Review: "The rules of this game are simple enough that even a child could play it. But don't let that fool you, this is definitely not a game for children. It is a fantastic game that a group of adult friends (I would say 18 and over) will appreciate and roll in laughter over. Easily embarrassed? Then this game is not for you. Past faux pas are exposed, laughed at and may humiliate you momentarily. Want to play it with your adult children? Make sure you can handle their shouts of surprise or dismay when they learn you may have attended a porn movie in a theater, or taken a pill without knowing what it was. While some questions may be a little over the top, you can always decide as a group it is ok to pass on a question. I am thrilled I was able to purchase this at a discount for my review. I would have been equally thrilled with the game had I paid full price. It is a game that my sons now play frequently with their many friends. Great game that I would highly recommend!" - C'est La Vie