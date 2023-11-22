Review: "Faced with either replacing our dining room chairs or living with the daily reminder of how disgusting children (x3) can be, we decided to replace our chairs. Until we priced some new ones. Enter the Green Machine. This chair has never been cleaned (I know, we’re gross). I sprayed the included magical solution, let sit 15 minutes for good measure, & voila. Sorcery. I read zero instructions, just plugged in and went to town. I would recommend cleaning outside if your item is portable- minimized the spray on the floor. The dark grey liquid on the collecting side was evidence enough of the dirt and stain removing powers. Don’t second guess- this was <$100 when I purchased it and while something with steam and heaters and all the gadgets i am sure is wonderful, bang for your buck on this one is a no brainer. Definitely bought us another year or so before we pull the trigger on something new for the kids to ruin." - aih