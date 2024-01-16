Ready to upgrade your shopping experience? We've uncovered 21 online stores that might not sound familiar but are set to redefine your retail therapy. From dainty jewelry that adds a touch of elegance to any outfit to nerdy wear that flaunts your geek chic side, we've got you covered.

#1 Period.co Share icon If you're in search of sustainable, high-quality menstrual care, period.co is an exceptional online destination. Offering a revolutionary range of organic tampons, pads, and period panties, the store provides the essential care every menstruating individual deserves.



What to find here: Menstrual cycle related products



Pricing: Period underwear starting $9



Get the The Reusable Pad - 5 Piece Bundle. For Heavy Flows. here and The High Waisted Period. in Cotton For Medium Flows here!

#2 Heads Up, Photo Lovers! Inkifi.com Is Your Jam For Printing Those Grams—because Your Top Snaps Deserve A Spot On The Wall, Not Just In Your Palm. Share icon Store review: "Excellent speedy service. Great quality frames. I've ordered both Moments frames and Classics frames and they have all been stunning. I will definitely be using Inkifi again and would highly recommend them!" - D Rowlands



What to find here: Various types customizable picture artworks!



Pricing: Printed Pictures starting at $10



Get the Moments Frame here and Retro Prints here!

#3 Get Your Daily Dose Of 'Aww' — Homesick.com Is Like A Hug In A Box, Transforming Your "Miss You" Blues Into "Feel You" Clues With A Scent That Says You're Never Too Far. Share icon Candle review: "A few years ago my daughter bought me a Thank You Mom candle for Mother's Day. I LOVE the fragrance. She bought me more but didn't this year so I bought my own! The first candle had a personal greeting printed on the candle. I've kept that glass and use it as a small vase. Candle burns long and the fragrance fills the room without being too much." - Nancy B



What to find here: Candles (that you can filter by scent!!), candle accessories and other giftables like socks!



Pricing: Candles starting $38 and other accessories staring $2.



Get the Pumpkin Picking Candle here and Thank You, Mom Candle here!

#4 Ready To Embrace That Soft Life? Boody.com's Got The Eco-Friendly Essentials To Keep You Feeling Good And Looking Great, Without Trashing The Planet. Share icon If your wardrobe needs a touch of comfort, Boody.com is an extraordinary online shop to visit. Known for their eco-friendly, super soft, everyday basics, they provide an enjoyable shopping experience.



What to find here: Underwear, t-shirts, leggings, and more, for everyone, including babies!



Pricing: Clothes starting $3.98



Get the Smoothing Short here and Unisex Crew Neck Sweater here!

#5 Pillow Here, Throw There, And A Sprinkle Of Style Everywhere – Thanks To Decoratd.com, You'll Be The Curator Of Comfort And Class That'll Have Your Friends Flipping Out. Share icon If you're on the hunt for home decor items that can instantly reinvigorate and beautify your space, decoratd.com is unequivocally a one-stop destination. Offering an extensive assortment of bedding, bath goods, window treatments, and other home furnishings, it guarantees shoppers a visually appealing and satisfying experience.



What to find here: Home decor



Pricing: Towels starting $10



Get the Uchino Zero Twist Hishi Print Towel here and Brookstone Heated Ribbed Throw here!

#6 Whether You're Scaling Mountains Or Just The Stairs To Class, Hydroflask.com Has Your Back With Bottles That Keep Your Drinks Ice-Cold Or Piping Hot, Just The Way You Need 'Em. Share icon If you're looking for high-quality hydration solutions, look no further than hydroflask.com. Offering a fantastic array of insulated water bottles, coffee flasks, lunch boxes, and related accessories, this brand guarantees sustainable and practical products to fulfill your varying needs. Dive into their collections to find your perfect daily companion!



What to find here: Insulated drink ware, coolers etc.!



Pricing: Tumblers starting $13.97



Get the 40 oz Lightweight Wide Mouth Trail Series™ here and Large Lunch Box here!

#7 Get Ready To Serve Looks That Dazzle – Shopgirlscrew.com Is The Treasure Chest You've Been Dreaming Of, With Gems That Make Every Outfit Pop Off! Share icon If you're seeking statement-making, creative jewelry and accessories, shopgirlscrew.com is an online boutique you can't afford to miss.



What to find here: Jewlery



Pricing: Charms starting $8



Get the Star Crossed Lover Double Earring here and Go Bananas Ring here!

