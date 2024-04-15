44 Genius Products for Women’s Embarrassing Issues
Ladies, we hear you! Nobody's perfect and we all have our share of embarrassing issues that we usually keep behind closed doors. But it's time to bring these topics out into the open, and offer some helpful solutions. Whether it's finding the right products to manage unexpected leaks, discussing sudden body changes, promoting mental wellbeing, or even combating everyday skin issues, we're here to help.
Scalp So Fresh: Nizoral Shampoo Kicks Dandruff To The Curb
Review: I am a licensed professional in the beauty industry, and have access to all the best products at cost. I tried every shampoo, conditioner, scalp treatment, you name it. NOTHING worked. I ordered this and started using it 1-2 times a week right after Christmas. The after photo was taken less than one month later. I am shooketh. I have zero flaking and zero itching, even if I go 5-6 days between washing. The scent is very clean and mild. I use one of my regular conditioners following washing with this. You can pry this shampoo from my cold, dead hands, because we are now one forever." - Alysia Brooks
Sole-Ful Healing: Dr. Frederick’s Secret To Silky Smooth Steps
Review: "I have very rough heels and dry skin. These have tremendously improved my cracked painful heels. I have worn them 3 times & slept with them on and I won’t live without them now. Excellent quality and informative on how to care for the product." - TM
Barefoot Bliss Awaits With Lee Beauty's Pro Callus Remover For Feet
Review: "Love it! Really impressed with the results. Did two applications in a row. No longer need to get pedicures now!" - Lauren Pittenger
From Dull To Dazzling: Venus Visage Teeth Whitening Pen, Your Smile's Best Friend!
Review: "As EMBARRASSING as it is to show these pictures... I felt it was worth it. This is 1 month of ALMOST daily use (once a day). I'm a major coffee drinker so my teeth paid the price! Look at the amazing difference this product made! This change was the result of 1 full gel pen used over 30 days. Pictures taken in same lighting/same room/same time of day." - Sue Shepherd
Shower Power: Cerave Body Wash With Salicylic Acid For Smooth Skin!
Review: "Last night, I used the CeraVe body wash for rough and bumpy skin for the first time. It didn’t feel any different than my usual body washes while I was scrubbing so I really wasn’t expecting to see results - especially after one use. After showering, my skin felt soft but I could still feel the bumps. But, Oh. My. Gosh... when I checked this morning, the backs of my arms are so much smoother. It hasn’t completely taken the bumps away yet but there is a huuugely noticeable difference. I can only imagine how much of a difference I’ll see in a week or two." - Court
Say Bye To Nose Hair: Get Slick With Our Nose Wax Kit!
Review: "I highly recommend this product....the instructions were super easy to follow and it worked perfectly! I was a little nervous to pull the sticks out once the 2 minutes were up, however it didn't even hurt. I expected it to hurt momentarily and my eyes to water, but neither was true! Wanna get rid of them pesty nose hairs...snag this product!!!" - Julie J.
Clog-Free Living With Aire Allure’s Disposable Shower Drain Hair Catcher
Review: "The product covered my drain perfectly and all the hair that was going straight down the drain is now stopped. It even catches some shorter hair such as my boyfriends. I have had one on my drain for 3 weeks and it is still attached." - Ash
Magic In A Brush: Color Wow Root Cover Up - Instant Confidence Boost
Review: "I am hooked. This is a game changer for my confidence. As you can see in the photos, I apply it anywhere my scalp is showing and it truly gives the illusion of thicker hair. This was a 30 second rush job so I could upload my review before bed, lol! It will stay on for a few days too so I only need to apply it once or twice a week on the days I need to go in to work or if I am going out. I also got the dark blonde thinking I could use it on the highlighted sections of my hair but it does not work for me. I will however keep a supply of the brown on hand at all times. Worth every penny!" - Genevieve Eisan
From Thin To Thicc: Make Every Strand Count With Rosemary & Biotin Shampoo
Review: "Three weeks with the shampoo and I compared the picture I took the first night I used it and I was FLOORED. Now I’m sitting a few days shy of a month and I just had to go ahead and leave my raving review for this product. It truly changed my life, no joke. My hair is healthier, fuller and best of all, I feel better about how I look. I can’t imagine how my hair will look 6 months from now. I’m never going to stop using this shampoo. Hell I may even switch to using the conditioner as well. Also, my curls actually looked even better once my hair was healthier. I just used my regular curling cream as usual after my shower and everything looks just fine so no worries for my curly folks out there." - taryn dipman
Idoo’s Warm Embrace: Period Pain, Erased
Review: "This little heater works very well. I like that it has three heat settings. I rarely use the vibrating function as this was purchased primarily for the heat function. The band allows for use while walking or moving around which is a great feature i enjoy. The charge lasts a long time as well. I highly recommend for menstrual cramping or general stomach discomfort that requires heat." - Andrew higgs
Fuller, Lusher Locks? Viviscal Rocks
Review: "I am amazed at my 6 month progress using this product!! After covid, the stress of buying a house my hair was getting so thin and would not grow!! I was embarrassed to go out!! Found this and thought “why not???” And I am so thankful!! My hair is so healthy, growing back thicker and fuller than ever before! Highly recommend ! Can’t wait to see how I look after a year!" - Jessica Dawson
Headache? Meet Your Match - Migrastil’s Mighty Roller
Review: "I was skeptical at first and was like I'm sure if I should bought this after all, but I am very glad I did...Its working very well and would recommend it 100%!" - Justin McMillon
Turn Showers Into Spa Days: Hair Scalp Massager Shampoo Brush For Bliss!
Review: "It’s very easy to hold. It does not tangle up your hair- but you can feel it massaging and cleaning your scalp. I love it and think it’s a great value. You don’t have to pay a fortune to get a great scalp cleaning brush. Cleaning your scalp removes build up from shampoo and product- if you’re reading this you probably know that - but I do highly reccomend!" - Brett Barnhill
Revive Your Nails: Kerasal Leads The Way In Fungal Nail Renewal
Review: "I had this fungus on my nail for more than 10 years, I tried several things until vaporu, also I made the mistake of using gelish on my nails and this got worse, and although I have not been very constant in applying it, the results surprised me quite a bit, I started to use it in February 2023 and this is my result in July 2023, I can't believe it! I am very surprised!!" - Tanya
Clear The Way: Airgoesin Tonsil Stone Remover Tool For Oral Hygiene
Review: "That water tool is amazing and I didn't even know that giant gross chunk was in there.. look at it!!! It smelled so bad too. I can now live my life in peace" - A b c
Give Your Feet A Break: Luxe Foot Cushion Pads For Ultimate Comfort!
Review: "These pads are awesome! I’ve tried other brands but they were almost too thick. These give just the right amount of cushioning. The adhesive is like what they use on those removable hooks -they adhere very well but are easy to remove and leave no residue. I was able to dance all night thanks to these! The best I’ve ever used and will buy again!!" - Windrider
Banish Blemishes Overnight: Mighty Patch™ For Pimple-Free Skin!
Review: " I had so many cystic and huge white heads pop up during my cycle this month. Never been this bad. Friend lent me a few of these. I’m a picker so I did try a bit to pop them with my fingers or lancets. The patches drew all the sebum and gross gunk out of the ones I’d already popped or were at a head. I have sensitive skin and this worked awesome. Only 4 stars because the edges kinda lift a bit and make sure you don’t do a full face routine or else they won’t stick well at all. Best to do between cleansing and toning, when your face is most dry." - Lilith Graves
Say Hello To Cleanliness: Drtung's Tongue Scraper, The Stainless Savior
Review: "I bought this item almost five months ago on a whim after hearing people rave online about how scraping their tongue changed their lives. I was extremely skeptical, but figured that 7 bucks would be worth the test. Honestly, the first time I used it changed my life! You will not believe how much gunk is just sitting on your tongue after scraping your first time and I have not had any fear of bad breath since using this product." - Ryan L.
Cocofloss: Glide Through Plaque Like A Dream With Woven Dental Floss!
Review: "I usually use oral b glide pro health because I prefer a wider tape like floss. This one is WAY better. It’s the same thickness, but the coating on the outside grabs debris a lot better than my regular floss. I tried using my regular floss and then followed up with this and I was surprised by how much my old floss missed! It’s well worth the price." - Cayla
Break Up With Breakouts: Differin Acne Treatment Gel For Clearer Skin
Review: "That’s when I decided to venture into retinoids. I’d avoided them because I have dry, sensitive skin, but I wish I had tried Differin sooner. My skin is a little dried out, but it’s nothing that a little extra moisturizer can’t fix. Plus, the texture of my skin is so improved — like, I’m thrilled about the acne benefits, but my skin looks like it did when I was 15. The pictures are just about a month apart. If you’re on the fence but having trouble managing your acne, try this. I have a feeling you won’t regret it!" - Lizzy
Nature’s Touch: Extra Strength Tea Tree Oil Balm, Your Skin’s New Best Friend
Review: "I have intertrigo. I have tried EVERYTHING. I have given EVERYTHING a full consistent try. NOTHING worked consistently. THIS DID. After just a week I notice a huge difference. This is after a full month, but I forgot to take a picture before. I will buy this for the rest of my life." - Brittani Mendez
Zen In A Bottle: 60 Positive Affirmations For Mindful Moments
Review: "I work in the mental health field, and this would make a great gift for a colleague or client. It arrived nicely packaged— exactly as pictured. It’s kindness in a cute package. I’m going to offer a message “pill” during counseling sessions." - Bren
Vh Harmony: Nature’s Touch For Your Feminine Charm
Review: "I got this for my wife who usually uses wet wipes. Its unscented but it had a slight pleasant smell to me. She mentions that the quality great compared to wet wipes. They were thicker snd bigger too. She felt it did a better job at cleaning. Overall, recommended." - Tarzan
Upgrade Your Smile Game: Dr. Plotka's Extra Soft Flossing Toothbrush!
