talked to his wife, seemingly in agreement with his wife’s words.

The commenters unanimously voted the OP as not a jerk, saying that weird was the nicest thing she could’ve told her sister-in-law, considering the misogynistic-sounding things that she said. They theorized that this might come from her own upbringing and urged the OP to discuss it with her brother to make sure that his daughter was not mistreated.

Image credits: Danik Prihodko (not the actual photo)

However sad that may be, misogyny is still a thing in today’s world. There are many people actively working on getting rid of it, but with how deeply it is rooted in our society and our past, the process is painfully long. 

Still, when it comes to misogynistic words and actions, people would expect most of them to come from men. Yet, as it turns out, there are actually quite a lot of women who, surprisingly, feel that way, too.

As Patricia Seabright wrote in her LinkedIn post, according to a survey, 95% of women have experienced bias or misogyny from other women, with 52% of respondents saying that they deal with this frequently.

ADVERTISEMENT

This type of behavior dates back ages, with one of the most notable openly misogynistic women in history being Queen Victoria, who, among other things, didn’t hesitate to say that women “would surely perish without male protection.”

But it feels that by now, this should be a thing of the past, right? Then why isn’t it? What causes women to turn against other females and even show prejudice or hate toward them?

Image credits: SHVETS production (not the actual photo)

Well, the answer to most of these cases is internalized misogyny. We all live in a society that, unfortunately, still has a lot of patriarchal ideas floating around. While things are slowly changing, we still grow up hearing about it, and regardless of gender, people grow up thinking in a certain way and believing certain things without really asking why. However, as Patricia shared, there are a few different ways in which this manifests in practice: 

  • The Princesses – Traditionalist and conservative women who embrace the outdated views and believe that women are supposed to live up to femininity ideals, standing by their man and being a good wife.
  • The Critics – Most often men who believe that women who fail or choose not to fulfill the aforementioned ‘princess’ role are evil and dirty.
  • The Queens – Women with a superiority complex who are narcissistic high achievers, believing themselves to be one of a kind and doing everything in their power to get rid of the competition.
  • The Victims – Women who put up, accept, and pass down the misogyny because of fear of the consequences of speaking up and are unsympathetic to the ones who refuse to keep silent.

In the end, this issue is rooted deep. It takes a collective effort to pull it out, and it all starts with becoming more aware of oneself, as well as speaking up and standing up for others. 

In the case of the OP’s sister-in-law, it’s hard to say what led her to see the world as she does. After all, we’re no specialists, and even if we were, all we know about her is from the author’s words. But whatever it may be, let’s just hope that, at the very least, she keeps it to herself and doesn’t force it on her daughter.

ADVERTISEMENT

What did you think about this story? Have you ever experienced anything similar? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

The commenters were very shocked about the situation, supporting the woman and urging her to talk to her brother to make sure that his daughter was not mistreated

ADVERTISEMENT
Poll icon

Poll Question

Thanks! Check out the results:

You May Also Like

Woman Refuses To Chip In For Babysitting Because She Doesn’t Even Have Kids, Asks If She’s A Jerk

Do you think childless individuals should be expected to chip in for group babysitting costs during friend gatherings?

Read & Poll

17 Y.O. Is Done Sharing Her Birthday With Her Late Twin, Parents Are Not Having It

Do you think the girl should be allowed to celebrate her birthday without the remembrance of her deceased twin?

Read & Poll
See more polls »

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

21

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

26
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

21

Open list comments

26

Dominykas Zukas
Dominykas Zukas
Dominykas Zukas
Dominykas Zukas
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Hey! I’m Dominykas, and I come from Lithuania. According to my diploma, I’m a UX Designer. However, when during my studies, I (re)discovered my passion for storytelling, I’ve been doing that ever since, mostly in writing. I have written a few short stories, some songs, and a good bunch of articles, and I plan to keep expanding on all these fronts. Aside from that, I’m also a film buff, traveler, casual basketball player, video game enthusiast, and nature lover who will rarely pass up on a little hike through the forest or a simple walk around a park.

Read more »
Denis Krotovas
Denis Krotovas
Denis Krotovas
Denis Krotovas
Author, BoredPanda staff

I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. While studying at Vilnius Tech University, I learned how to use Photoshop and decided to continue mastering it at Bored Panda. I am interested in learning UI/UX design and creating unique designs for apps, games and websites. On my spare time, I enjoy playing video and board games, watching TV shows and movies and reading funny posts on the internet.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
Back to Homepage
More about Relationships
Homepage
Trending
Relationships
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
Popular on Bored Panda
Hey pandas, what do you think?
Add photo comments
POST
cherylhayesbent avatar
Chez2202
Chez2202
Community Member
2 days ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The brother shouldn’t be upset that his sister called his wife weird. He should be upset that his wife straight up said she doesn’t love their daughter as much as their sons. This is the issue he needs to concentrate on for the sake of his daughter.

