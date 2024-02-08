Review: "I ordered this as a product to do with my kids, ages four and nearly three. They definitely enjoyed the project! The magnets are precut and very sticky, so they attach to the tiles very well. We have two hanging on our fridge right now and the others will be used as gifts to grandparents. I think it would be nice if this came with an extra fine tipped paint brush, though, as the one included is not very good for small details. Considering the tiles are so small, you pretty much will end up having fine details. I don't think there is any way to paint "Happy Day" on a tile with the included brush, as pictured on the box, for instance. They're really only big enough for an initial with that brush. With that said, this set does include enough material to make ten small magnets, which means these are perfect for kids to decorate and send out to family for birthdays, Mother's Day, Father's Day, etc." — RebelScumHan