Review: "I was worried the bristles would be too sharp, but you honestly don't feel them! I'm prone to cavities, so I really like the idea that I'm getting a better clean than I would otherwise." - K. M. Brooks
Glow Getter: Kitsch Dermaplaning Tool Unleashes Radiant Skin
Review: "As you can tell from the photo , the dermaplaining tool does wonders to help create glass skin , as having lots of hair on the faces makes the face look dull, heavy and has makeup sit on top of the hair creating a “cakey” look. Recommend for makeup artist or even someone who does simple skin care ." - Kaden Utley
Cutting Edge Comfort: Remington’s Silky Shave On The Go
Review: "This razor is incredible. Gives a good, fast shave, easy to maneuver, long battery life, and super portable. If I could give it 10 stars I would. I’ve had it for about a year and it works just as perfectly as the first day. No dull blades, no pulling the hair! It’s a smooth, easy to use lifesaver! If you’re on the fence just go for it. You won’t regret it!" - Melody McLeod
Keep It Smooth: Anti Chafe Balm - Your Secret Weapon Against Chub Rub
Review: "This is my second time buying this product because it worked so well last time. It's a great thing to have in your summer bag in case your thighs start to chafe. It goes on smooth and doesn't leave residue so you don't feel slimy" - Jackie Peters
Shake What Your Mama Gave Ya: Sol De Janeiro's Bum Bum Cream For Bootylicious Smoothness
Review: "this cream smells so good. i always get compliments when i put it on, and for the size of the container, it actually lasted me a while! keep in mind that it might not be as big as you think (as seen in the picture with my hand). overall, i really recommend! next time i’ll be buying the bigger container of it!" - emma h
Stay Dry, Stay Confident With Certain Dri Clinical Strength Antiperspirant
Review: "Don’t walk but run to get this. For something so cheap it works. This has no smell btw. It keeps you from sweating and smelling. If I could give this 10 stars I would." - CrochetKupid
Say Bye To Peach Fuzz: Finishing Touch Flawless Hair Remover, Your Painless Wonder
Review: "Stop what your doing. Scroll to the top and buy it. Right now. Seriously all my dark haired girlies know we have it rough in the hair department. Our hair grows dark and noticeable. I have always been sooo self conscious of my facial hair. It wasn’t super noticeable, but enough that I noticed it. My hair is dark, almost black. First use of this and it worked amazing! My unwanted hair is gone. I am praying that it holds up and lasts. But it is so worth it. I honestly can’t believe it is less than twenty bucks. It’s a steal ladies! Trust me! I know I’m not the only lady that doesn’t want to be out there looking like Mr. Bean. Worth. Every. Penny. You can thank me later." - Lisa
Baby Soft Feet, Who? Try The Foot Peeling Mask For A Total Reboot!
Review: "If you want to get the intended result you must soak your feet prior in hot water for at least 15 min… I then wore the booties for 1.5 hrs.. three days later is when massive peeling began.. look @ my pics .. you won’t be disappointed with these.." - PeachyDeez
Say Bye To Blemishes: Rock A Bump-Free Booty With Butt Acne Clearing Lotion!
Review: "I could literally cry at how well this works. I’ve had butt acne for YEARS, and nothing helped. I immediately started seeing results within the first week, and before and after picture were taken within a month of each other. Little to no scent, dries quickly, and WORKS. I’m on my second bottle, but (butt?) it’s worth it!!!" - Christina Martin
Gummy Goodness: Boost Your Immunity With One A Day!
