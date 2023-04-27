You know, there is probably no more wonderful job in this world than a food blogger or a restaurant critic. Just imagine - you spend all day eating wonderfully delicious dishes, grading them, writing witty texts about this food, or completely destroying chefs... Frankly speaking, what could be better?

Although, in fact, we are probably not the only ones who think so - because if you count all the food reviewers in the world and gather them at one table, like on the legendary fresco ‘The Last Supper’, then it will take a very, very and very long time to walk past the table. Yes, you have to be damn talented or even more damn original to stand out in the crowd of food bloggers - and let's face it, this guy did it!