31 Reviews Of Food Tasted While Taking A Shower, As Posted By This Dedicated Shower-Food Critic
You know, there is probably no more wonderful job in this world than a food blogger or a restaurant critic. Just imagine - you spend all day eating wonderfully delicious dishes, grading them, writing witty texts about this food, or completely destroying chefs... Frankly speaking, what could be better?
Although, in fact, we are probably not the only ones who think so - because if you count all the food reviewers in the world and gather them at one table, like on the legendary fresco ‘The Last Supper’, then it will take a very, very and very long time to walk past the table. Yes, you have to be damn talented or even more damn original to stand out in the crowd of food bloggers - and let's face it, this guy did it!
This Atlanta-based Twitter user is called @gazpachomachine, and he does reviews of the simplest and most ordinary food, and then posts a photo and a little accompanying text on his account. You may wonder what’s unique here, since literally almost every food blogger does this? But no - after all, not every food blogger eats the reviewed food while taking a shower!
As of today, our hero's Twitter account has 21.1K followers, and he has already prepared over three dozen shower reviews. From pizza bought in a local pizzeria to watermelon and pineapple, from chocolate-coated ice cream to a 32oz Tomahawk Ribeye specially bought with fan donations, you can find absolutely everything your heart desires. And your stomach too, by the way.
You can also slide into the DMs and order a review of some special dish you like. For example, recently one follower asked the author of the page to eat pudding while in the shower. If you're wondering what pudding tastes like under running water, it's about 5/10. According to the author, of course, we can not share his opinion ourselves.
"I can't say that water treatments right at the time of eating improve the taste or the overall process of digestion," says Roman Sardarian, a chef from Ukraine, whom Bored Panda asked for a comment. "The fact is that digestion in general is a very energy-consuming process, and requires a significant increase in blood flow to the stomach. And when you have a shower or bath, on the contrary, a sharp change in body temperature occurs."
"On the other hand, this guy definitely doesn't do it all the time, but occasionally and just for fun. In addition, for example, the ancient Romans, who were known to be great food lovers, usually lay at the table while eating, and often dined right in the pool in their famous baths. So there's definitely something to it," Roman says. "By the way, I've seen several similar accounts on Twitter, but this blogger does have the most interesting and funny texts."
Yes, our hero today honestly admits that he is far from being the first Twitter user who came up with the idea of doing shower food reviews. On the other hand, it's really interesting to read and watch him. "I may not have been the first, but I am the best," the author of the account proudly declares, and it's hard to disagree with him. So please feel free to scroll to the very end of this selection, check out the best reviews and maybe try it yourself. Who knows, perhaps we are at the very beginning of a brand new and viral culinary trend?
