32 ‘Can’t-Live-Without’ Outdoor Decor Items From Temu
Are you prepared to improve your garden without breaking the bank? Imagine creating a magical sanctuary in your backyard, complete with butterfly stakes that change ordinary landscapes into colorful compositions, solar turtles that brighten the night, and metal windmills that whisper in the breeze. It's like holding an endless garden party with adorable statues, twinkling lights, and a flock of birds as guests. And what do you know? A quick look at our article will bring this idyllic scene to life. Let's get started and turn that garden into a wonderland! All you need are these amazing treasures and your amazing self (no magic beans needed)!
Garden Giggles: These Quirky Puppy Statues Are The Perfect Patio Companions!
Review: "This is the cutest yard decoration such a great price for such a unique piece" - la***11
Cozy Flames Anywhere: Portable Mini Fire Pit For Tabletop Ambiance!
Review: "These tabletop fire pits are beautiful. I use mine with isopropyl alcohol which is not as expensive but burns clean. This arrived to the US from china safe. It comes in a special box with foam padding so it is well protected. There are a few things I bought on Temu that I dislike but this more than makes up for it. Great lil fire pit at an amazing price! Get one or two!!! 😊" - tr***wn
Watch Hummingbirds Settle In With This Charming Little Garden Nesting House
Review: "these hummingbird houses are gorgeous. well made. They should last a very long time. I purchased a couple for myself and several to create gifts for loved ones.excellent gift for any bird lover." - Dianne Rader
Transform Sunbeams Into Joy With Crystal Butterfly Ornaments For A Radiant Backyard
Review: "They were exactly what I expected and I couldn't wait to hang them up in my office window. They throw pretty colors all through the room." - po***39
Let The Breeze Do The Talking With A Magical Metal Windmill That Wows!
Review: "absolutely beautiful, looks good in garden, super cool to watch. love it! I bought it for my Son's memorial garden. So glad I did, it's gorgeous. stunning to watch, interesting designs 👌" - 60***62
From Hummingbirds To Sparrows: A Hanging Bird Feeder Invites All Cute Birds To Your Garden!
Review: "I loved it, I thought it would come smaller, but I was surprised that it wasn't, so super satisfied and it looks very cute, the birds adore it" - Viridiana Avalos
A Meow-Velous Addition - Cat Silhouette Statues For Ultimate Outdoor Charm!
Review: "I just received this today. It's really nice, not cheaply made at all. I love cats and this is going outside as soon as the weather warms up. I'm so happy with the purchase." - Daisy Mae French
Tag Your Greens With Fun Wooden Plant Labels For A Good Laugh
Review: "I absolutely LOVE these!! They are great quality and so cute! I will place another order today. I definitely recommend them!" - Sheree McIntire
Mailbox In Bloom: Colorful Flower Wrap To Brighten Your Outdoor Space!
Review: "great bargain.pretty, fits well on mailbox, absolutely beautiful, exactly.as pictured,, so colorful. love it, Very nice" - Ro***am
Shower Your Garden In Starlight With A Solar-Powered Watering Can Lantern
Review: "I just love the watering can it lit up at 8 pm and still going the next morning at 7:30 am
I will order more it is well worth the money!!!" - Sc***y3
This one is smaller than the pic suggests. It is nice though. I've got one next to my wisteria arch. It doesn't stay on that long for us because, well... Solar powered + England = a few hours.
From Lily Pads To Lawns - Bring Home A Frog Statue For Outdoor Cuteness!
Review: "I bought this for my grandmother because she likes animal statues. She was, so excited to receive it and has already put it with her other statues. Great price and very well made." - Margaret Swinton
Let Your Garden Spread Its Wings With Butterfly Stake Decorations
Review: "I love these! They really are cute. Thought they might be a bit cheesey but they're not at all. Can't WAIT for spring so I can scatter these in my garden!!" - ga***nn
Bring Life To Your Place With A Charmingly Cheeky Smiling Swing Pot
Review: "I gave it to a friend and I like it very much.
I will buy it again because it is pretty.
The best👍" - 01***90
Decor That Purrs - Spruce Up Green Spaces With Cat Cartoon Pots
Review: "It's beautiful! It corresponds to the description of the product, good material, it's small and super cute, excellent for my little plant." - ka***ch
Vines Climb, Flowers Flourish: Elevate Your Garden With A Lightweight Plant Support Tower
Review: "This plant was out of control until I put this trellis around it. It was easy to assemble. It only took a few minutes. Thanks temu. It's not flimsy at all, a good quality plastic. ,Easy to assemble.Excellent product.Good for price" - Vi***on
Light Up Your Garden With These Enchanting Hanging Glass Orbs
Review: "These hanging glass bulb tealight holders are so pretty. Each bulb was delivered in Styrofoam trays and securely boxed. No broken glass! They are thin, so be careful. I'm very pleased with this purchase. They are exactly as described and pictured on TEMU." - ML***ER
Garden Bliss Awaits: Hammock Chair - Decor & Comfort!
