Review: "I really like the Stamina Inmotion Elliptical. I use it more than I thought I would. I had training for 6 hours and had the machine under my desk, it was so quiet that no one could tell I was using it. It made sitting much easier, as my legs were moving without even thinking about it. I use it when sitting on the couch and watching TV in the evenings so I am not just sitting. I like how it lets you know how long you have been using it and how many steps have been made. I would recommend this to anyone who needs to keep their legs exercising, without the pain of walking on hard pavement or any place for that matter." – Connie