28 Wholesome Valentine Gifts Your Kids Will Absolutely Cherish
Alright, super parents and rad relatives, it's the season of love again! And no, we're not just talking chocolates and roses for you, but fun, creative and love-filled tokens for those adorable little humans in your life. We're all about turning a normal day into a playful extravaganza, creating neon love messages, and introducing cuddly, squishy friends. We've got all the hints and tips you need to make this Valentine’s Day unforgettable for every kiddo on your list.
This post may include affiliate links.
A LEGO Valentine’s Brown Bear Kit For Your Mini LEGO Enthusiast, Making Gift-Giving As Playful As Assembling The Pieces— Love, In Brick Form
Review: "This Lego set is simply adorable. It's easy to assemble and makes a great affordable gift for any Lego fan. I think this set would be a great add on to any gift." — Melinda D Austin
Gift Your Kiddos These Super Fun, Absolutely Squishable Crayola Globbles Fidget Toys, Perfect For Any Stress-Busting Break Or Everyday Playtime - No Sticky Mess Included!
Review: "Best money I’ve spent in a long time. Endless fun for all ages. Heck I even play with them and I’m 33 😂. My 7 year old loves them. When the sticky goes away you just wash them off and it comes back just as sticky as they were when you opened the package." — Krissy
Unleash Their Breakfast Creativity With Dash Mini Waffle Maker, For Diversified Kid-Friendly Meals Beyond Waffles, And Easy Clean-Up Post-Meal Masterpiece!
Review: "I can't express enough how much I love this waffle maker! Despite its heart shape, I use it year-round. The easy cleanup is a game-changer, and it stores neatly. Plus, it cooks waffles quickly, making breakfast a breeze. It's not just perfect for Valentine's Day – it's become a kitchen essential for me." — Heather T.
Light Up Their World With A Customizable Neon Sign — A Fun, Durable Keepsake Glowing With Their Name Or Favorite Quote. A Bright Idea For Kiddo's Room Decor!
Review: "My custom made sign arrived sooner than stated in perfect condition. It was created exactly as I requested, appears to be very high quality, and works as stated. It has three light levels, low, medium, and high and high is very powerful. Much brighter than I expected, better quality than I expected, and looks better than expected. We are very satisfied with this sign. I purchased it as a gift for our daughter. A beautiful work of art. Thank you." — Michael Appel
Share Love And Moods With The Viral Reversible Octopus Plushie, The Cutest Cuddly Communication Tool Your Child Definitely Needs This Valentine's Day!
Review: "This product is soooo soft!!!!!! This is perfect for kids of any age. It’s good to fidget with or to help teach kids to express feelings!!!! Totally recommend 👍" — JtotheJ
Delight Your Kiddos With Zuru's 5 Surprise Mini Brands Series 2 - An Unboxing Thrill Packed With 130+ Miniatures Of Their Favorite Brands And Rare Goodies!
Review: "My 8 year old daughter has loved collecting Mini Brands and was really excited for Series 2! She noted how one of the packages looked so real that they even had a word search on it. The detail is awesome and they are so fun to collect! She really wants to get some rare ones so hopefully we’ll find them soon!" — Heidi M.
Bring On The Uncontrollable Giggles With The Wildly Popular Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza Card Game - The Ideal Companion For All Your Family Bonding Moments!
Review: "I've been looking for a fun new game to play with my 7 year old. I saw this had great reviews and wanted to give it a try! He had the game down after one round and loved it. We have played multiple times now and it's been a hit every time! The 3 specialty cards are the best, they had us cracking up! You have to make a specific movement depending one which one is laid down, before slapping the deck (the specialty cards are the groundhog, gorilla, and narwal in the picture) I highly recommend if your looking for a fun game for your kids to play, or a game to play with your kids!" — Desirae
Boost Your Kiddo's Skincare Game This Valentine's With Fun, Animal-Themed Epielle Korean Beauty Masks - Nourishing, Rejuvenating, And Just The Right Amount Of Silly!
Review: "My 12 yr old daughter loves face masks. Taking care of her skin helps her feel good about herself and boosts her confidence. I love how these masks actually do the opposite effect and makes you horrified to look at yourself in the mirror… my daughter yelped in terror, which quickly turned into laughter so the mask could fill in those laugh lines! The Dalmatian mask helped her realize she didn’t have such dark circles under her eyes after all - this reverse psychology really allowed her to appreciate her true self more and she couldn’t wait to see her actual face again! She sighed in relief after removing the mask and saw her pretty glowing skin. She’s so happy to be herself now! Thank you, Dalmatian mask!" — Michelle
Cuddle Up With Caparinne The Squishmallow Bigfoot! With Its Irresistible Squishiness, It's The Cuddliest Valentine’s Plush That Kids Will Love To Squeeze & Sleep With
Review: "She’s here and she’s perfect! Great quality, authentic, just perfect. If you’re like me and are obsessed with the big-foot squishmallows, GET HER NOW." — Hannah B.