Vote comment up
16
16points
Vote comment down
reply
mikefitzpatrick avatar
Mike F
Mike F
Community Member
9 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

TBF, he's probably not getting the unbiased story. His wife probably didn't give an accurate account of the interaction.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Replies...
vnoe avatar
V Noe
V Noe
Community Member
3 days ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The sister in law was NOT trying to show compassion, she was trying to incite drama. If the OP had then admitted to being a bit disappointed that her baby is not a boy, SiL could then be smug about her own three boys.

Vote comment up
16
16points
Vote comment down
reply
cali-tabby-katz avatar
LakotaWolf (she/her)
LakotaWolf (she/her)
Community Member
3 days ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ironically, I disagree that SIL was trying to "incite drama". SIL is a "boy mom". Boy moms think that all other moms want to be boy moms just like they are and literally cannot understand that others think the "boy mom" mentality is disgusting and weird and oftentimes creepy. I honestly think SIL thinks that OP *was* sad that OP wasn't having a boy, as what mom (in SIL's mind) WOULDN'T be disappointed that they were having a girl instead of a boy?? SIL's behavior and comments were out of line either way, I simply disagree with you about WHY she was making them XD I've met a number of "boy moms" in person and whoa, let me tell you, they can be NASTY mean people. I've had a couple of them in my family and they've been outright abusive to their daughters while their boys get to walk all over everyone and get anything they want. One of our neighbors was a "boy mom" who had three daughters and one son and she verbally abused all of her daughters, but let her son hit her, hit them, and nurse until he was eight. Yeah, "boy moms" are gross, sorry. ("Boy moms" is not to be confused with "moms of boys", who are normal mothers who gave birth to sons. "Boy moms" are a whole 'nother social phenomenon.)

Vote comment up
8
8points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Replies...
simoneyvandenheever avatar
neytjie
neytjie
Community Member
3 days ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'd have told her to f right off with this sexist c**p. Weird is an understatement.

Vote comment up
14
14points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Comments
POST
cherylhayesbent avatar
Chez2202
Chez2202
Community Member
2 days ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The brother shouldn’t be upset that his sister called his wife weird. He should be upset that his wife straight up said she doesn’t love their daughter as much as their sons. This is the issue he needs to concentrate on for the sake of his daughter.

Vote comment up
16
16points
Vote comment down
reply
mikefitzpatrick avatar
Mike F
Mike F
Community Member
9 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

TBF, he's probably not getting the unbiased story. His wife probably didn't give an accurate account of the interaction.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Replies...
vnoe avatar
V Noe
V Noe
Community Member
3 days ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The sister in law was NOT trying to show compassion, she was trying to incite drama. If the OP had then admitted to being a bit disappointed that her baby is not a boy, SiL could then be smug about her own three boys.

Vote comment up
16
16points
Vote comment down
reply
cali-tabby-katz avatar
LakotaWolf (she/her)
LakotaWolf (she/her)
Community Member
3 days ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ironically, I disagree that SIL was trying to "incite drama". SIL is a "boy mom". Boy moms think that all other moms want to be boy moms just like they are and literally cannot understand that others think the "boy mom" mentality is disgusting and weird and oftentimes creepy. I honestly think SIL thinks that OP *was* sad that OP wasn't having a boy, as what mom (in SIL's mind) WOULDN'T be disappointed that they were having a girl instead of a boy?? SIL's behavior and comments were out of line either way, I simply disagree with you about WHY she was making them XD I've met a number of "boy moms" in person and whoa, let me tell you, they can be NASTY mean people. I've had a couple of them in my family and they've been outright abusive to their daughters while their boys get to walk all over everyone and get anything they want. One of our neighbors was a "boy mom" who had three daughters and one son and she verbally abused all of her daughters, but let her son hit her, hit them, and nurse until he was eight. Yeah, "boy moms" are gross, sorry. ("Boy moms" is not to be confused with "moms of boys", who are normal mothers who gave birth to sons. "Boy moms" are a whole 'nother social phenomenon.)

Vote comment up
8
8points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Replies...
simoneyvandenheever avatar
neytjie
neytjie
Community Member
3 days ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'd have told her to f right off with this sexist c**p. Weird is an understatement.

Vote comment up
14
14points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Comments
Popular on Bored Panda
Trending on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda