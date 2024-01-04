ADVERTISEMENT

An adorable and gentle cat named Shrek was found in a feral cat colony, but he didn’t really belong there, since he was bullied by other cats. Because of that, Shrek was malnourished and was covered in scars from catfights. But besides that, the poor guy was partially blind, with goopy, bagged eyes that resulted from a condition called entropion.

His story began when Emily Shields, the founder of Whiskers N Wishes Sanctuary in Marana, Arizona, took him in. Because of his weird look that resembled the ogre character from the animated movie, he was given the name Shrek.

After all of Shrek’s health issues were treated, he was adopted by a couple from New York, and now Shrek lives a comfortable house cat life.

Meet Shrek, a goofy-looking cat who stole people’s hearts on the internet

Image credits: shrek.in.the.city

Shrek’s story started at Whiskers N Wishes Sanctuary whose founder, Emily Shields, took him in from a cat colony where the poor guy was bullied by other cats

Image credits: wishesrescue

Bored Panda reached out to Emily, who shared a little bit about herself and her sanctuary: “I always wanted to run a cat rescue even when I was little, and bought land in Tucson during the pandemic to do just that. To date, we have had 377 adoptions in 3 years!”

“Whiskers N Wishes was established in November 2020, when I decided to take the plunge and open my dream cat rescue. I posted an ad on CraigsList asking if anyone needed me to take in their cats, and within an hour I had 25 responses. All the shelters were closed due to COVID-19, and people were desperate. Six months later, I bought a property specifically to build the rescue, and every six months, we have added an expansion so we can take on more cats. Our newest expansion is beginning on January 12!

The biggest help we need is donations for expansions and vet bills – we ran up $43,000 in vet bills in 2023 because we take in senior, disabled, and Felv/Fiv cats – as well as food and litter – the boring, basic stuff. We have a lot of cats on specialized food because of various ailments – one cat that we have has to be on a special diet because otherwise, she rips her own hair out, but she’s SUCH a loving girl! We have Amazon and Chewy wish lists with all the food and litter we use, as well.

Right now, we are comfortable caring for 40-45 cats at any one time, but with continued expansions, we would love to make that number a bit higher,” shared Emily.

Image credits: wishesrescue

Besides not getting enough food, Shrek also had entropion, which made it hard for him to see

Image credits: wishesrescue

We were curious to know more about the beginning of Shrek’s story and how she found him.

“Shrek was living in a colony of cats near an airport in Tucson, but he was an outsider and was being bullied. He was found by Courtney of Poets Square Cats, which has over 1 million followers on TikTok. I was sitting in a movie theater – watching Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken with my kids – and Courtney texted asking if we had room for a friendly tom cat who was being bullied,” explained Emily.

Emily also described the condition he was in: “Shrek looked really rough. He wasn’t eating enough because of the other cats, and his eyes were pretty goopy and gross. Like many male street cats, he is FIV positive. He looked like a mess.”

Image credits: wishesrescue

Luckily, after a much-needed surgery, Shrek recovered pretty fast, and the world was met with his beautiful blue eyes

Image credits: wishesrescue

Shrek had to get several surgeries due to his condition. Emily explained what was desperately needed and why.

“Shrek had entropion, which is where the eyelids grow inwards and the eyelashes are stabbing into the eyeballs themselves. It’s painful and obviously made it hard for him to see. He was neutered and given his shots, then he ended up needing to have his eye surgery and dental surgery as well,” wrote Emily.

Image credits: wishesrescue

In less than two months, Shrek was adopted by a couple in New York, who continue sharing his life now as a house cat

Image credits: shrek.in.the.city

In the end, Shrek had a happy ending and could leave his previous misfortunes in the past.

“Shrek was adopted by a wonderful couple in New York City, who run his various social media accounts. He is much loved and living an amazing life for a former Arizona street cat. His new dad flew to Phoenix, drove to Tucson, picked Shrek up, drove back, and flew back to New York all in one day to get Shrek home!” shared Emily lastly.

Image credits: shrek.in.the.city

Image credits: shrek.in.the.city

Though his vision remains somewhat impaired, at least he is finally able to look up and see things above him

Image credits: shrek.in.the.city

Image credits: shrek.in.the.city

Image credits: shrek.in.the.city

Now Shrek lives a new, full, and happy life and seems to enjoy every moment of it

Image credits: shrek.in.the.city

Image credits: shrek.in.the.city

Image credits: shrek.in.the.city