An Adorable, Classic Tamagotchi Original That'll Teach Your Kiddo About Responsibility (And Nostalgia), Plus It's Decked Out In Hearts, Perfect For Valentine’s Day Love!
Review: "My kiddo loved it. She wanted after I told her how virtual pets were all the rage when I was in high school back in the 90’s. This did not disappoint in terms of authenticity and fun for my daughter and inducing a stroll down memory lane for Dad." — Jeremy
Spice Up Their Game Night With The Minecraft Uno Card Game, Bringing Their Favorite Game To Life And Ensuring They'll Shout For Joy Each Time They Yell, 'Uno!'
Review: "My boys love Minecraft so they saved up to buy this set. They have played with it quite a bit already and loved it. The creeper card is their favorite one. They like seeing the different characters from their favorite video game in the classic uno card game. This would make a great gift for any Minecraft fans." — Luv2shop
'The Invisible String' - A Heartwarming Picture Book That's Your Ultimate Tool For Dealing With Separation Anxiety Or Loss, Because Love Is One String That Always Keeps Us Connected
Review: "This is for my 4 year old granddaughter who just lost her grandfather. She hears he is in heaven but I want to share with her we are never parted from those we love. This book embodies this sentiment. It is a starting point so she can share her feelings and we can work through them. She knows grandpa is in heaven but she is 4 she does not know about heaven where it is what it is. But love the invisible string I hope she will always know they are a part of one another that is why I purchased this book. It is beautifully illustrated and I did watch the video of the reading of the book prior to purchase. My heart said this is the book for her!" — Amazon Customer
Laugh, Hide, And Seek With Silly Poopy's 'What Do You Meme?' Game, The Perfectly Hilarious Gift To Show Your Littles A Bit Of Extra Love This Valentine's Day!
Review: "Our two and four year-old granddaughters really have fun playing this game! Lots and lots of giggles, especially because of the 💩 theme and related noises it makes when hiding and the silly song it plays when found in it’s hiding place. Plus, the kids love hide and seek, so it was something they already knew how to play!" — JKM0480
Nonstick Heart Pancake/Egg Rings For Whipping Up Adorable Breakfast Treats That'll Make Your Kiddos Swoon - Spreading The Love Has Never Been Easier!
Review: "I absolutely love this product. The heart shaped pancakes come out perfect every time. The batter doesn’t leak out from the bottom at all. The size of the pancake you get is pretty good. Overall great product that makes breakfast fun." — Smashly
Tic-Tac-Toe Bulk Pack For Kids – Travel-Friendly, Perfect Size For Party Favors, Guaranteed Fun & Endless Love This Valentine's Day!
Review: "I ordered these as presents for my daughter's classroom. It was my daughter's 9th birthday and she wanted to memorialize the occasion by giving little small gifts to her classmates. They were perfect!! The teacher handed them out towards the end of the school day and the kids all played tic-tac toe quietly at their desks until the end of the day. My daughter was very happy with these favors for her classmates." — Katesnug
Popping Valentine Cards For Kids, Because Why Should Love Notes Be Boring? Have Them Express Affection With A Stress-Relieving Toy And Puns!
Review: "They are very cute, my daughter can’t wait to pass them out on Valentine’s Day." — Tiffany Franks
Gift 'I Love You To The Moon And Back', A Heartwarming Tale Of Love And Adventure, That Doubles As A Personalized Keepsake They'll Cherish Forever
Review: "When I was little, my mother read this to me and I still have fond memories of it. I wanted to give my friend and her daughter the same experience." — Victoria
30 Transparent Slime Hearts Set, A Stress-Relieving Valentine’s Day Gift For Kids - Guaranteed To Create Joy And, Surprisingly, Enhance Reflexes!
Review: "So perfect and cute! The little confetti’s inside are so neat, and the slime is good quality. Kids loved these! Great gift, so fun!" — Hox Family
Race Into Your Kiddo's Heart With A Hot Wheels 10-Car Multipack, Perfect For Helping Their Imagination Hit Overdrive And Boost Their Love For Auto-Fashion!
Review: "This gift was perfect for my 3yr old, as he loves cars!! It doesn’t come with the track set but it goes together perfect. If you get cars you might as well purchase the track set as well lol. My son especially loved that they’re all different styles, some are old fashioned while some look like race cars. I would definitely recommend this giftable product if your child likes to play with cars and the durability is great!!!" — Autumn Howell
Unwrap A Fizzy Surprise With Valentine's Bath Bombs, Filled With Squishy Toys And Fruity Scents - A Bountiful Bathtub Adventure In Every Pack!
