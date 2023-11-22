19 Practical Picks For Your Home Sweet Home This Black Friday
With Black Friday drawing near, now is the perfect time to hit refresh on your home essentials! We've curated a selection of practical home items from Amazon that are not only a great value during this sale season, but also designed to make your life easier.
This post may include affiliate links.
Experience The Warm Hug Of Weighed Sherpa Fleece Blanket – It's Not Just A Blanket, It's A 'Fleecy' Dream Come True!
Review: "I absolutely LOVE this weighted blanket. Omg, I literally sit under this at my desk, on the couch, and sleep under it. It does retain heat as if it was a heating blanket. I am a textural person and I love soft fleece material on my skin. It relxes me. My sister loves trying to steal this blanket and sleep under it. It is just so comfortable." - Nettie Jenkins
Sprinkle Order In Your Kitchen With Glass Spice Drawer Organizer - Because Cooking Is A Joy, And Finding Spices Should Be Too!
Review: "I have been dying to organize my spice jars for the longest time and now I can’t stop opening the drawer to admire the uniformity. I looked at a lot of systems available on Amazon and decided on this one because of the metal base and the inclusion of the jars for the price. The jars stay in place and don’t shift when I open or close the drawer. As a bonus I’ve discovered that Walmart sells their organic line of herbs and spices in the same jars so the few spices I have leftover in my cupboard are in the same jar, this helps because once I discover which spices I don’t use much I can switch them out easily." - S. Sears
Bring A Breath Of Fresh Air To Your Home With Little Green Portable Carpet And Upholstery Cleaner - Because Your Home Deserves To Be As Clean And Lovely As You Are
Review: "Faced with either replacing our dining room chairs or living with the daily reminder of how disgusting children (x3) can be, we decided to replace our chairs. Until we priced some new ones. Enter the Green Machine. This chair has never been cleaned (I know, we’re gross). I sprayed the included magical solution, let sit 15 minutes for good measure, & voila. Sorcery. I read zero instructions, just plugged in and went to town. I would recommend cleaning outside if your item is portable- minimized the spray on the floor. The dark grey liquid on the collecting side was evidence enough of the dirt and stain removing powers. Don’t second guess- this was <$100 when I purchased it and while something with steam and heaters and all the gadgets i am sure is wonderful, bang for your buck on this one is a no brainer. Definitely bought us another year or so before we pull the trigger on something new for the kids to ruin." - aih
Review: "Love the weight and size of this unit. I purchased this to use with my CPAP machine, I tested it with a 12v car adapter plugged into my CPAP machine, I got 3 full nights of sleep. I had about 6 hours of sleep left for the 4th night. This product doesn’t disappoint, the battery chemistry is also excellent for long term use. The display is excellent, easy to use. I will be trying solar charging next." - DEXTER KENT JACKSON
Keep Your Skincare Products Cool And Chic With Skincare Fridge – Because Your Beauty Regime Needs A 'Glow' Up, Not A Blow Up!
Review: "This little fridge is wonderful! I love that it turns my skincare routine into a cold session. My products are cold and feel great when applying because of this fridge. Its very spacious and i love that I can store my masks on the inside of the door. I definetly would recommend this to anyone. I use it mainly to store my serums and masks. My face roller is always cold because of using this and its great for de-puffing the face. I was worry this fridge wouldn't be cold enough, but it gets cold! Will be purchasing another one to gift to a friend. The mirror on the outside lights up which is a bonus!" - Ella M
Make Every Morning Fun With The Keurig K-Compact Coffee Maker – The Fastest Route From Yawn To Yum
Review: "We love the smaller size! Our old Keurig coffee was huge! It took up so much space on our little counter top. It maybe smaller but the coffee tastes just as good! Loving the red also." - granolachic
Wave Goodbye To Dampness With A Strong Dehumidifier - Because 'Moist' Should Only Describe Your Cake, Not Your Basement
Review: "I liked this product because it seemed to be able to cover my large apartment. It is very sleek in design and very easy to operate. The bucket of water needs to be changed often I am very happy with the results my apartment no longer smells of mold or mildew. It is very refreshing in my home." - Upright Citizen
Get Cleared For Takeoff On Tidiness With Clear Plastic Drawer Organizers - Because Seeing Is Believing (And Finding Your Stuff)
Review: "Ordered these and when I received them, I immediately placed another order for the rest of my household drawers. I love the rubber feet that prevent them from sliding around and I love how they fit so nice and snugly next to each other without any gapping. The multiple sizes are perfect for a customized layout. Would definitely recommend!" - Linda Vigil
Show Off Your Collection In Style With 5-Tier Earring Holder Organizer – 'Ear's To Making Organizing Earrings A 'Hoop' Lot Of Fun!
Review: "I bought this so I could get rid of all my various jewelry trays/necklace trees/ etc. and consolidate all my jewelry to one place and it did the trick!! Tons of space and so easy to assemble. Also looks cute!" - ellie holt
Mbrace The Aroma Without The Fire Hazard With Candle Warmer Lamp - You'll Be Waxing Poetic About The Safety And Smell
Review: "I love this, the marble is really nice and heavy. I love that the light arm is adjustable. It’s aesthetically appealing and your candles last longer. I like the fact that o can smel the candle 100% vs smelling a burning wick, you can leave it unattended and there’s a timer that goes up to 4 hours you can also adjust the scent with the lighting more or less light. I’m definitely gonna buy one for every room!" - Tiffany
Maximize Your Kitchen Space With Cabinet Organizer Shelf - 'Shelf' The Clutter And 'Raise' Your Kitchen Game! Literally!!!