#8 Get Ready To Level Up Your Wardrobe, Fellow Nerds! Nerdkungfu.com Has All The Graphic Tees And Fan Merch To Keep You Looking Boss Both At The Con And On The Couch. Share icon If you're a fan of all things geek and pop culture, nerdkungfu.com is a site you'll definitely relish. Providing an extensive collection of t-shirts, posters, mugs, and more, all adorned with your favourite comic book, superhero, and movie designs, it's every nerd's dream shopping destination. Begin your exploration with their extensive categories filled with Marvel, DC, Star Wars, Doctor Who, and other beloved franchises.



What to find here: MERCH!!



Pricing: Shirts starting $5



Get the SARRESTED DEVELOPMENT CALL ME MAEBY T-SHIRT here and AQUA TEEN HUNGER FORCE T-SHIRT here!

#9 Unlock Your Festival-Ready Look Or Brunch Outfit Goals At Showmeyourmumu.com, Where Every Piece Screams 'Effortlessly Cool'... And You're All About That Vibe! Share icon If you're scouting for chic accessories that add a touch of elegance to your ensemble, showmeyourmumu.com is undoubtedly your ideal online shop. Perfect for sprucing up any outfit, the shop features a beautiful selection of accessories with special emphasis on their collection of hair accessories.



What to find here: Clothes, accessories and more!



Pricing: Hair accessories starting $12



Get the Faithy Jewels Large Lucy Hoop Earrings here and Darling Hair Bow here!

#10 Mix, Mask, And Moisturize With A Side Of Sass – Idewcare.com Is The Skincare Haven That Ensures Every Day Starts With A Smooth Canvas And A Beaming Face. Share icon If self-care is at the top of your priority list, idewcare.com is an online destination you'll adore. This trendsetting skincare brand offers a versatile range of beauty products that cater to every skin-care enthusiast.



What to find here: Skincare and self care products



Pricing: Face masks starting $2.1



Get the DO THE TWIST hair towel here and LET'S GET SHEET FACED face masks here!

#11 Unpack A Box Of Joy Every Day With Fun.com — The Place Where Toys, Costumes, And All The Party Swag Turn Life's Moments Into Epic Stories. Share icon If your idea of shopping involves hunting for entertaining, quirky, and unique fan merchandise, fun.com is just the place for you. From Halloween costumes, and nerdy t-shirts to a host of exciting pop culture collectibles, this vibrant online store guarantees a delightfully amusing shopping experience.



What to find here: Various types of merchandise



Pricing: Accessories starting $0.99



Get theCare Bears Plush Backpack here and Coraline, Button Eyes Glasses here!

#12 Manifesting Good Vibes? Karmaandluck.com Is Where Jewelry Meets Positive Energy, Making Every Piece Feel Personal And Oh-So-Powerful. Share icon If you are in search of uniquely crafted, meaningful jewelry and home decor, karmaandluck.com is the online store you will love. They offer a broad array of spiritual, culturally diverse items that bring an aura of well-being to your life. An absolute must-see is their collections of bracelets, necklaces, and talismans that combine style and spirituality.



What to find here: From Jewlery to home decor



Pricing: Bracelets starting $49



Get the Cleansed Aura - Obsidian Wealth Bracelet here and Obstacle Crusher Red String Lotus Charm Bracelet here!

#13 Forecast: 100% Chance Of Growth! Gear Up With ClickAndGrow.com To Create The Indoor Garden Plot Twist Of Your Dreams—where The Only Bugs Are The Ones In Your Software. Share icon Store review: "We’ve been growing with our smart garden 27 for over a year now and we love it!

The process of growing your own herbs and veggies has never been easier, literally click and grow 😃" - Lara Prior



What to find here: Indoor gardens, plant pods and accessories like sheers for your tiny garden and even straws!



Pricing: Indoor gardens starting from $99.95 and accessories for your garden starting from $2.95



Get the The Smart Garden 3 here and Herb Saver here!

#14 Wave Goodbye To Vanilla And Say Hello To A World Of Flavor With Minted.com – It's Where Your Personal Style Isn't Just Seen; It's Celebrated, One Custom Creation At A Time. Share icon Store review: "This was my first time using Mined and it was a very positive experience making cards. First: quality. The standard paper stock is nicely heavy, the colors print with greater fidelity and saturation than they do from other print company cards I've received. The resolution and crispness of print is excellent. The customer service was the best I've had in any online product. Much was proactive including proactive suggestions, proactive monitoring, and great follow up. The selection is vast, the website filtering and progressive creation experience was clear and easy to use. The proofing is very custom and expert. I'm delighted with the results and will surely use Minted again." - ElizabethSF



What to find here: Various types of artwork and customizable works!



