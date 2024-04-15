Review: "Three weeks with the shampoo and I compared the picture I took the first night I used it and I was FLOORED. Now I’m sitting a few days shy of a month and I just had to go ahead and leave my raving review for this product. It truly changed my life, no joke. My hair is healthier, fuller and best of all, I feel better about how I look. I can’t imagine how my hair will look 6 months from now. I’m never going to stop using this shampoo. Hell I may even switch to using the conditioner as well. Also, my curls actually looked even better once my hair was healthier. I just used my regular curling cream as usual after my shower and everything looks just fine so no worries for my curly folks out there." - taryn dipman