Review: "I absolutely LOVE my new organizational wooden stands. They arrived today, as soon as I easily put them together I was surprised how great they looked. They texture is better than expected, very sturdy, looks great on my kitchen counter and turned my messy counter into a nice display of items I use daily (as you can see 😉) I’m so in love with these I’m going to buy more for other areas if the house and my adult kids think they’re great so thinking stocking stuffers!!!!" - Kristen
Slice And Dice In A Flash With The Multifunctional 13 In 1 Food Chopper – Who Said Chopping Couldn't Be A Party? 'Chop' To It And Get Dinner On The Table!
Review: "This is a game changer for meal prep. I was able to cut a whole onion and ten garlic cloves in less than a minute. If you're on the fence, get it! It's also super easy to clean and there's an included cleaning brush that helps get stuff out of the cracks." - J. domingo
Pour With Precision With The Oil Dispenser Bottle – 'Olive' The Control With No Spills As Every Drop Counts In The Kitchen!
Review: "Very easy to manipulate. Now I buy the economy bottle of olive oil and fill these as needed. I highly recommend." - Sandra M. Davis
Tame The Dust Bunnies With Vactidy Cordless Vacuum Cleaner - It Literally Sucks...and In A Good Way! You Could Even Say... It's A Suck-Sess Story?
Review: "I hate and lazy tangled cords😅The price of this vacuum cleaner is good，and I also like wireless, the second gear is very good, it is very suitable for my needs! one additional fitter is surprise😘" - Qinlin
A Clutter-Free Life With The Foldable Bed Sheet Set Organizer – Clean Space, Clear Mind, And Crisp Sheets
Review: "Wanted a better way to store my bed sheets in an organized manner. These do the trick nicely. They are easy to use, and the clear window gives an idea of the color/pattern of the bedsheet. There is also a pocket where you can put a picture or written note, but I didn't need to use it since the window clearly shows the bedsheet. However, if you store something else in these organizers that can't be seen clearly from the clear window, then the pockets will come in handy to describe the contents of the container." - Gehrig Ikeda
Unleash Inner Marie Kondo With Expandable Pan Organizer - 'Pan'demonium No More In Your Cabinets
Review: "It was super easy to assemble. I still reviewed the instructions. This product is great makes my cabinet look organized and clean. I made a purchase and placed another purchased for a second one. I am able to grab the pots easily and place them back easily." - Del R
Heat Things Up With The Instant Read Meat Thermometer – Fast, Accurate And Waterproof, So You Don't Get Burned At The Grill!
Review: "This thermometer is exactly what I was looking for! It is easy to store and provides very fast readings. The probe part appears to only be an inch or so long before the shank, so you don't have to worry about not getting a decent reading. It also has quick reference chart on the unit for temperatures. I originally had an old school dial unit that took forever to read, and would change depending on how much of the total probe was in the meat. This guy is very fast and consistent. Highly recommend, I should've bought this years ago! Bonus, the screen also has a light for grilling in the evenings!" - Customer
Seize The Grime With Crevice And Gap Cleaning Brush - No Corner Is Too Tight For This Right Brush!
Review: " was initially frustrated by water collecting in our windows until I discovered that the small drain holes were blocked with dirt, mud, and other debris buildup. But these brushes worked wonders in removing years of buildup, and now we no longer have standing water. The bristles are stiff, making it easy to remove caked-on dirt that a toothbrush would barely scratch. And they're not just limited to windows - they work great on tile grout in showers and bathroom floors too!
These brushes are perfect if you're a clean freak and want to get into all the nooks and crannies. They're well-made, sturdy, and boast firm bristles that scrub away grime in even the tiniest cracks and crevices. And their narrow design allows you to reach those previously untouched spaces with ease. Plus, they come in a pack of three, so you'll have all the scrubbing power you need for a long time to come.
It's worth noting that these brushes are designed for scrubbing, not sweeping. But with their durability and built-to-last design, they're still a great bargain for the price. I highly recommend these brushes to anyone looking to conquer dirt and achieve cleanliness like never before." - Sam Fisher
Underfoot With Cushioned Anti-Fatigue Kitchen Mats – Where Warmth Meets Safety, That’s Home
Review: "I absolutely love my new mats, I purchased black, we have 4 adults and 2 dogs in the house, and didn’t want them to look dingy quickly. But now that I have them in hand I realize you could easily purchase any color without worry! They have a super soft rubber feel that can be easily wiped down and bleached if needed. I don’t think the bleached wiped on and then back off would effect the color. I’m a texture person and can’t stand anything (dirt, sand,concrete, grass, etc) on my bare feet. However, these mats are so soft ~ they truly do feel great and after standing on them for about 2 hours doing meal prep for the week - All i can say is - WOW! They truly do absorb some of the pressure and my feet don’t hurt 1/2 as much as they usually do. I highly recommend these mat! Buy them you’ll be glad you did." - Amber Landry