Pricing: Notebooks starting at $18



Get the Wonder Calendar here and SIN Wyat Candelabra here!

#15 From Pastel Hoodies To Vibrant Skirts, Rainbowshops.com Is The Pot Of Gold For Fashionistas Hunting For High-Style Without The High Price Tag. Share icon Store review: "I love Rainbow they have some really cute clothes and shoes mostly everything I love shopping online plus the checkout was easy and fast and I love the prices too. You basically can find anything to put an outfit together and it will come out really cute.:)" - Shanice



What to find here: Various types of clothes, accessories and even home goods!



Pricing: Printed Pictures starting at $2.99



Get the BK Chenille Patch Varsity Jacket here and Dollar Bill Eraser here!

#16 Discover The Art Of The Spa From Your Own Tub; Sabon.com Is Here To Turn Your Bathroom Into A Sanctuary Of Soap And Serenity. It's Like A Retreat In Every Rinse! Share icon If you're passionate about pampering yourself with naturally-inspired beauty products, sabon.com is undoubtedly a divine destination. Specializing in luxurious bath, skincare, and home fragrance products, they offer an irresistible shopping experience. Begin your journey of relaxation and well-being with their collections of body scrubs, lotions, essential oils and more.



What to find here: Various body and bath goods!



Pricing: Face polisher starting at $31.2



Get the Shower Oil here and Body Scrub here!

#17 Because Vanilla Walls And Cookie-Cutter Curtains Are So Last Season, Let Spoonflower.com Infuse Your World With Colors And Textures That Tell Your Story. Share icon Store review: "Spoonflower has a glorious array of designs online and the quality of their products is exceptional. I would not hesitate to recommend.



Seeing the comments about colour: There are 2 things to remember with online screen colours 1) Your screen calibration is likely to be off... everyone's is! 2) Different papers and fabric print slightly different tones. So the same print will be a little different (maybe) on cotton to fleece... but this would be the case with any collection from any brand.



Getting a little swatch or sample, or create a collection and get a cheater quilt of lots before you completely redecorate - you can also use your swatch to get a paint match too. Bonus!



I'm currently really enjoying checking out the tablecloths, place settings and napkins etc to go with a feature wall in a dining room" - Faye G



What to find here: Home decor



Pricing: Curtains starting at $134.00



Get the Organic Large Check lilac purple by Jac Slade Curtain Panel byjac_slade here and BAZAAR COSMIC GATOR Wallpaper byholli_zollinger here!

#18 Peep This Petal-Powered Paradise – Herbaffair.com Is Your Garden Gateway To Living That Wholesome Life, Where Every Scoop Is A Toast To Your Health. Share icon Store review: "I love the ease of creating supplements that are pure. The customer service has set the bar higher than I’ve ever experienced. Relieved to have a company of this standard to do business with." - Robin Ware



What to find here: Different types of pure supplement powder and capsule making kits!



Pricing: Printed Pictures starting at $18.95



Get the Capsule-It Complete Vegetarian Kit here and Organic Ashwagandha Powder here!

#19 Embrace The Sock-Sensation And Give Your Feet Their Moment In The Limelight With Ozonesocks.com—where The Boring Socks Get The Boot, And The Fun Ones March In! Share icon If you're in search of novelty socks that blend comfort with style, ozonesocks.com is definitely your go-to online store. Boasting an incredible array of designs and patterns, from florals to geometrics, their sock collections instantly add a splash of personality to any outfit.



What to find here: Socks!!



Pricing: Socks starting $8



Get the Chicago CTA L Map Socks here and Sloth Sock here!

#20 Grab Your Scissors And Glue Gun, 'Cause Inloveartshop.com Is The Artsy Bff You Never Knew You Needed - It's Time To Make Everything Sparkle, Creatively Speaking. Share icon If your artistic soul is searching for an inspiring source of craft materials, inloveartshop.com is definitely your creative haven. Offering a remarkable range of dies, stamps, and other fabulous scrapbooking supplies, your shopping experience is sure to be a delightful adventure. Check out their extensive sections of decorative and functional crafting items to kick-start your next masterpiece!



What to find here: Crafts supplies!



Pricing: Craft supplies starting $1.39



Get the DIY Scrapbooking Lace Paper here and Inloveart Happy Birthday 3D Greeting Card here!