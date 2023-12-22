Manager Makes Employee Work Even Though She’s Clearly Sick, Regrets It

ADVERTISEMENT

When we’re feeling under the weather, our job is the last thing we want to think about. However, as much as we want to rest and recover, not all companies and bosses think that we should.

A few days ago, Redditor Getinloserufo made a post on the subreddit ‘Petty Revenge‘ remembering the time when she worked at a call center and her manager threatened to fire her if she took a sick day.

The employee was forced to oblige. But she did find a way to get back at the lady.

The law might be different depending on where you live, but generally and legally, a boss in the US can ask people to come in at any time.

They can also be upset or write their employees up for not showing up — especially if the workers don’t call to let them know.

Companies must comply with federal and state laws like the Family and Medical Leave Act (FMLA), but these laws tend to have limited applicability in situations like the one Getinloserufo found herself in and employers are usually not required to have a concrete policy for paid or unpaid time off or sick leave, or to grant such time off or leave when it has been requested.

Even with a doctor’s note or a contagious illness, workers must still follow their company’s guidelines or risk losing their job or their pay for that day. And it shows.

According to recent research from global staffing firm Accountemps, 9 in 10 American employees admit going to work sick, even though all it takes are germs left on the workplace’s microwave or elevator buttons, bathroom faucet handles, coffee machines or refrigerator handles to spread illness.

“Whether it’s due to large workloads, pressure from the boss or because they can’t afford to take time off, it’s all too common for employees to come to the office feeling sick when they really should be resting,” said Michael Steinitz, senior executive director of Accountemps. “Staying home when you’ve got a cold or the flu is the best way to avoid spreading germs to others and fight the illness faster.”

Steinitz added that bosses “should set an example by taking time off when they’re under the weather, encouraging employees to do the same and offering those with minor ailments the ability to work from home. Bringing in temporary professionals can keep assignments on track during staff absences.”

Threatening to fire your team is not the answer.