Review: "These are easy to chew & they taste good. These are my good to vitamin supplements I take 2 day it have me very energized and ready to work. Did I mention the favor is good too🥰" - Arderanna
No More Swampy Moments: Carpe Groin Powder Keeps You Dry & Confident
Review: "The scent is amazing and smells nothing like baby powder. It does a really good job of keeping areas dry - I chose to use it between breasts and it has been infinitely better than any other powder. I took a picture of the powder on a wet hand so you can see the consistency, although it keeps you from ever getting that wet to begin with. It turns into a lotiony consistency and absorbs once wet, instead of balling up and getting gross :)" - Kami
Aloe For Your Nose: Ayr Saline Gel, The Gentle Path To Nasal Relief
Review: "The product comes in a small, safety-sealed tube that is easy to puncture and squeeze to get the gel out. I live in Chicago where the cold air has been very dry and this gel has helped my dry nasal passages without any bad medication smell. I am also pleased with the texture, which glides easily and is not sticky. At just under $4, I’d say this is a great deal because it requires very little product to feel the positive effects. Will be taking this to Colorado with me in a month!" - Alana Yeomans
Ears Like New: Dive Deep With The Elephant Ear Washer. Bye, Wax!
Review: "My doctor used the Elephant Ear device in his practice to clean out my ears which should say a lot in itself. When I looked at the squeezing devices side by side, there are actual physical differences which explains why you generate more pressure to do the job. The head is much larger to accommodate the double wide size handle (easier handling), the double size value to generate the pressure in the handle and the physical construction Of the handle is about 1/3 thicker. Yes, Elephant Ear is more expensive but it gets the job done!" - Charles D. Hinckey
Wart Wars: Win The Battle With Compound Wart Remover!
Review: "I am blown away by this product. I've had this stubborn wart on my finger for 8 years. It has survived multiple topical treatments, freezing, and actually grew back after accidentally being ripped off. This wart has been troublesome and was always getting caught or pulled on things, it even hurt to tuck my shirt or bedsheets in. I ordered these with apprehension of course but to my surprise this wart is GONE!" - Starr Pridgen
No More Sweat Stress: Feel The Comfort With Sweat Wick Bra Liner!
Review: "Absolutely a must have. They’re comfy and keep my bras from immediately getting gross during the summer. If an underwire bra is getting annoying, this can cushion from it. Very absorbent. Tag says not to tumble dry but I do anyways and they still work great." - Cat42
Flex And Hold: Kegel Exercise System For A Superior Inner Workout!
Review: "I am a doctor of physical therapy and recommend intimate rose weights exclusively. They are well made and the silicone lining is the most comfortable on the market for my patients. The durability of the silicone string had tested up to 10 lbs of force and the progression of weights ensures that their goals are met. Customer service for the company is unparalleled, thus I always feel confident that my patients are well cared for. Finally, the shape of the weight is the most anatomically correct one on the market. This ensures that the weight will accommodate almost anyone." - Amanda Bender
No Sweat, All Confidence: Antiperspirant Hand Lotion For Dry Handshakes!
Review: "Wow. I heard about this awesome lotion from a friend but honestly can’t believe how well it actually works. I just started using it yesterday and see literal immediate results. I have suffered from almost-dripping sweaty hands for as long as I can remember. It’s hindered so many things. If you have sweaty hands, you know the struggle. You can feel the lotion on your hands after application but it’s not too annoying. It takes some time to really soak in to your skin but it’s pretty quick so no sweat (pun intended)." - ahall2005
Cycle In Full Bloom: The Blossom Menstrual Cup Makes Periods Petal-Soft
Review: "I first purchased a diva cup in 2010 and hated it. No matter what I did or how I adjusted it, it was very uncomfortable. I gave up on menstrual cups for a few years until I tried the Blossom Cup in 2015. It was life changing. I purchased a small and it fits well, has never leaked and is comfortable. I just recently purchased another one to have as a backup. I would highly recommend Blossom Cups." - Jj
Say Goodbye To Bumps: Ingrown Hair Oil For Smooth, Clear Skin!
Review: "I used this a little over thirty minutes ago, about five minutes after I got out of the shower, and OMG it is already working wonders. My underarms and bikini line have never been so bump free and smooth. (For bikini line) I would recommend waxing, or shaving down-left/right-up for smoothest results!" - Layka Lynch
Kick Odor To The Curb: Natural Spray For Feet & Shoes That Smell Like Heaven!
Review: "Wow! This is an AMAZING PRODUCT!!!! It really works!!! Other products just smell for a while but this one last for quite some time. You won't regret getting this product!!! It's so refreshing that you even want to put it everywhere!!!!" - Mayte Moncada
Drop It Like It's Squat: Squatty Potty For A Smoother, Healthier Go
Review: "Great product! I’m a country gal so popping a squat in the woods has never been a issue. It is so much more natural for the body and a more time effective way of doing so. The fact this stool in all it’s simplictity is a step towards reducing the risk of colon cancer and ease to your colon is so rewarding. It feels natural to the body and I absolutely love my squatty potty. I have a very narrow bathroom and I was afraid it wouldn’t fit in between my counter and bathtub seeing as the toilet is wedged between them, but it fits great and I have no issue sliding it out when it is time for it’s use." - Kindle Customer