Review: "This was our first box we bought and I love them already! The packaging is cute and simple. The bombs are wrapped separately but are easy to open. The bombs themselves are nice and big and they aren’t crumbly. They smell so good and they don’t stain my white tub. We have sensitive skin in our home and so far no negative skin reactions! Bonus that there is a toy inside! We already signed up for the monthly subscription! Thank you!" — Tessa Woods
'Little Blue Truck's Valentine' Book - A Heartwarming Bedtime Story That Will Make Your Kiddo's Hearts Beep With Love This Valentine's Day!
Review: "We love this story of the Little Blue Truck and just like all the other books in this series, this book is stellar! Characters are kind, vocabulary is wonderful, and the illustrations are fun! The book came so beautifully and very sturdy! Highly recommend for your Valentine’s Day bookshelf!" — Autumn Laughlin
A Glow-In-The-Dark String Art Heart Light Craft Kit That Will Keep Your Little Love-Bugs Lit Up With Creativity And Imagination
Review: "Great craft but says age 8 or higher, my dd is very crafty and 11 but needed my guidance every step of they way. Finished product is lovely and will make a lovely addition to her room but most kids will not be able to do independently." — Evening orchid
'Llama Llama I Love You' - A Cute Board Book That Teaches Your Kiddo The Sweet Gestures Of Love, Making Valentine's Day A Huggable, Heartwarming Ride
Review: "There isn't a day that goes by that my toddler doesn't want to hear a Llama Llama story read to him, including this Valentine's special. My toddler loves this book, not just around valentine's day. With simple rhymes and bright, crisp illustrations this short Valentine's story is perfect for little one's age 1 to 3. And the board book is perfect for little hands to handle the book on their own." — VolkMomma
A Wireless Bluetooth Karaoke Microphone That'll Turn Your Kid Into A Mini Popstar In Their Living Room, Because Valentine’s Day Also Calls For Full-On Family Concerts
Review: "I really love how handy and easy to work is this microphone. My daughter (3 yo) loved it!!!! It’s not professional quality but it really works to have fun and have your own karaoke. Will buy more as gift for my friends." — Josue Ortiz
Crochet Your Kid's Mermaid Dreams Into Reality With This Soft Mermaid Tail Blanket; Perfect For All-Season Coziness And Top-Notch Couch-Camping Adventures!
Review: "I got these for my girls and they are so sweet! My daughters saw some mermaid tails at Justice that they liked but they were $39 each! So once again I went to Amazon to help out and I love these more!! Classic looking and well made for $10! I washed and dried mine and there was no noticeable shrinkage. Only one of mine had the chemical smell but since I washed them I didn't care. Also they came with a perfect gift bag. And if they get ruined after lots of wear I won't mind because of the price, I'll just order more. I will be getting these as gifts AND am trying to decide if I need one for myself😆. Also, got the kid size and it was perfect for my 9, 7, and 4 year old....with room to grow." — Joshua Keil
168-Piece Valentine's Tattoos For Kids — A Pack Full Of Love-Infused Designs To Make Them The Life Of The Party, Teaching The Joy Of Sharing And Expression
Review: "Love these!! Only $3 and arrived the morning after ordering. Great color and quality! 168 tattoos total, comes in 28 sheets with 6 tattoos to a sheet. Each individual tattoo can be detached from the sheet. Great idea for school goodie bags on Valentine’s Day." — Allanzo
Add A Pop Of DIY Color To Their World With Magnetic Mini Tile Art, Turning Their Locker Or Fridge Into A Gallery Of Love This Valentine's Day!
Review: "I ordered this as a product to do with my kids, ages four and nearly three. They definitely enjoyed the project! The magnets are precut and very sticky, so they attach to the tiles very well. We have two hanging on our fridge right now and the others will be used as gifts to grandparents. I think it would be nice if this came with an extra fine tipped paint brush, though, as the one included is not very good for small details. Considering the tiles are so small, you pretty much will end up having fine details. I don't think there is any way to paint "Happy Day" on a tile with the included brush, as pictured on the box, for instance. They're really only big enough for an initial with that brush. With that said, this set does include enough material to make ten small magnets, which means these are perfect for kids to decorate and send out to family for birthdays, Mother's Day, Father's Day, etc." — RebelScumHan
Get The Sweetest Way To Say 'I Love You' This Valentine's Day With Brach's Conversation Hearts - Ready To Spread Bite-Sized Love, One Flavor At A Time!
Review: "These candies are delicious. My family and I enjoy the variety of flavors. They are fairly soft to chew. We usually order them every year around Valentine's Day. I like that they can be ordered throughout the year if we get a craving for these little conversation heart candies." — MDV