Review: "I love it, it's very comfortable and it came just like the photo, I thought it would be smaller but it's a good size. Like Like Like 💙💙💙💙💙" - Merie
Light Up The Night With This Solar-Powered Turtle Statue That Brightens Your Yard To Life!
Review: "It is a lovely decoration, perfect for a gift, so cute 😍, quality/price good.. I saw this at a different website, but price was higher and I passed it by. When I saw it on Temu so much cheaper, I snapped it up. The picture does not do it justice. It is delightful." - da***he
Transform Your Yard Into A Colorful Oasis With Solar Flower Lights
Review: "these are absolutely beautiful. it has 2 settings on them. I like #2 because it changes colors throughout the night with a smooth transition. they also lasted over 12hrs!" - vi***66
Bring Fairy Tales To Life: Glowing Miniature Tree Spirit Statues For Magical Evenings!
Review: "So cute! Was a random purchase for my daughter and she loves them! Each one has its own facial expression and “personality”. Made of a good quality resin. Glow is beautiful when charged with a black light." - as***05
Sky's The Limit With This Rainbow Hot Air Balloon Windmill Decor!
Review: "pleased with product, very nice. love it, , highly recommended, well worth the money and look great outside spinning when wind blows." - oc***mi
Illuminate Dark Nights With Solar Firefly Lights: Magical Charm For Your Garden
Review: "These solar lawn lamp Lights are beautiful when the wind comes or there's just a little breeze they sway, they almost look like fairy lights in your garden.It's really beautiful and very satisfied with my purchase.Thank you.Temu 😊" - Tarra Sams
Declare Your Botanical Obsession With A 'Yes I Really Do Need All These Plants' Funny Sign
Review: "Yes, I really need all these plants!" Maybe my hubby will stop asking the question. This is a great size to hang in my plant "hospital". It is super cute!" - be***71
Bird-Watch From Your Window With A Charming Stained Glass Suncatcher
Review: "Really vibrant and clear. Looks great! On kitchen window glass door where we look at the bird feeder." - le***55
Bring Melodies To Life Outdoors With The Sound Of Rainbow Wind Chime Tunes!
Review: "this was exactly as described and is quite pretty! I really like it as an addition to my wind chime collection :)" - Jessica Zielinski Reasoner
Bloom & Balloon Gateway: Stylish Arch Frame For Gorgeous Courtyard Decor!
Review: "Great product at great price easy to put together and surprisingly sturdy will get more" - mw***09
Boho Chic Underfoot: Vintage-Style Outdoor Rug For Glamping Or Patios!
Review: "I love this outdoor rug, it is made very well I think it looks great on my front porch, I think I will have it for a long while. It's made very well and I like that I can spray it down with the hose...i have 2 dogs so it will need that. Thank u for Temu for your awesome merchandise, at very reasonable prices." - de***12
Flock To Glow: Solar Flamingo Lights To Illuminate Your Garden Nights!
Review: "I am in love with these and have gotten many compliments. they have a soft glow and were very easy to set up. The wires hide in the mulch well." -js***21
Brighten Your Garden All Year: Fade-Resistant Artificial Flowers
Review: "Absolutely in LOVE !!!!! I purchased multiple colors to fill bigger pots though I did purchase 2 bundles of each color to fill up and give that full look ! Must definitely hands down a MUST buy ! Plus that they really look real our neighbors are always raving about our porch ! 🥰🥰🥰" - Mallory
Let Your Imagination Soar And Spin With A Colorful Biker Animal Windmill
Review: "Awesome !!, so cute and fun, nice for the yard. I’ve been a dairy cow fan for over 70 years! The wonderful memories that it brings back." - pa***19
Outdoor Comfort, Upgraded With Style: Waterproof Pillow Covers For All Seasons!
Review: "I have a beautiful porch area thanks to Temu! The pillows really brightened up my porch, great quality and sturdy material. I love your products Temu!" - lo***28
Keep Cool & Covered With A Water-Resistant, UV30+ Umbrella Cloth Replacement Set!
Review: "Wow perfect! my umbrella was in need of a make over and this was super easy and beautiful!" - Deborah Dizon